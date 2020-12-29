Log in
Collectors Universe, Inc.    CLCT

COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC.

(CLCT)
COLLECTORS UNIVERSE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Collectors Universe, Inc. - CLCT

12/29/2020 | 05:48pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NasdaqGM: CLCT) to an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Collectors will receive only $75.25 in cash for each share of Collectors that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-clct/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
