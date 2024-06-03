JUNE 2024
Investor Presentation
Colliers
Basis of Presentation
- All amounts in millions of US Dollars unless otherwise noted.
- This presentation makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures, including local currency ("LC") revenue growth rate, internal revenue growth rate, Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage, Adjusted EPS ("AEPS"), assets under management ("AUM"), free cash flow and fee-paying assets under management ("FPAUM"). Please refer to Appendix for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
- Total shareholder return CAGR computed after adjusting for dividends, splits and spin- off from January 20, 1995 to May 31, 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
- Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA graphs and figures on slides 8-11 and slide 13 shown on a pro forma trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and include the full year impact of announced and completed acquisitions.
- Leverage ratio is expressed in terms of net debt, excluding restricted cash, convertible notes and warehouse credit facilities to pro forma trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, in accordance with debt agreements.
Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors are described in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" (which factors are adopted herein, and which can be accessed at www.sedar.com) and other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators. Forward looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund.
The World of Colliers
Global leader in diversified professional services and investment management
A N N U A L R E V E N U E
P R O F E S S I O N A L S
$4.3B
19,000
C O U N T R I E S W E
A S S E T S U N D E R
O P E R A T E I N *
M A N A G E M E N T
68
$96B
* Includes affiliates
Colliers
Investment Highlights
A History of Compounding
Proven track record
~20% CAGR over 29 years
Global brand & platform
Diversification brings balance
and resilience
Enterprising culture
~30% inside ownership
Asset-light model
Strong cash flow to reinvest in
growth
Compelling growth
"The Colliers Way"
High-value recurring services
70%+ of AEBITDA
Successful Track Record
Global platform, massive markets, multiple growth engines
The Colliers Way
Internal Growth
- Decentralized business model
- Partnership philosophy/owner mentality
- Massive, highly fragmented, global markets
- Multiple growth engines
Acquisitions
- Target, acquire, integrate acquisitions
- More than $3.5B invested so far
- Historical record of 15%+ ROIC
Historical Revenue Growth
(in US$ millions)
$4,335
$289
20042023
Historical AEBITDA Growth
(in US$ millions)
$595
$18
Delivered Significant Shareholder Value
Secret sauce is culture, partnership philosophy and 30% inside ownership
Total Shareholder Return
Has Outpaced the Market
$1,000 invested in 1995 is
worth $128,000 today
CIGI
NASDAQ Composite
12,738%
2,096%
Jan 1995
May 2024
Source: NASDAQ IR Insight
Redefining Professional Services
Diversifying into higher value recurring services, creating new growth engines
2015 20162020
The Colliers Way
Commercial
Real Estate
Services
Fastest growing commercial real estate firm globally at spin-off
Colliers 7
2024
Highly Differentiated Investment Management Platform
AUM grown more than 40x since 2016 to ~$100B
Top 3 Global Commercial Real Estate Services Provider
Top-Tier Engineering Firm
With recently announced Englobe acquisition, ranked among the top 20 globally with 8,000+ employees
Colliers 8
Geographic Diversification
Global scale brings stability, management depth and growth opportunity
TTM Q1 2024 Revenue by Geography
TTM Q1 2024 AEBITDA by Geography
Englobe1
7%
54%
7%
Englobe1
6%
42%
13%
16%
10% 13%
Americas
APAC
32%
EMEA
Investment
Management
1 Transaction subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2024
Service Line Diversification
Rapidly growing recurring revenues and AEBITDA
TTM Q1 2024 Revenue by Service
Englobe1
7%
45% 62% 23%
Recurring
15%
10%
Outsourcing & Advisory
Investment Management
TTM Q1 2024 AEBITDA by Service
Englobe1
7%
36%
75% 25%
Recurring
32%
Leasing
Leasing and Capital Markets
Capital Markets
1 The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2024
Multiple services
Commercial Real Estate Services
Global platform with service line and asset diversification
Multiple, diverse asset classes
Global scale
Strong, enduring client relationships
High proportion of contractual revenue
TTM Q1 2024 Real Estate
Services Revenue
38%
2%
17% 38%
Outsourcing
24%
19%
Property Management
Leasing
Valuation and Advisory
Capital Markets
Loan Servicing
TTM Q1 2024 Leasing and Capital Markets
Revenue by Asset Class
37%33%
13%
8%
5% 4%
Office
Industrial
Retail
Multifamily
Debt Finance
Other
