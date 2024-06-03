PAINTING TOMORROW'S SUCCESS
COLOMBO LAND AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2023
PAINTING TOMORROW'S
SUCCESS
being of the landscape we operate in. After all, success is not
We try to journey into spaces that encompass the overall well-
Our deliberate and visionary processes allow us to navigate
only measured in square footage, but in the partnerships that
even the harshest of conditions and that is why we end this
we support. Our commitment to painting tomorrow's success
year stronger, revitalised to excel in the coming year. Our
begins with an unwavering dedication to innovation and design
journey to transcending the ordinary will always be woven
excellence.
into the very essence of our communities.
CONTENT
OVERVIEW
08
09
10
14
17
Operational
Financial
Chairman's
CEO's Review
Board of
Highlights
Highlights
Review
Directors
10
14
CHAIRMAN'S
CEO'S REVIEW
REVIEW
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
22
24
26
28
30
Our Value
Our Business
Stakeholder
Management Discussion
Management of
Creation Model
Model
Engagement
& Analysis
Capital
2 Colombo Land and Development Company PLC | Annual Report 2023
GOVERNANCE
44
59
61
62
Corporate Governance
Report of the Board
Report of
Report of the Board
Report
Audit Committee
the Board
Related Party
Remuneration
Transaction Review
Committee
Committee
63
67
68
69
Annual Report of the
Statement
Chairman &
Risk Management
Board of Directors
of Directors'
Accountant
Report
on the Affairs of the
Responsibilities
Responsibility
Company
Statement
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
74
75
78
80
Financial
Independent
Statement
Statement of Profit
Calendar
Auditors'
of Financial
or Loss
Report
Position
82
84
86
Statement of
Statement of
Notes to the
Changes in
Cash Flows
Financial Statements
Equity
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
126
127
129
130
131
Decade at a
Investor
Glossary of
Notice of
Form of Proxy
Glance
Information
Financial Terms
Meeting
Colombo Land and Development Company PLC | Annual Report 2023
3
ABOUT US
Incorporated as a limited company on 8th December 1981 and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange on 19th March 1986, Colombo Land and Development Company (CLDC) PLC is a pioneer in mixed development projects in the real estate and retail industry in Sri Lanka. Its principal activities are the development and leasing out of investment property under operating leases at Liberty Plaza consisting of retail, office and apartments, Food court; leading advertising spaces; and renting of vehicle car parks at both Liberty Plaza and Pettah locations. The Group also holds commercial space unmatched in terms of strategic location and land extent in the Central Business District of Pettah, which has been earmarked for ambitious development. Reflecting
its commitment to sustainable development through investments in environment-friendly sectors, its fully- owned subsidiary, Agri Spice (Pvt) Ltd., operates a 102-acre Mahogany, Rubber and Alstoniya plantation at Avissawella.
4 Colombo Land and Development Company PLC | Annual Report 2023
VISION
"TO BE RECOGNIZED AS A PIONEERING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY LEASING COMPANY THAT BENCHMARKS WORLD-CLASS REAL ESTATE CONCEPTS IN BUILDING SUSTAINABLE LANDSCAPES AND COMMUNITIES, THEREBY CREATING GREATER VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS."
VALUES
- Futuristic: We look beyond the present to deliver future value.
- Superior: We aim to exceed expectations in delivering superior quality, value and service.
- Knowledgeable: We strive to understand our markets and our customers' needs.
- Connected: Relationships mean everything to us; we connect and maintain a good rapport with all our stakeholders.
- Passionate: We love what we do. We believe in working with "all heart".
- Integrity: We conduct ourselves in the highest ethical standards, demonstrating honesty and sincerity.
- Conscious: We respect our social and physical environment around us.
Colombo Land and Development Company PLC | Annual Report 2023
5
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
TURNOVER
Rs.Mn.
500
400
300
200
100
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
GROSS PROFIT
Rs.Mn.
400
300
200
100
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
INCOME
Rs.Mn.
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
2021
2020
2021
Rent
Advertising
2022 2023
Car Parks
REVENUE CONTRIBUTION
31%
36%
Liberty Plaza
NRP
Food Court
Advertising
2%
Car Parks
3%
28%
377
220
REVENUE (Rs.Mn)
GROSS PROFIT (Rs.Mn)
321
13,817
PAT (Rs.Mn)
TOTAL ASSETS (Rs.Mn)
1.61
8,314
EPS (Rs.)
EQUITY (Rs.Mn)
8 Colombo Land and Development Company PLC | Annual Report 2023
