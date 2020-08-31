Shares of snack maker Utz Brands rise in NYSE debut

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares of potato-chip maker Utz Brands
Inc rose in their New York Stock Exchange debut on
Monday after nearly 100 years as a family-owned company, riding
on the rebound in investor appetite for new stocks.
Hanover Pennsylvania-based Utz on Friday completed its
reverse merger with Collier Creek Holdings, a publicly listed
shell company which will be renamed as Utz.
The decision to go public was made in part to prepare for
the gradual transition to the next generation of Utz family
ownership, according to Chief Executive Dylan Lissette.
"We have a fourth-to-fifth generational movement just as the
family was getting older, and rotating from the third generation
into the fourth generation then the fourth into the fifth over
time," Lissette, a fourth-generation family member through
marriage, said in a telephone interview.
Collier Creek is a so-called special purpose acquisition
company (SPAC), a shell company which raises funds in an initial
public offering to make an acquisition and take a firm public.
Utz's stock opened at $18.95, up from Collier Creek's close
of $16.34 on Friday. The stock had pared gains by early
afternoon to $16.89. Collier Creek's stock had already jumped on
the back of the deal announcement in June.
Collier Creek had completed its IPO at $10 per share in
2018. The SPAC is backed by veteran dealmaker Chinh Chu and
ex-Pinnacle Foods Chairman Roger Deromedi, who will become Utz's
chairman.
Utz reported an 11% jump in pro forma net sales to $242
million for the quarter ended June 28.
"When the lockdowns of the pandemic started in that latter
half of March, early parts of April, what it really ended up
doing is just increasing demand for snack foods," Lissette said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in
New York, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Chang)