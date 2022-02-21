Log in
    2906   TW0002906005

COLLINS CO., LTD.

(2906)
Collins : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial and business data according to the regulations.

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Collins Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 15:53:48
Subject 
 The Company has been required by TWSE to
announce the financial and business data according
to the regulations.
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant
3.Financial and business information:
Period        Month                      Quarter          Recent 4 quarters
                                                           accumulation
---------   --------------------- --------------------  -------------------
             Previous　　　　　　　　  Previous　　  　   2020Q4~2021Q3
Account       month　　　　　　　　　   quarter　　　　　　　
           Jan. 2022　  YoY%　　　 2021Q3　  　 YoY%
          (IFRS consolidated      (IFRS consolidated      (IFRS consolidated
              unreviewed)　　　　　   reviewed) 　　　　      /reviewed)
---------- ---------------------- --------------------  ------------------
 Revenue      824       35.53%         2,143      24.38%            7,708
(million)

Net profit
before tax     66       57.14%          113       6.60%              383
(million)

Net profit     22      120.00%           33     135.71%               95
attributable
to owners of
the company
(million)

EPS          0.11       120.00%         0.16     128.57%             0.45
(NTD)

4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Collins Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
