Collins : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial and business data according to the regulations.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant 3.Financial and business information: Period Month Quarter Recent 4 quarters accumulation --------- --------------------- -------------------- ------------------- Previous Previous 2020Q4~2021Q3 Account month quarter Jan. 2022 YoY% 2021Q3 YoY% (IFRS consolidated (IFRS consolidated (IFRS consolidated unreviewed) reviewed) /reviewed) ---------- ---------------------- -------------------- ------------------ Revenue 824 35.53% 2,143 24.38% 7,708 (million) Net profit before tax 66 57.14% 113 6.60% 383 (million) Net profit 22 120.00% 33 135.71% 95 attributable to owners of the company (million) EPS 0.11 120.00% 0.16 128.57% 0.45 (NTD) 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None