Collins Foods Limited is an Australia-based restaurant operator. The Company is involved in the operation, management and administration of restaurants in Australia and Europe. The Company operates KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. It supports Australian manufacturers and service providers and purchases Australian-made products. The Company operates approximately 271 restaurants in Australia, 16 restaurants in Germany, 56 restaurants in the Netherlands, 13 restaurants in Queensland, nine restaurants in Victoria and four restaurants in Western Australia.

