  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLL   US19459J1043

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL, INC.

(COLL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
21.55 USD   -1.55%
08:01aCollegium to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
GL
08:00aCollegium to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
11/04Needham Adjusts Price Target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $34 From $36, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Collegium to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from November 29 to December 1, 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Dawn Schottlandt
Argot Partners
collegium@argotpartners.com


Analyst Recommendations on COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 459 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -784x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 723 M 723 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,55 $
Average target price 30,25 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. Ciaffoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colleen Tupper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Thomas Heffernan Chairman
Scott Sudduth Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Thomas B. Smith Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL, INC.15.36%723
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.86%460 071
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 176
ABBVIE INC.16.03%277 752
PFIZER, INC.-18.32%270 449
MERCK & CO., INC.37.80%267 763