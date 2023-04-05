Advanced search
    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
136.13 CAD   -0.33%
05:16pColliers Announces Voting Results
GL
04/04Refile-- Colliers Brief: Adds As at the Date Hereof, US$230 Million of Principal Amount is Outstanding Pursuant to the Convertible Notes
MT
04/04Colliers Brief: AddsAs at the date hereof, US$230 million of principal amount is outstanding pursuant to the Convertible Notes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colliers Announces Voting Results

04/05/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 5, 2023, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 16, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Peter F. Cohen55,969,06489.14%6,819,31510.86%
John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr.55,479,34088.36%7,309,03911.64%
Christopher Galvin61,953,38398.67%834,9961.33%
P. Jane Gavan49,149,59878.28%13,638,78121.72%
Stephen J. Harper61,270,74097.58%1,517,6392.42%
Jay S. Hennick61,268,70597.58%1,519,6742.42%
Katherine M. Lee57,379,54391.39%5,408,8368.61%
Poonam Puri58,576,01093.29%4,212,3696.71%
Benjamin F. Stein57,442,67791.49%5,345,7028.51%
L. Frederick Sutherland61,331,80397.68%1,456,5762.32%

In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.

About Colliers 

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 680 M - -
Net income 2023 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 0,33%
Capitalization 4 374 M 4 374 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 18 450
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 101,10 $
Average target price 118,22 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Mayer Chief Financial Officer
Amith Nijagal Senior Vice President-Process & Compliance
Elias Mulamoottil Co-Chief Investment Officer
Zachary Michaud Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.9.81%4 379
KE HOLDINGS INC.37.89%24 032
CBRE GROUP, INC.-7.86%21 449
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.16%14 597
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.38.74%10 268
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.71%6 698
