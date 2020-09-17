Log in
Collier Creek : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

09/17/2020

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)Previous Name(s) o None Entity Type

0001739566

Collier Creek Holdings

x Corporation

Name of Issuer

o Limited Partnership

Utz Brands, Inc.

o Limited Liability Company

Jurisdiction of

o General Partnership

o Business Trust

Incorporation/Organization

DELAWARE

o Other

Year of Incorporation/Organization

o Over Five Years Ago

xWithin Last Five Years (Specify Year)

2020

  • Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

Utz Brands, Inc.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 HIGH STREET

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Phone No. of Issuer

HANOVER

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

717-637-6644

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Lissette

Dylan

B.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Devore

Cary

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Stret

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Staub

Todd

M.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Lawrence

Thomas

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Schreiber

Mark

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Kataria

Ajay

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Aumen

Eric

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

HANOVER

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Sponaugle

James

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Deromedi

Roger

K.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Rice

Michael

W.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Steeneck

Craig

D.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Altmeyer

John

W.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Brown

Timothy

P.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Stret

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Choi

Christina

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Fernandez

Antonio

F.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Giordano

Jason

K.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Lindeman

B.

John

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

900 High Street

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Hanover

PENNSYLVANIA

17331

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

4. Industry Group

o Agriculture

Health Care

Banking & Financial Services

o Biotechnology

o Commercial Banking

o Health Insurance

o Insurance

o Hospitals & Physicians

o Investing

o Pharmaceuticals

o Investment Banking

o Other Health Care

  • Pooled Investment Fund

o

Other Banking & Financial

o Manufacturing

Services

Real Estate

o Commercial

o Construction

o REITS & Finance

o Residential

o Other Real Estate

  • Business Services Energy
    o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities
    o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas
    o Other Energy
  • Retailing
  • Restaurants Technology
    o Computers
    o Telecommunications o Other Technology
    Travel
    o Airlines & Airports o Lodging & Conventions
  • Tourism & Travel Services
  • Other Travel x Other

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

o

No Revenues

o No Aggregate Net Asset Value

o

$1 - $1,000,000

o $1 - $5,000,000

o

$1,000,001

- $5,000,000

o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000

o

$5,000,001

- $25,000,000

o $25,000,001

- $50,000,000

o

$25,000,001 - $100,000,000

o $50,000,001

- $100,000,000

o

Over $100,000,000

o Over $100,000,000

x

Decline to Disclose

o Decline to Disclose

o

Not Applicable

o Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

o o o o

Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)

o x o o o

Rule 505

Rule 506(b)

Rule 506(c)

Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)

Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

7. Type of Filing

x

New Notice

Date of First Sale 2020-08-28

o

Amendment

  • First Sale Yet to Occur

8. Duration of Offering

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

o Yes

x No

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

o Pooled Investment Fund Interests

x

o Tenant-in-Common Securities

o

o Mineral Property Securities

x

o

Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,

o

Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security

Equity

Debt

Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security

Other (describe)

10. Business Combination Transaction

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?

o Yes x No

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor

$ 0 USD

12. Sales Compensation

Recipient

(Associated) Broker or Dealer

o

Street Address 1

City

State(s) of Solicitation

o All States

Recipient CRD Number

o None

None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD

o None

Number

Street Address 2

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

13. Offering and Sales Amounts

Total Offering Amount

$ 15238289 USD

o Indefinite

Total Amount Sold

$ 15238289 USD

Total Remaining to be Sold

$ 0 USD

o Indefinite

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

14. Investors

x

Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as

16

accredited investors,

Number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering

Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do

29

not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have

invested in the offering:

15. Sales Commissions & Finders' Fees Expenses

Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders' fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

Sales Commissions

$ 0 USD

Finders' Fees

$ 0 USD

o

o

Estimate

Estimate

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

16. Use of Proceeds

Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

$ 0 USD

o Estimate

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Signature and Submission

Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and clicking SUBMIT below to file this notice.

Terms of Submission

In submitting this notice, each Issuer named above is:

Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, the information furnished to offerees.

Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and, the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the Issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against it in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes, or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.

Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506(d).

Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.

Issuer

Signature

Name of Signer

Title

Date

Utz Brands, Inc.

/s/ Dylan Lissette

Dylan Lissette

CEO

2020-09-10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Utz Brands Inc. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:29:05 UTC
