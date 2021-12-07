Colliers International : increases semi-annual dividend - Form 6-K

Colliers increases semi-annual dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX and NASDAQ: CIGI) ("Colliers") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend on the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (together, the "Common Shares") of US$0.15 per Common Share, up from US$0.05 per Common Share previously. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2022 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021. There were 44,028,394 Common Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

This is the first dividend increase since 2016. Over the past 5 years, the Company's operating cash flow has increased substantially and earnings have become significantly more resilient, with greater than 50% of earnings currently coming from recurring sources.



The Board of Directors will reassess dividend policy periodically in the future, giving consideration to the Company's overall growth, its progress toward its Enterprise'25 goals, its financial profile and other relevant factors.



About Colliers



Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 26 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.6 billion ($4.0 billion including affiliates) and $46 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

