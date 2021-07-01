Colliers International : Monika Rajska-Wolińska promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Colliers across Central and Eastern Europe

LONDON
, July 1, 2021 - Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that Monika Rajska-Wolińska has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), now including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, effective from August 1, 2021.
Rajska-Wolińska is promoted to CEO of Colliers in the enlarged CEE region from her current role as Managing Partner of Colliers' business in Poland. She is a proven leader and industry expert with more than 20 years of experience at Colliers, including 10 years as Managing Partner of Poland, and serves on the EMEA Board of executives. She steps into her new role to continue the growth of the CEE region, currently employing 540 staff and managing over 25 million sq. ft. of real estate, and enhance Colliers' service across asset classes for investors, owners, and occupiers. She reports to Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA.
Colliers' current leader of the CEE region (excluding Poland) Luke Dawson, Managing Director & Head of Capital Markets in CEE, is also promoted to Managing Director, EMEA Cross-Border Capital Markets, as the business makes a major investment into its regional cross-border Capital Markets team in EMEA. Dawson will be based in London as of August 1, 2021 to lead this strategic initiative.
'Monika is an exceptional leader, both amongst our people in Colliers and across the industry in CEE's dynamic and growing markets. We are proud to promote her to CEO of Colliers in CEE, as the unrivalled choice to lead us from strength to strength, and to maximize the potential of real estate in the region for domestic and cross-border clients,' said Chris McLernon, CEO, Colliers EMEA. He continued, 'In addition to further growing our market-leading position through her wealth of expertise, Monika's skills as a mentor and a champion of inclusion, diversity and sustainability will also accelerate our impact in ESG for our Colliers enterprise and for our clients.'
'This is an exciting step and a privilege to take up the role of CEO for Colliers in CEE, leading our business, people, and clients into the future and our next phase of growth. Our enterprising solutions exceed client expectations, and I look forward to strengthening the collaboration with all our leaders and experts to accelerate the success of our occupier, owner and investor clients,' said Monika Rajska-Wolińska, CEO of Colliers in CEE.
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Aleksandra Wasilewska
PR Director, EMEA
aleksandra.wasilewska@colliers.com
Main +48 22 331 7800 | Mobile +48 510 020 050
