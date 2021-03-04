Colonnade Acquisition : Ouster and QCraft Announce Recent Launch of Robobus Fleet in China Using Ouster Lidar Sensors

QCraft rolled out its third fleet of robobuses in January 2021

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and QCraft, a world-leading self-driving technology company, today announced the recent launch of QCraft’s third fleet of robobuses outfitted with Ouster lidar sensors in Wuhan, China.

An Ouster lidar sensor on a QCraft robobus (Photo: Business Wire)

Ouster’s high-performance digital lidar sensors are used in three locations on the bus, and help the bus eliminate blind spots with their wide field of view and high resolution. This deployment is the result of a multi-year strategic customer agreement entered into in August 2020.

QCraft is a leader in automating the world’s largest municipal busing market, having launched China's first regularly operated 5G robobus project in Suzhou, China followed by Shenzhen, China last year. QCraft plans to have at least 100 autonomous buses on open roads in China by the end of this year, with significant growth anticipated in the years ahead.

“QCraft is a pioneer in the autonomous public transportation market for shuttle buses, and we are all excited to watch their growth and progress in deploying their vehicles safely on public roads. Aided by the high performance and reliability of our digital lidar sensors, QCraft has a tremendous opportunity in front of them,” said Clement Kong, GM of Ouster’s Asia Pacific region.

QCraft is taking a unique approach to making self-driving cars fully autonomous by leveraging its large-scale intelligent simulation system and self-learning framework for vehicle decision-making and planning which enables QCraft to reduce test costs, significantly improve development efficiency, and guarantee solution scalability. Qcraft also announced a new round of financing which will be used to build an "automated production super factory" for autonomous vehicles.

"Ouster’s digital approach to lidar provides us with the high performance we need to deploy on public roads safely, as well as a clear path to reduce sensor costs, which is consistent with our goal of achieving large-scale commercial deployment," said YU Qian, co-founder and CEO of QCraft.

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA)(“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”. CLA has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for March 9, 2021 to approve the proposed business combination. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by CLA’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the extraordinary general meeting.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About QCraft

QCraft, a world-leading self-driving technology company, is building the driver that can handle the most challenging driving situations in the complex urban environment. The mission of QCraft is to bring autonomous driving into real life. Using their large-scale intelligent simulation system and a self-learning framework for decision-making and planning, QCraft focuses on providing its partners with practical solutions for a variety of business applications, covering a wide range of use cases in complex urban environments.

