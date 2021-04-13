Log in
Collector : Conference call in connection with Collector's interim report January-March 2021

04/13/2021 | 04:07am EDT
Press release 13 April 2021

Conference call in connection with Collector's interim report January-March 2021

Collector AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the period January-March 2021 on Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 07:30 CET. A conference call will be held the same day starting at 10:30 CET, where CEO Martin Nossman and CFO Peter Olsson will present the report. The presentation will be held in Swedish and will be followed by a Q&A session.

For those who wish to participate in the conference call, please dial +46 850 558 359 or +44 3333 009 262. It is also possible to follow and listen to the presentation live on https://tv.streamfabriken.com/collector-q1-2021.

The presentation material will be available in English and published in connection with the conference call on www.collector.se/en/, where the recorded version of the webcast will be available afterwards.

For more information, please contact:

Madeleine Mörch, Finance & IR Manager

Telephone: +46 73 712 04 52

E-mail: madeleine.morch@collectorbank.se

Collector is a challenger bank that offers financing solutions to corporate and private customers. The corporate offering includes real estate lending, corporate lending and factoring directed mainly at small- and medium-sized enterprises as well as payment and checkout solutions. Private customers are offered personal loans, invoice and payments by instalments services, credit cards and deposit accounts. The company has offices in Gothenburg (head office), Stockholm, Helsinki and Oslo. Collector AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Collector AB (publ) 556560-0797 | Box 119 14, SE-404 39 Gothenburg | Switchboard +46 10-161 00 00 | E-mail info@collectorbank.se www.collector.se

Disclaimer

Collector AB published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
