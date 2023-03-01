Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Colliers International Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:18 2023-02-28 pm EST
158.27 CAD   +0.01%
07:03aColliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands
GL
07:00aColliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands
AQ
02/22Colliers named to IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands

03/01/2023 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ranking reflects continued strength of global brand, platform and leadership

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global brands in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the sixth consecutive year.

“Backed by our enterprising culture and growth mindset, we are proud to be recognized as leaders in the industry by both industry professionals and clients,” said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. “We are committed to investing in relationships and will continue to seek out opportunities to build for our future as we accelerate success for our clients and investors.”

The Lipsey Company is an international leader in training and consulting for the commercial real estate industry. Now in its 22nd year as the industry standard for commercial real estate brand recognition, the survey uses a combination of voting, focus groups, and interviews to establish its rankings. View the full 2023 survey results here.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
Andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


All news about COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
07:03aColliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands
GL
07:00aColliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands
AQ
02/22Colliers named to IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100
GL
02/22Colliers named to IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100
AQ
02/15Colliers Appoints Ken Manke as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Clients, Occupier S..
CI
02/10National Bank Financial Raises Colliers International Group's Price Target to $140 From..
MT
02/10BMO Capital Raises Colliers International Group's Price Target to $150 From $127, Maint..
MT
02/10Scotiabank Raises Colliers International Group's Price Target to $140 From $123, Mainta..
MT
02/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Colliers International Group Price Target to $142 From $124, Main..
MT
02/09TSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 680 M - -
Net income 2023 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,0x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 5 017 M 5 017 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 18 450
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 116,33 $
Average target price 118,22 $
Spread / Average Target 1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Mayer Chief Financial Officer
Amith Nijagal Senior Vice President-Process & Compliance
Elias Mulamoottil Co-Chief Investment Officer
Zachary Michaud Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.27.25%5 017
CBRE GROUP, INC.10.63%25 753
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.73%22 816
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.54%14 129
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.32.49%9 801
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.62%8 280