ABOUT US

Incorporated as a limited company on 8th December 1981 and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange on 19th March 1986, Colombo Land and Development Company (CLDC) PLC is a pioneer in mixed development projects in the real estate and retail industry in Sri Lanka. Its principal activities are the development and leasing out of investment property under operating leases at Liberty Plaza consisting of retail, office and apartments, Food court; leading advertising spaces; and renting of vehicle car parks at both Liberty Plaza and Pettah locations. The Group also holds commercial space unmatched in terms of strategic location and land extent in the Central Business District of Pettah, which has been earmarked for ambitious development. Reflecting

its commitment to sustainable development through investments in environment-friendly sectors, its fully- owned subsidiary, Agri Spice (Pvt) Ltd., operates a 102-acre Mahogany, Rubber and Alstoniya plantation at Avissawella.

VISION

"TO BE RECOGNIZED AS A PIONEERING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY LEASING COMPANY THAT BENCHMARKS WORLD-CLASS REAL ESTATE CONCEPTS IN BUILDING SUSTAINABLE LANDSCAPES AND COMMUNITIES, THEREBY CREATING GREATER VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS."

VALUES

  • Futuristic: We look beyond the present to deliver future value.
  • Superior: We aim to exceed expectations in delivering superior quality, value and service.
  • Knowledgeable: We strive to understand our markets and our customers' needs.
  • Connected: Relationships mean everything to us; we connect and maintain a good rapport with all our stakeholders.
  • Passionate: We love what we do. We believe in working with "all heart".
  • Integrity: We conduct ourselves in the highest ethical standards, demonstrating honesty and sincerity.
  • Conscious: We respect our social and physical environment around us.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

TURNOVER

Rs.Mn.

500

400

300

200

100

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

GROSS PROFIT

Rs.Mn.

400

300

200

100

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

INCOME

Rs.Mn.

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

2021

2020

2021

Rent

Advertising

2022 2023

Car Parks

REVENUE CONTRIBUTION

31%

36%

Liberty Plaza

NRP

Food Court

Advertising

2%

Car Parks

3%

28%

377

220

REVENUE (Rs.Mn)

GROSS PROFIT (Rs.Mn)

321

13,817

PAT (Rs.Mn)

TOTAL ASSETS (Rs.Mn)

1.61

8,314

EPS (Rs.)

EQUITY (Rs.Mn)

