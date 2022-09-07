Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Collins Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2906   TW0002906005

COLLINS CO., LTD.

(2906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
17.00 TWD   -2.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Fed's Collins: 'more to do' on U.S. interest rate hikes

09/07/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

(Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank's new President Susan Collins, in her first media interview since starting the job this summer, said that bringing inflation back down to 2% is the Fed's "Job One," and while it has raised rates significantly, "there's more to do."

"It's really premature right now to be too specific about exactly what the right policy move will be in September," Collins said in a Six Hundred Atlantic podcast published Wednesday, referring to the Fed's upcoming rate-setting meeting on Sept. 20-21. At that meeting, U.S. central bankers are to decide whether to deliver a third straight 75-basis point rate hike or a smaller half-point increase.

"I will reiterate that we need to do more, we've not yet seen significant declines in prices, and that's what we're going to be looking for."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 250 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2021 90,8 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net Debt 2021 1 945 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 3 555 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart COLLINS CO., LTD.
Collins Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COLLINS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Liang Li Chairman, President & General Manager
Ming Hui Lai Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shih Chun Ho Independent Director
Li Sheng Chu Independent Director
Yung Chang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLLINS CO., LTD.11.11%118
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.23%317 359
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-17.22%131 667
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-20.53%65 398
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-22.27%61 786
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-16.26%41 798