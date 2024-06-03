JUNE 2024

Investor Presentation

Colliers

2

Basis of Presentation

  • All amounts in millions of US Dollars unless otherwise noted.
  • This presentation makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures, including local currency ("LC") revenue growth rate, internal revenue growth rate, Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage, Adjusted EPS ("AEPS"), assets under management ("AUM"), free cash flow and fee-paying assets under management ("FPAUM"). Please refer to Appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
  • Total shareholder return CAGR computed after adjusting for dividends, splits and spin- off from January 20, 1995 to May 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA graphs and figures on slides 8-11 and slide 13 shown on a pro forma trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and include the full year impact of announced and completed acquisitions.
  • Leverage ratio is expressed in terms of net debt, excluding restricted cash, convertible notes and warehouse credit facilities to pro forma trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, in accordance with debt agreements.

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors are described in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" (which factors are adopted herein, and which can be accessed at www.sedar.com) and other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators. Forward looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund.

Colliers 3

The World of Colliers

Global leader in diversified professional services and investment management

A N N U A L R E V E N U E

P R O F E S S I O N A L S

$4.3B

19,000

C O U N T R I E S W E

A S S E T S U N D E R

O P E R A T E I N *

M A N A G E M E N T

68

$96B

* Includes affiliates

Colliers

Investment Highlights

A History of Compounding

4

Proven track record

~20% CAGR over 29 years

Global brand & platform

Diversification brings balance

and resilience

Enterprising culture

~30% inside ownership

Asset-light model

Strong cash flow to reinvest in

growth

Compelling growth

"The Colliers Way"

High-value recurring services

70%+ of AEBITDA

Colliers 5

Successful Track Record

Global platform, massive markets, multiple growth engines

The Colliers Way

Internal Growth

  • Decentralized business model
  • Partnership philosophy/owner mentality
  • Massive, highly fragmented, global markets
  • Multiple growth engines

Acquisitions

  • Target, acquire, integrate acquisitions
  • More than $3.5B invested so far
  • Historical record of 15%+ ROIC

Historical Revenue Growth

(in US$ millions)

$4,335

$289

20042023

Historical AEBITDA Growth

(in US$ millions)

$595

$18

Colliers 6

Delivered Significant Shareholder Value

Secret sauce is culture, partnership philosophy and 30% inside ownership

Total Shareholder Return

Has Outpaced the Market

$1,000 invested in 1995 is

worth $128,000 today

CIGI

NASDAQ Composite

12,738%

2,096%

Jan 1995

May 2024

Source: NASDAQ IR Insight

Redefining Professional Services

Diversifying into higher value recurring services, creating new growth engines

2015 20162020

The Colliers Way

Commercial

Real Estate

Services

Fastest growing commercial real estate firm globally at spin-off

Colliers 7

2024

Highly Differentiated Investment Management Platform

AUM grown more than 40x since 2016 to ~$100B

Top 3 Global Commercial Real Estate Services Provider

Top-Tier Engineering Firm

With recently announced Englobe acquisition, ranked among the top 20 globally with 8,000+ employees

Colliers 8

Geographic Diversification

Global scale brings stability, management depth and growth opportunity

TTM Q1 2024 Revenue by Geography

TTM Q1 2024 AEBITDA by Geography

Englobe1

7%

54%

7%

Englobe1

6%

42%

13%

16%

10% 13%

Americas

APAC

32%

EMEA

Investment

Management

1 Transaction subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2024

Colliers 9

Service Line Diversification

Rapidly growing recurring revenues and AEBITDA

TTM Q1 2024 Revenue by Service

Englobe1

7%

45% 62% 23%

Recurring

15%

10%

Outsourcing & Advisory

Investment Management

TTM Q1 2024 AEBITDA by Service

Englobe1

7%

36%

75% 25%

Recurring

32%

Leasing

Leasing and Capital Markets

Capital Markets

1 The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2024

Multiple services

Colliers 10

Commercial Real Estate Services

Global platform with service line and asset diversification

Multiple, diverse asset classes

Global scale

Strong, enduring client relationships

High proportion of contractual revenue

TTM Q1 2024 Real Estate

Services Revenue

38%

2%

17% 38%

Outsourcing

24%

19%

Property Management

Leasing

Valuation and Advisory

Capital Markets

Loan Servicing

TTM Q1 2024 Leasing and Capital Markets

Revenue by Asset Class

37%33%

13%

8%

5% 4%

Office

Industrial

Retail

Multifamily

Debt Finance

Other

