Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Collins Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2906   TW0002906005

COLLINS CO., LTD.

(2906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
19.05 TWD   -0.52%
08/04INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
08/03U.S. Senate panel seeks legislative path to avoid repeat of Jan. 6 violence
RE
08/01U.S. Senate likely to delay bill on gay marriage until September
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison for threatening to kill Fauci

08/05/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fauci speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - A federal judge sentenced a West Virginia man to three years in prison by for sending intimidating emails to Anthony Fauci, including threats to kill the United States' top infectious disease official over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Thursday sentenced Thomas Connally Jr., 56, of Snowshoe, West Virginia, to 37 months in federal prison and another three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge of making threats against a federal official.

In one email, Connally threatened that Fauci and his family would be "dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire," prosecutors said.

In a plea bargain, Connally admitted he sent threatening emails to Fauci, hoping to intimidate and interfere with his official duties as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' director and to retaliate against him for his handling of the pandemic, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said in a statement.

The response to the pandemic by federal and state officials has been highly contentious across the United States, re-igniting a long-standing U.S. battle over individual rights, the constitutional remit of states to police citizens, public health and public activities, such as education or retail businesses.

Many public officials have been heavily criticized and have been the targets of protests and threats for masking and vaccine mandates around the country, where more than 1 million people have died due to the virus.

Connally, who accused Fauci of "fear mongering," was under stress in connection with his mother's isolation in a nursing home during the pandemic, a public defender wrote in a letter to the court on Wednesday.

Investigators wrote in court documents that Connally described himself on his resume as an information architect, editor and technical writer.

The man admitted to investigators that he had sent a series of threatening emails to Fauci and other state and federal health officials from an anonymous, encrypted email account from December 2020 to July 2021.

Connally also admitted sending threatening messages to health officials in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, Francis Collins, the then-director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health; and four individuals working for a religious institution in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2022
All news about COLLINS CO., LTD.
08/04INSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
08/03U.S. Senate panel seeks legislative path to avoid repeat of Jan. 6 violence
RE
08/01U.S. Senate likely to delay bill on gay marriage until September
RE
07/27Text of Fed's Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
07/26Raytheon misses revenue estimates hit by supply chain snags
RE
07/22INSIDER SELL : Lennar
MT
07/22Analysis-Aviation nurses a nasty headache as travel recovers from COVID
RE
07/22Morocco plans to set up EV battery 'gigafactory' -minister
RE
07/21Morocco plans to set up EV battery 'gigafactory' -minister
RE
07/21Analysis-Supply chain snags threaten to slow air industry take-off
RE
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 8 250 M - -
Net income 2021 90,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 4 088 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart COLLINS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Collins Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLINS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Liang Li Chairman, President & General Manager
Ming Hui Lai Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shih Chun Ho Independent Director
Li Sheng Chu Independent Director
Yung Chang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLLINS CO., LTD.24.51%133
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-4.68%355 947
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-9.96%148 053
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-14.33%72 858
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.37%69 160
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.17%40 386