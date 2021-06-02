Log in
COLLECTOR AB (PUBL)

Collector : signs UN's Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)

06/02/2021
Press release 2 June 2021

Collector signs UN's Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)

Since April 2021, Collector has been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB). The principles set the framework for a sustainable banking system and help the industry demonstrate how it makes a positive contribution to society, across business areas, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN initiative on Principles for Responsible Banking is based on six principles, and by supporting these, Collector demonstrates its commitment to contributing to social development as well as reducing climate impact.

  • In 2021, we are revising our sustainability strategy and as part of this work, we have signed the UN Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB). We are consequently further strengthening our strategic sustainability work to contribute both to societal development and to reduce our climate impact, says Martin Nossman, CEO of Collector.

Collector's sustainability strategy is based on three focus areas: contributing to sustainable finances, reducing climate impact and offering a developing workplace. Collector continuously measures its contribution and impact on society and the environment, and PRB's principles will become an integral part of the company's strategy.

  • As a bank, we have a great responsibility to contribute to a more sustainable economy for our customers and the society in which we operate, and we want to work with sustainability throughout our entire business, says Kajsa Lernestål, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at Collector.

By signing PRB, Collector commits to adapting its business strategy to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals as well as evaluating the company's opportunities to contribute to the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree goal. The principles for responsible banking (PRB) have been developed by the United Nations Environment Programme Financial Initiative (UNEP FI), which is a collaboration between the UN and the global financial sector.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nossman, CEO

Phone: +46 70 330 26 75

E-mail: martin.nossman@collectorbank.se

Kajsa Lernestål, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer

Phone: +46 73 712 05 66

E-mail: kajsa.lernestal@collectorbank.se

Collector is a challenger bank that offers financing solutions to corporate and private customers. The corporate offering includes real estate lending, corporate lending and factoring directed mainly at small- and medium-sized enterprises as well as payment and checkout solutions. Private customers are offered personal loans, invoice and payment by instalment services, credit cards and deposit accounts. The company has offices in Gothenburg (headquarters), Stockholm, Helsinki and Oslo. Collector AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Collector AB (publ) 556560-0797 | Box 119 14, SE-404 39 Gothenburg | Switchboard +46 10-161 00 00 | E-mail info@collectorbank.se www.collector.se

Collector AB published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
