Collective Mining Intercepts over 200 Metres of Mineralized Breccia in Drill Hole APC-2 at the Apollo Target

TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce visual observations from the third completed drill hole at the Apollo target (“Apollo”). Apollo is a newly discovered high-grade copper-gold-silver porphyry-related breccia and the Company recently announced the assay results for the discovery hole (APC-1), which intersected 87.8 metres @ 2.49 g/t AuEq. Apollo is one of eight porphyry-related targets situated within a three-by-four-kilometre cluster area generated by the Company through grassroots exploration at the Guayabales project, located in Caldas, Colombia. As part of its fully funded 20,000-metre drill program for 2022, there are currently three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales, with two turning at Apollo and one turning at the Trap target.



Highlights (See Figures 1 – 4)

APC-2, which was drilled to the southwest from a drill pad located 200 metres southeast of the collars for APC-1 and APC-1W, intercepted over 200 metres of mineralized breccia from 154.7 metres downhole (100 metres vertical). Core from this hole and APC-1W have been sent to the lab as a batch and assay results are expected shortly.

Mineralization is remarkably continuous along the axis of the intercept of interest in APC-2 and is hosted within a breccia sulphide matrix consisting of chalcopyrite (Cu), pyrite and pyrrhotite. Additionally, overprinting carbonate base metal (“CBM”) veins flood the breccia matrix in various locations along the mineralized interval in APC-2 with visible sphalerite (Zn) and Galena (Pb) observed. The breccia clasts are all quartz diorite in composition and this hydrothermal system is clearly linked to a porphyry system. The mineralization in APC-2 is remarkably consistent with the mineralization observed in APC-1 and APC-1W (refer to press releases dated April 27, 2022 and June 22, 2022 for further details).

APC-2 extends this mineralized system at least 200 metres to the northeast and 100 metres to the southwest and is located centrally within the 800 metre X 700 metre Apollo target area.



The Company is currently drilling two additional holes, APC-3 and APC-4, which aims to expand the mineralized system and better understand the morphology of this new discovery. Apollo remains open to the east, west, south and at depth for further expansion. Due to the size of the target area and success in early drilling, a fourth drill pad is now under construction.



The Apollo target area consists of newly generated porphyry and porphyry related breccia and vein targets with coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies in places measuring greater than 500 parts per million ("ppm") in copper and 30 ppm in molybdenum.



. Additionally, surface sampling at Apollo has uncovered a series of high-grade gold outcrops with numerous rock samples assaying greater than 3 g/t gold. Apollo is road accessible all year-round and is situated within an elevation range of 1,800 to 2,000 metres above sea level. Additionally, an electrical substation is located less than one kilometre from the target area.



“At more than 200 metres in length and with at least three distinct overprinting types of mineralization observed, APC-2 is a nice surprise and has the potential to provide another high-grade intercept of bulk-style mineralization. Although we are at an early stage in understanding Apollo, the target is clearly demonstrating excellent potential to ultimately evolve into a large mineralized system. We will continue to be aggressive in drilling Apollo at various orientations and dips in order to learn the geometry of the system and unlock the potential of this very exciting new discovery,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a179f373-5e53-4e98-877d-93edcd4e9a26

Figure 2: Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d09c45bd-778a-4b15-9fb1-3d4ece1e8369

Figure 3: Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo highlighting APC-2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/928a6b1f-00a1-484c-b57f-cbc19db505f4

Figure 4: Apollo Target Cross Section NE-SW With APC-2 mineralized interval and position relative to APC-1. Related Core Photos Highlighted

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f3c2c27-f4cf-4910-8fbf-4daf894dd2cc

Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company also announces that at the annual special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 29, 2022, the Company’s 10% “rolling” stock option plan (“Plan”) was re-approved by shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The newly approved Plan also reflected certain house-keeping amendments to ensure compliance with the new Policy 4.4 of the Exchange which came into effect on November 24, 2021.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making significant new mineral discoveries and advance the projects to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grassroot discoveries at both projects with near-surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres at 1.11 g/t AuEq at the Olympus target, 163 metres at 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target and 87.8 metres at 2.49 g/t AuEg at the Apollo target. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected, from surface, 710 metres at 0.53 AuEq. (See press releases dated October 27th, 2021, November 15, 2021, March 15, 2022 and June 22, 2022 for AuEq calculations.)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).



Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

