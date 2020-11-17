Log in
COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC

(COS)
Collagen : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

11/17/2020 | 04:49am EST

At the request of the Company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC

213800IFY1CVGRGETL95

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID

(B94T6Y1)(GB00B94T6Y14)

COLN SOLU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 0207 397 8900.

Disclaimer

Collagen Solutions plc published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:48:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4,01 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
Net income 2020 -3,37 M -4,45 M -4,45 M
Net cash 2020 0,72 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,0 M 40,9 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Collagen Solutions plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jamal David Rushdy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Brinsmead Chairman
Hilary Spence Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Wattengel Vice President-Research & Development
Malcolm John Gillies Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC94.85%41
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.41%394 618
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.29%293 298
PFIZER INC.-1.43%214 665
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.84%205 160
NOVARTIS AG-14.69%195 232
