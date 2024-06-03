even the harshest of conditions and that is why we end this

We try to journey into spaces that encompass the overall well-

being of the landscape we operate in. After all, success is not

ABOUT US

Incorporated as a limited company on 8th December 1981 and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange on 19th March 1986, Colombo Land and Development Company (CLDC) PLC is a pioneer in mixed development projects in the real estate and retail industry in Sri Lanka. Its principal activities are the development and leasing out of investment property under operating leases at Liberty Plaza consisting of retail, office and apartments, Food court; leading advertising spaces; and renting of vehicle car parks at both Liberty Plaza and Pettah locations. The Group also holds commercial space unmatched in terms of strategic location and land extent in the Central Business District of Pettah, which has been earmarked for ambitious development. Reflecting

its commitment to sustainable development through investments in environment-friendly sectors, its fully- owned subsidiary, Agri Spice (Pvt) Ltd., operates a 102-acre Mahogany, Rubber and Alstoniya plantation at Avissawella.

