Collective Mining Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 6.1 million compared to USD 4.41 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was USD 10.07 million compared to USD 8.44 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.18 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.18 a year ago.
Collective Mining Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:21 pm
