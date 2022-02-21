Collins : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial and business data according to the regulations.
02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Collins Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
15:53:48
Subject
The Company has been required by TWSE to
announce the financial and business data according
to the regulations.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant
3.Financial and business information:
Period Month Quarter Recent 4 quarters
accumulation
--------- --------------------- -------------------- -------------------
Previous Previous 2020Q4~2021Q3
Account month quarter
Jan. 2022 YoY% 2021Q3 YoY%
(IFRS consolidated (IFRS consolidated (IFRS consolidated
unreviewed) reviewed) /reviewed)
---------- ---------------------- -------------------- ------------------
Revenue 824 35.53% 2,143 24.38% 7,708
(million)
Net profit
before tax 66 57.14% 113 6.60% 383
(million)
Net profit 22 120.00% 33 135.71% 95
attributable
to owners of
the company
(million)
EPS 0.11 120.00% 0.16 128.57% 0.45
(NTD)
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Collins Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.