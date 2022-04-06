Log in
    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
04/06 10:41:14 am EDT
158.69 CAD   -2.03%
Colliers International : Annual Meeting of Shareholders Highlights

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
With a global and highly diversified business model, and sharp focus on growing existing operations and increasing recurring revenues, Colliers is stronger and more resilient than ever. Our impressive 2021 results - with all operations and divisions up significantly across all service lines and geographies - speak volumes about our enterprising culture, the strength of our client relationships, and our bias for action to drive growth.

View our annual meeting of shareholders presentation here:

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 429 M - -
Net income 2022 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 5 754 M 5 754 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 16 780
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 130,00 $
Average target price 150,60 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Mayer Chief Financial Officer
Elias Mulamoottil Co-Chief Investment Officer
Zachary Michaud Co-Chief Investment Officer
Peter F. Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-14.01%5 754
CBRE GROUP, INC.-16.21%29 592
KE HOLDINGS INC.-23.26%18 483
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-18.85%12 945
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.46%11 447
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-27.84%6 363