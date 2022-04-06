Colliers International : Annual Meeting of Shareholders Highlights

With a global and highly diversified business model, and sharp focus on growing existing operations and increasing recurring revenues, Colliers is stronger and more resilient than ever. Our impressive 2021 results - with all operations and divisions up significantly across all service lines and geographies - speak volumes about our enterprising culture, the strength of our client relationships, and our bias for action to drive growth.
View our annual meeting of shareholders presentation here:
