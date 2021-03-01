Colonnade Acquisition : Ouster to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“Colonnade”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Ouster will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Date: March 9, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT

Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Date: March 10, 2021

Presentation Time: 9:50 AM ET / 6:50 AM PT (no webcast)

Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference

Date: March 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Webcast information for the Truist Securities and Cowen events will be available in the “investor” section of the Ouster website at https://investors.ouster.com.

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close after the extraordinary general meeting, being held on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. Ouster has previously announced a merger agreement with CLA, a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Ouster becoming a publicly listed company. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Colonnade consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2020. For more information, please visit claacq.com.

