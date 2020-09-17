Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Collier Creek Holdings    UTZ

COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS

(UTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Collier Creek : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:30am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Lindeman Bruce John

Utz Brands, Inc. [ UTZ ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O UTZ BRANDS, INC., 900 HIGH

9/10/2020

STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

HANOVER, PA 17331

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

9/10/2020

P

5580

A

$17.92

5580

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Lindeman Bruce John

C/O UTZ BRANDS, INC.

X

900 HIGH STREET

HANOVER, PA 17331

Signatures

/s/ Jeremiah G. Garvey, as attorney-in-fact for Bruce John Lindeman

9/14/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Utz Brands Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS
11:30aCOLLIER CREEK : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11:30aCOLLIER CREEK : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registrati..
PU
08:10aCOLLIER CREEK : Rice and lissette families deepen contribution to hanover, pa co..
AQ
09/10UTZ BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/10UTZ BRANDS, INC. : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
09/03UTZ BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acq..
AQ
08/31Shares of snack maker Utz Brands rise in NYSE debut
RE
08/28COLLIER CREEK : Utz Quality Foods and Collier Creek Holdings Complete Business C..
BU
08/27COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
08/19COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 936 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,7x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 1 065 M 1 065 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Collier Creek Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67 $
Last Close Price 17,94 $
Spread / Highest target 5,91%
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group