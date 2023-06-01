Colliers releases annual Global Impact Report

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) released its third annual Impact Report today, highlighting progress towards realizing a more sustainable and equitable future for all. This report includes information on how Colliers is delivering resilient buildings, inclusive workplaces, and spaces that promote health and wellbeing.



Key 2022 performance highlights include:

A 10.1% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot

215 million square feet of green-certified properties under management

285 green certifications held by Colliers professionals

39% of Colliers’ global workforce are women

Having launched a global ESG strategy, Elevate the Built Environment in 2021, Colliers is focused on achieving key milestones toward the framework’s three pillars: environment, inclusiveness, and health and wellbeing.

“Our third annual Impact Report highlights our progress in providing innovative solutions and exceptional results to clients and creating positive impact for our people and planet,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO. “We will continue to accelerate the success of our people, clients and communities.”

The 2022 Global Impact Report includes baseline assessments of Colliers’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions and was produced with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now consolidated into the International Sustainability Standards Board), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks to ensure strong governance of Colliers’ ESG programs.

“Looking ahead this decade, we are on pace to achieve our net zero and Science-Based Targets – and help many clients do the same,” said Sean Drygas, Global Lead, ESG & Impact. “On top of our focus on climate change, putting diversity, equity, and inclusion front and center is a priority, as is promoting health and wellbeing among our workforce and through the buildings we manage.”

To find out more, read the Colliers 2022 Global Impact Report here.

