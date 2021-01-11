Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Collier Creek Holdings    UTZ

COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS

(UTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Collier Creek : Utz Brands Reminds Investors of Redemption of Warrants

01/11/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), announced that as of January 8, 2021, approximately 11.4 million public warrants and forward purchase warrants (the “Redeemable Warrants”) had been exercised. As previously announced on December 14, 2020, the Company provided notice to the holders of the Redeemable Warrants that their warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of such Redeemable Warrants on January 14, 2021.

As a courtesy, the Company would like to remind any remaining holders of Redeemable Warrants that if the remaining approximately 4.4 million Redeemable Warrants are not exercised prior to January 14, 2021, they will be redeemed on that date at the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of such Redeemable Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, our Warrant Agent, at (212) 509-4000.

For a copy of the notice of redemption sent on December 15, 2020 to the holders of such Redeemable Warrants, please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.utzsnacks.com/investors/default.aspx.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of the Company’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others.

After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS
04:06pCOLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands Reminds Investors of Redemption of Warrants
BU
09:01aCOLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands Inks Deal With Snak-King Corp. to Acquire Vitner's Sn..
MT
08:11aCOLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands to Acquire Vitner's Snack Food Brand and Distribution..
BU
01/07COLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands Appoints Kevin Powers as Senior Vice President, Inves..
BU
01/05COLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands to Participate in the 2021 ICR Conference
BU
2020COLLIER CREEK : Goldman Sachs Reinstates Utz Brands at Neutral With $22 Price Ta..
MT
2020COLLIER CREEK : Barclays Adjusts Utz Brands PT to $23 From $21, Maintains Overwe..
MT
2020COLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands Completes Acquisition Of Insignia Portfolio Company T..
PR
2020UTZ BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acq..
AQ
2020COLLIER CREEK : Utz Brands Completes Acquisition of ON THE BORDER® Tortilla Chip..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 962 M - -
Net income 2020 23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 1 284 M 1 284 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Collier Creek Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,63 $
Last Close Price 21,62 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ