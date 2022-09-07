Fed's Collins: 'more to do' on U.S. interest rate hikes

"It's really premature right now to be too specific about exactly what the right policy move will be in September," Collins said in a Six Hundred Atlantic podcast published Wednesday, referring to the Fed's upcoming rate-setting meeting on Sept. 20-21. At that meeting, U.S. central bankers are to decide whether to deliver a third straight 75-basis point rate hike or a smaller half-point increase.

"I will reiterate that we need to do more, we've not yet seen significant declines in prices, and that's what we're going to be looking for."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)