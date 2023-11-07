Collective Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based copper, silver, and gold exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire a 100% interest in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines. The Company's two projects are Guayabales and San Antonio. The Companyâs Guayabales project is anchored by the Apollo target, which hosts the bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold Apollo porphyry system. The Guayabales is a Copper, Gold, and Silver Project, which consists of approximately 4,300.16 hectares, situated in the prolific Middle Cauca mineral belt in Colombia, situated along the west side of the Panamerican highway. The San Antonio is also a copper-silver-gold project, which consists of approximately 4,729 hectares, situated four kilometers east of the Company's Guayabales project and is straddled by the Pan-American highway.

Sector Gold