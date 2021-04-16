Log in
  COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Colliers International Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Colliers Completes Transaction to Settle Long-Term Incentive Arrangement and Establish Timeline for Orderly Elimination of Dual Class Voting Structure

04/16/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) to settle the Management Services Agreement (the “MSA”), including the long-term incentive arrangement, between Colliers, Jay S. Hennick and Jayset Management CIG Inc., a corporation controlled by Mr. Hennick. The Transaction has also established a timeline for the orderly elimination of Colliers’ dual class voting structure by no later than September 1, 2028.

Colliers and Mr. Hennick have entered into a new five-year management services agreement, with mutual one-year renewal options thereafter (the "New MSA") pursuant to which Mr. Hennick will continue to provide services to Colliers as, at his option, the Chief Executive Officer and/or Executive Chairman. The New MSA is substantially similar to the current MSA, except that there is no entitlement to a long-term incentive arrangement, stock options or other equity-linked compensation.

Mr. Hennick continues as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has control and direction over a total of 5,005,369 Subordinate Voting Shares and 1,325,694 Multiple Voting Shares, which in the aggregate represent 14.4% of Colliers’ total outstanding shares and which carry 45.6% of the total votes associated with Colliers shares.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Peter F. Cohen
Lead Director

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 282 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 4 159 M 4 176 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 370
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 110,52 $
Last Close Price 103,05 $
Spread / Highest target 7,25%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Mayer Chief Financial Officer
Mihai Strusievici Vice President-Information Technology
John B. Friedrichsen Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Simonsen Executive Vice President-Retail & Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.14.19%4 130
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.69%60 673
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.38%34 154
CBRE GROUP, INC.29.18%26 899
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED21.70%9 229
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION17.82%7 058
