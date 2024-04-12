Collins Foods Limited announced that Ms Priyamvada (Pia) Rasal from Automic Group has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary, effective immediately. Over 14 years Pia has managed a portfolio of private companies, ASX listed entities and non-profit organisations in governance, corporate secretarial and legal roles. Mr. Chris Bertuch will continue with the Company as the Group General Counsel & Company Secretary (Interim).
