Collagen : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the Company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.



COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC 213800IFY1CVGRGETL95

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID (B94T6Y1)(GB00B94T6Y14) COLN SOLU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 0207 397 8900.