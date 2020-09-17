Collier Creek : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration
0
09/17/2020 | 11:30am EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)Previous Name(s) o None Entity Type
0001739566
Collier Creek Holdings
x Corporation
Name of Issuer
o Limited Partnership
Utz Brands, Inc.
o Limited Liability Company
Jurisdiction of
o General Partnership
o Business Trust
Incorporation/Organization
DELAWARE
o Other
Year of Incorporation/Organization
o Over Five Years Ago
xWithin Last Five Years (Specify Year)
2020
Yet to Be Formed
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
Utz Brands, Inc.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 HIGH STREET
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Phone No. of Issuer
HANOVER
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
717-637-6644
3. Related Persons
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Lissette
Dylan
B.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Devore
Cary
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Stret
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Staub
Todd
M.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Lawrence
Thomas
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Schreiber
Mark
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Kataria
Ajay
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Aumen
Eric
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
HANOVER
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Sponaugle
James
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Deromedi
Roger
K.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Rice
Michael
W.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Steeneck
Craig
D.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Altmeyer
John
W.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Brown
Timothy
P.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Stret
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Choi
Christina
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Fernandez
Antonio
F.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Giordano
Jason
K.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Lindeman
B.
John
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
900 High Street
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Hanover
PENNSYLVANIA
17331
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
4. Industry Group
o Agriculture
Health Care
Banking & Financial Services
o Biotechnology
o Commercial Banking
o Health Insurance
o Insurance
o Hospitals & Physicians
o Investing
o Pharmaceuticals
o Investment Banking
o Other Health Care
Pooled Investment Fund
o
Other Banking & Financial
o Manufacturing
Services
Real Estate
o Commercial
o Construction
o REITS & Finance
o Residential
o Other Real Estate
Business Services Energy o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas o Other Energy
Retailing
Restaurants Technology o Computers o Telecommunications o Other Technology
Travel o Airlines & Airports o Lodging & Conventions
Tourism & Travel Services
Other Travelx Other
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
o
No Revenues
o No Aggregate Net Asset Value
o
$1 - $1,000,000
o $1 - $5,000,000
o
$1,000,001
- $5,000,000
o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000
o
$5,000,001
- $25,000,000
o $25,000,001
- $50,000,000
o
$25,000,001 - $100,000,000
o $50,000,001
- $100,000,000
o
Over $100,000,000
o Over $100,000,000
x
Decline to Disclose
o Decline to Disclose
o
Not Applicable
o Not Applicable
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
o o o o
Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)
o x o o o
Rule 505
Rule 506(b)
Rule 506(c)
Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)
Investment Company Act Section 3(c)
7. Type of Filing
x
New Notice
Date of First Sale 2020-08-28
o
Amendment
First Sale Yet to Occur
8. Duration of Offering
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
o Yes
x No
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
o Pooled Investment Fund Interests
x
o Tenant-in-Common Securities
o
o Mineral Property Securities
x
o
Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,
o
Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security
Equity
Debt
Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security
Other (describe)
10. Business Combination Transaction
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?
o Yes x No
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
11. Minimum Investment
Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor
$ 0 USD
12. Sales Compensation
Recipient
(Associated) Broker or Dealer
o
Street Address 1
City
State(s) of Solicitation
o All States
Recipient CRD Number
o None
None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD
o None
Number
Street Address 2
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
13. Offering and Sales Amounts
Total Offering Amount
$ 15238289 USD
o Indefinite
Total Amount Sold
$ 15238289 USD
Total Remaining to be Sold
$ 0 USD
o Indefinite
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
14. Investors
x
Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as
16
accredited investors,
Number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering
Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do
29
not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have
invested in the offering:
15. Sales Commissions & Finders' Fees Expenses
Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders' fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
Sales Commissions
$ 0 USD
Finders' Fees
$ 0 USD
o
o
Estimate
Estimate
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
16. Use of Proceeds
Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
$ 0 USD
o Estimate
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Signature and Submission
Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and clicking SUBMIT below to file this notice.
Terms of Submission
In submitting this notice, each Issuer named above is:
Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, the information furnished to offerees.
Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and, the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the Issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against it in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes, or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.
Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506(d).
Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.
Issuer
Signature
Name of Signer
Title
Date
Utz Brands, Inc.
/s/ Dylan Lissette
Dylan Lissette
CEO
2020-09-10
Utz Brands Inc. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:29:05 UTC