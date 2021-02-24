Colonnade Acquisition Corp. : Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with Ouster Before March 9

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) and the related proposals at CLA’s extraordinary general meeting (the “extraordinary general meeting”). The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on March 9, 2021, at the offices of White & Case LLP at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020 and virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/colonnadeacquisition/sm2021, as further described in CLA’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated February 12, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”).

CLA’s shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting (the “record date”) are entitled to vote their ordinary shares at the extraordinary general meeting. Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the shareholder holds. As such, all shareholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before March 9, 2021.

CLA’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Ouster and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easiest ways to vote and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares you can call Morrow Sodali, CLA’s proxy solicitor, at (877) 787-9239, or send a message to CLA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Vote by Mail: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you in order to vote by mail.

For voting by mail, be sure to:

Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form;

Fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided; and

Return your Voting Instruction Form prior to the date of the extraordinary general meeting.

YOUR CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.

FAQ

How do I vote my shares?

If your shares were held in “street name” (meaning you purchased through a broker, bank or other nominee) as of the close of business on February 8, 2021, contact them immediately to obtain your control number and instructions to vote via the Internet or by telephone.

Can I still vote if I no longer own my shares?

Yes, if you owned shares as of the close of business on February 8, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting, you can still vote your shares even if you no longer own them.

Where can I find my control number?

Your voting control number is the number provided in large bold text on your Voting Instruction Form that was mailed (or emailed) to you with your proxy materials. If your shares are held by a bank, broker or other nominee and you cannot locate your control number, you will need to contact them to obtain your control number.

What if I have other questions?

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call Morrow Sodali LLC, CLA’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or email them at CLA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

How do I attend the extraordinary general meeting on March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET?

The extraordinary general meeting will be held at the offices of White & Case LLP at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020 and virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/colonnadeacquisition/sm2021. Please follow the instructions in the proxy statement/prospectus for how to register to attend the extraordinary general meeting.

What if I want to vote by mail or phone?

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call Morrow Sodali LLC, CLA’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or email them at CLA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

CLA is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Colonnade consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2020. For more information, please visit claacq.com.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

