COLONY BANKCORP : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1025 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

FITZGERALD, GA. (October 21, 2021) - Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) ("Colony" or the "Company") today reported net income of $5.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $3.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported operating net income of $7.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $3.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Operating net income for quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 excludes pre-tax acquisition related expenses, and the net income tax benefit for these adjustments (See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $14.5 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating net income of $16.7 million, or $1.60 adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.84 adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the same period in 2020 (See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures).

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

•Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. •Operating net income of $7.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures). •$150,000 in provision for loan losses was recorded in third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $956,000, or 86%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. •Mortgage production was $89.4 million, with $21.2 million in refinances, and $68.1 million in purchases. •Small Business Specialty Lending ("SBSL") closed $26.1 million in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and sold $12.9 million in SBA loans. •Total borrowings at September 30, 2021 totaled $88.9 million, a decrease of $120.4 million, or 57.5%, compared to the same period in 2020.

The Company also announced that on October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share, to be paid on its common stock on November 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021. Outstanding shares as of October 20, 2021 were 13,674,198.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As the economy continues to open, Colony's results remain strong and demonstrate solid growth despite the dampening effect of the Delta variant and supply chain disruptions. I am pleased to report solid earnings growth for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share increased 36% for the third quarter to $0.45 per diluted share, despite significantly higher acquisition related expenses associated with successfully completing the acquisition of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc (SouthCrest"). Our continued efforts to diversify our revenue streams resulted in non-interest income growth of 25% year-over-year with mortgage fee income increasing 19% as a result of continued low interest rates, consumer demand and the dedication and hard work of our associates. Diluted earnings per share increased on a sequential quarter basis as well. Additionally, adjusted earnings increased for the year-over-year period to $0.57 from $0.39, and increased 16% from the prior quarter.

"We have continued to be very busy at Colony and have made important investments during the quarter, including strategic and add-on acquisitions that will drive our Company's future prospects and position it to grow and prosper. During the quarter, we successfully closed the acquisitions of SouthCrest and formed Colony Insurance in 1

conjunction with acquiring The Barnes Agency and related tuck-in acquisitions. Management and our Board of Directors continue to analyze utilizing our balance sheet for synergistic opportunities and becoming a more efficient organization. Increasing non-interest income has been of paramount importance to us and we believe will continue to grow with the addition of new customers and cross-selling of our range of product lines.

"Credit metrics in our balance sheet continued to be strong. We took a $150,000 provision for loan and lease losses, a substantial decrease from $1.1 million in the same period last year. Core loan growth increased 7% with total loans increasing 19% versus the same period last year, and deposits increased 52% to $2.2 billion over the same period, primarily due to the acquisition of SouthCrest. Average interest earning assets increased $442.8 million, or 25% from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while total assets increased to $2.5 billion. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $400.8 million year-over-year with most of the increase in lower-yielding demand and savings accounts.

"Net interest income increased 29% year over year as a result of increases in average interest earning assets and lower costs of interest bearing liabilities. Demand and savings deposits rate was down six basis points to 0.11% and total average deposits cost this quarter decreased 23 basis points to 0.19% from the same period last year. Despite operating in a highly competitive market, I am pleased to report our net interest margin increased to 3.48% from 3.34% year over year.

"Noninterest income saw very strong growth, increasing 25% year over year, with mortgage fee income increasing to $3.1 million in the current quarter compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest income was offset by increases in noninterest expense, such as salaries and employee benefits, information technology expenses as well as elevated acquisition related expenses and professional fees.

"Our allowance for loan and lease losses now represents 0.98% of total loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.00% in the year-earlier quarter and 1.26% on a sequential-quarter basis. Total nonperforming assets decreased to 0.52% of total assets from 0.67% in the year-earlier quarter and from 0.54% on a sequential-quarter basis.

In closing, Fountain added, "This is a very exciting time for all of us at Colony. As the largest community bank in Georgia and the continued execution of our strategic priorities, we see substantial opportunities to leverage our best-in-class products and services, and deliver enhanced shareholder value for years to come. The team has done a remarkable job, and I couldn't be prouder of how they stepped up to support our clients and new customers to deliver another quarter of outstanding results."

Balance Sheet

•Total assets were $2.5 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $753.1 million, or 42.8%, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to acquisition of SouthCrest. •Total loans, including loans held for sale, totaled $1.34 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $235.0 million, or 20.3% from the same period in 2020. Legacy loan growth was up $60.4 million or 6.9% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in loans was a primarily a result of the acquisition of SouthCrest offset by the forgiveness of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. •Deposits totaled $2.20 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $778.7 million, or 55.0%, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was in all types of deposits and was primarily the result of the acquisition of SouthCrest. •Total borrowings at September 30, 2021 totaled $88.6 million, a decrease of $120.6 million, or 57.6%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Capital

•Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be classified as "well-capitalized." •Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 8.45%, 12.09%, 12.91%, and 10.60%, respectively at September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Results of Operations

•Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $18.0 million, compared to $13.9 million for the third quarter 2020. The increase during the quarter is primarily attributable to loan 2

fee income recognized on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. •Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points over the sequential quarter primarily driven by a decrease in deferred fee income recognized on PPP loans. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, PPP loans totaling approximately $44.6 million were forgiven through the SBA. •Noninterest income totaled $9.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.9 million, or 24.9%, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in mortgage production income as a result of increased loan demand resulting from a historically low interest rate environment along with SBSL loan sales. •Noninterest expense totaled $21.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $16.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense primarily resulted from a $2.7 million increase in salary expense and $1.8 million in acquisition expenses related to the acquisitions of SouthCrest and The Barnes Agency ("Barnes"). •Tax expense totaled $362,000 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $522,000, or 59.0%, compared the same period in 2020. This decrease is primarily due to repricing of deferred taxes, recognition of state tax credits, and the integration of SouthCrest. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately 22.0%.

Asset Quality

•Nonperforming assets totaled $13.1 million and $9.5 million at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. •OREO and repossessed assets totaled $810,000 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $511,000, or 63% compared to June 30, 2021, primarily related to the acquisition of SouthCrest. •Net loan charge-offs were $144,000, or 0.05% of average loans for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net recoveries of $178,000 or (0.09)% in the second quarter of 2021. •The loan loss reserve was $12.9 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $12.9 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.

Asset quality remains strong as indicated by the overall improvement in asset quality ratios as of the third quarter 2021 on a year-over-year comparison along with a decrease in nonperforming assets.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 39 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBAN." For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company's future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections and/or expectations of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; (iv) statements regarding growth strategy, capital management, liquidity and funding, and future profitability; (v) statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's business and financial results and conditions; (vi) statements relating to the timing, benefits, costs, and synergies of the recently completed acquisitions of SouthCrest (the "Merger") and Barnes; and (vii) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. 3



Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, COVID-19 and related variants; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger and the acquisition of Barnes may not be realized or take longer than anticipated; the risk of successful integration of SouthCrest's and Barnes' businesses into the Company; the reaction of each of the Company's, SouthCrest's and Barnes' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger and the Barnes acquisition; the risk that the integration of SouthCrest's operations into the operations of the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the timing and achievement of expected cost reductions following the Merger; the timing and achievement of the recovery of the reduction of tangible book value resulting from the Merger; the risks associated with the Company's pursuit of future acquisitions; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled operating net income; adjusted earnings per diluted share; tangible book value per common share; and operating efficiency ratio; are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share, and efficiency ratio, respectively. Operating net income and operating efficiency ratio both exclude acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted earnings per diluted share includes the adjustments to operating net income. Tangible book value per common share excludes goodwill and other intangibles.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.

These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of operating net income; adjusted earnings per diluted share; tangible book value per common share; and operating efficiency ratio and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share, efficiency ratio, are set forth in the table below. 4

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information

2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 17,868 $ 15,069 $ 14,283 $ 15,151 $ 13,848 Provision for loan losses 150 - 500 1,296 1,106 Non-interest income 9,438 7,751 8,576 8,039 7,554 Non-interest expense 21,211 17,465 15,782 15,986 16,313 Income taxes 362 1,358 1,658 1,008 884 Net income 5,583 3,997 4,919 4,900 3,099 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Common shares outstanding 13,674,198 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Weighted average basic shares 12,344,926 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Weighted average diluted shares 12,344,926 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Earnings per basic share $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.33 Earnings per diluted share 0.45 0.42 0.52 0.52 0.33 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(b) 0.57 0.49 0.53 0.44 0.39 Cash dividends declared per share 0.1025 0.1025 0.1025 0.1000 0.1000 Common book value per share 17.59 15.46 15.11 15.21 14.78 Tangible book value per common share(b) 12.65 13.50 13.14 13.26 12.82 Performance ratios: Net interest margin (a) 3.48 % 3.68 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.34 % Return on average assets 1.00 0.91 1.12 1.08 0.70 Return on average total equity 11.49 11.14 13.71 13.73 8.80 Efficiency ratio 77.68 76.53 69.04 68.93 76.22 Operating efficiency ratio (b) 74.91 73.10 68.58 71.49 72.53 5

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information

2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 12,246 $ 9,205 $ 10,676 $ 9,128 $ 9,926 Other real estate owned 807 270 518 1,006 1,875 Repossessed assets 3 29 29 30 11 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 13,056 9,504 11,223 10,164 11,812 Classified loans 30,300 30,852 35,182 30,404 21,388 Criticized loans 61,857 64,818 80,288 75,633 72,076 Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs 144 (178) (66) 189 375 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98 % 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total NPLs 105.15 140.15 118.89 132.85 111.02 Allowance for loan losses to total NPAs 98.63 135.73 113.10 119.31 93.29 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans 0.05 (0.09) (0.02) 0.07 0.13 NPLs to total loans 0.93 0.90 1.00 0.86 0.90 NPAs to total assets 0.52 0.54 0.62 0.58 0.67 NPAs to total loans and other real estate owned 1.00 0.93 1.06 0.96 1.07 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 2,272,904 $ 1,777,559 $ 1,774,123 $ 1,797,749 $ 1,766,717 Loans, net 1,243,066 1,076,784 1,079,007 1,151,872 1,140,486 Deposits 1,975,418 1,547,139 1,475,944 1,456,287 1,417,724 Total stockholders' equity 197,109 144,761 145,515 141,570 139,721 (a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income. (b) Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and reconciliation to GAAP 6

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Operating net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 5,583 $ 3,997 $ 4,919 $ 4,900 $ 3,099 Acquisition-related expenses 1,994 865 176 148 207 Thomaston building write down - - - - 582 Gain on sale of Thomaston branch - - - (1,026) - Income tax expense (benefit) (518) (225) (46) 184 (166) Operating net income $ 7,059 $ 4,637 $ 5,049 $ 4,206 $ 3,722 Weighted average diluted shares 12,344,926 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.57 $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.59 $ 15.46 $ 15.11 $ 15.21 $ 14.78 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.94) (1.89) (1.97) (1.95) (1.96) Tangible book value per common share $ 12.65 $ 13.57 $ 13.14 $ 13.26 $ 12.82 Operating efficiency ratio calculation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 77.68 % 76.53 % 69.04 % 68.93 % 76.22 % Acquisition-related expenses (2.77) (3.44) (0.46) (0.64) (0.97) Gain on sale of Thomaston branch - % - % - % 3.19 % - % Thomaston building write down - % - % - % - % (2.72) % Operating efficiency ratio 74.91 % 73.10 % 68.58 % 71.49 % 72.53 % 7



Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income 1 $ 1,243,066 $ 16,085 5.25 % $ 1,140,486 $ 13,809 4.80 % Investment securities, taxable 614,404 2,668 1.76 % 339,094 1,644 1.92 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 2 77,255 362 1.90 % 26,916 130 1.92 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 166,064 57 0.14 % 151,508 52 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 2,100,789 19,172 3.70 % 1,658,004 15,635 3.74 % Noninterest-earning assets 172,115 108,712 Total assets $ 2,272,904 $ 1,766,716 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 1,169,693 $ 319 0.11 % $ 793,831 $ 324 0.16 % Other time 320,484 380 0.48 % 295,559 820 1.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,490,177 699 0.19 % 1,089,390 1,144 0.42 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 42,391 170 1.64 % 28,587 159 2.21 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - - - % 134,500 118 0.35 % Other borrowings 37,289 290 3.14 % 38,289 273 2.83 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 79,680 460 2.34 % 201,376 550 1.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,569,857 1,159 0.30 % 1,290,766 1,694 0.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 485,241 $ 328,334 Other liabilities 20,697 7,895 Stockholders' equity 197,109 139,721 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 703,047 475,950 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,272,904 $ 1,766,716 Interest rate spread 3.40 % 3.22 % Net interest income $ 18,013 $ 13,941 Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.34 %

1The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $73,000 and $66,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $104,000 and $82,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are also included in income and fees on loans. 2Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $72,000 and $27,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. 8



Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income3 $ 1,133,533 $ 43,890 5.18 % $ 1,071,908 $ 40,923 5.09 % Investment securities, taxable 468,561 6,011 1.72 % 336,446 5,390 2.13 % Investment securities, tax-exempt4 47,839 677 1.89 % 12,319 184 1.99 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 165,280 155 0.13 % 132,496 384 0.39 % Total interest-earning assets 1,815,213 50,733 3.74 % 1,553,169 46,881 4.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 121,417 107,013 Total assets $ 1,936,630 $ 1,660,182 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 978,181 $ 630 0.09 % $ 762,906 $ 1,667 0.29 % Other time 278,508 1,291 0.62 % 313,834 3,099 1.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,256,689 1,921 0.20 % 1,076,740 4,766 0.59 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 29,203 401 1.84 % 36,858 626 2.27 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 34,155 93 0.36 % 78,081 205 0.35 % Other borrowings 37,536 896 3.19 % 38,591 962 3.32 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 100,894 1,390 1.84 % 153,530 1,793 1.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,357,583 3,311 0.33 % 1,230,270 6,559 0.71 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 411,307 $ 287,038 Other liabilities 11,412 6,134 Stockholders' equity 162,650 136,740 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 585,369 429,912 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,942,952 $ 1,660,182 Interest rate spread 3.41 % 3.31 % Net interest income $ 47,422 $ 40,322 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.46 %

3The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $206,000 and $190,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $375,000 and $198,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are also included in income and fees on loans.

4Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $135,000 and $38,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities.

9

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Segment Reporting

2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Banking Division Net interest income $ 17,181 $ 14,864 $ 13,985 $ 14,752 $ 13,631 Provision for loan losses 150 - 500 1,296 1,106 Noninterest income 4,340 3,354 3,005 3,952 4,139 Noninterest expenses 16,941 13,366 11,960 11,656 12,415 Income taxes 434 1,241 1,160 973 940 Segment income $ 3,996 $ 3,611 $ 3,370 $ 4,779 $ 3,308

Total segment assets $ 2,499,223 $ 1,710,345 $ 1,755,667 $ 1,709,696 $ 1,666,742 Full time employees 417 294 291 305 312 Mortgage Banking Division Net interest income $ 138 $ 123 $ 168 $ 299 $ 188 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Noninterest income 3,104 2,997 3,986 3,420 2,612 Noninterest expenses 2,765 2,887 2,793 2,835 2,410 Income taxes (290) 60 354 188 82 Segment income $ 767 $ 173 $ 1,007 $ 696 $ 308

Total segment assets $ 21,184 $ 25,149 $ 27,478 $ 50,266 $ 50,265 Full time employees 53 53 51 43 41 Small Business Specialty Lending Division Net interest income $ 549 $ 82 $ 130 $ 100 $ 29 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Noninterest income 1,994 1,400 1,585 667 803 Noninterest expenses 1,505 1,212 1,029 1,495 1,488 Income taxes 218 57 144 (153) (138) Segment income $ 820 $ 213 $ 542 $ (575) $ (518) Total segment assets $ 23,291 $ 20,024 $ 15,901 $ 4,012 $ 42,439 Full time employees 24 24 23 21 15 Total Consolidated Net interest income $ 17,868 $ 15,069 $ 14,283 $ 15,151 $ 13,848 Provision for loan losses 150 - 500 1,296 1,106 Noninterest income 9,438 7,751 8,576 8,039 7,554 Noninterest expenses 21,211 17,465 15,782 15,986 16,313 Income taxes 362 1,358 1,658 1,008 884 Segment income $ 5,583 $ 3,997 $ 4,919 4,900 $ 3,099 Total segment assets $ 2,543,698 $ 1,755,518 $ 1,799,046 $ 1,763,974 $ 1,759,446 Full time employees 494 371 365 369 368 10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS



Cash and due from banks $ 24,170 $ 17,218 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold 152,827 166,288 Cash and cash equivalents 176,997 183,506 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 830,418 380,814 Other investments, at cost 4,184 3,296 Loans held for sale 26,697 52,386 Loans, net of unearned income 1,309,860 1,059,503 Allowance for loan losses (12,877) (12,127) Loans, net 1,296,983 1,047,376 Premises and equipment 41,762 32,057 Other real estate 807 1,006 Goodwill and other intangible assets 60,959 18,558 Bank owned life insurance 54,822 31,547 Other assets 18,952 13,428 Total assets $ 2,512,581 $ 1,763,974

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 539,251 $ 326,999 Interest-bearing 1,655,871 1,118,028 Total deposits 2,195,122 1,445,027 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 51,601 22,500 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - 106,789 Other borrowed money 37,042 37,792 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,686 7,378 Total liabilities $ 2,295,451 $ 1,619,486 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $1 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 13,674,198 and 9,498,783 issued and outstanding, respectively $ 13,674 $ 9,499 Paid in capital 110,722 43,215 Retained earnings 96,145 84,993 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (3,411) 6,781 Total stockholders' equity 217,130 144,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,512,581 $ 1,763,974 11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:



Loans, including fees $ 16,013 13,743 $ 43,684 40,733 Investment securities 2,954 1,747 6,546 5,536 Deposits in banks and short term investments 58 52 154 384 Total interest income 19,025 15,542 50,384 46,653 Interest expense: Deposits 698 1,144 1,921 4,766 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 170 159 401 626 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - 118 93 205 Other borrowings 289 273 802 962 Total interest expense 1,157 1,694 3,217 6,559 Net interest income 17,868 13,848 47,167 40,094 Provision for loan losses 150 1,106 650 5,262 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,718 12,742 46,517 34,832 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,792 1,316 4,278 3,906 Mortgage fee income 3,107 2,616 10,107 5,706 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,813 748 4,548 1,004 (Loss)/Gain on sale of securities - 716 137 1,009 Interchange fees 1,745 1,342 4,941 3,624 BOLI Income 280 237 710 548 Other 701 579 754 1,032 Total noninterest income 9,438 7,554 25,475 16,829 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,826 9,103 31,907 24,331 Occupancy and equipment 1,599 1,338 4,169 3,972 Acquisition related 1,994 207 3,031 714 Information technology expenses 2,045 1,440 5,493 4,135 Professional fees 804 481 1,975 1,343 Advertising and public relations 674 459 1,817 1,478 Communications 310 212 837 631 Writedown of building - 582 - 582 FHLB prepayment penalty - 925 - 925 Other 1,959 1,566 4,884 4,827 Total noninterest expense 21,211 16,313 54,113 42,938 Income before income taxes 5,945 3,983 17,879 8,723 Income taxes 362 884 3,379 1,807 Net income $ 5,583 $ 3,099 $ 14,500 $ 6,916 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 1.39 $ 0.73 Diluted 0.45 0.33 1.39 0.73 Dividends declared per share 0.1025 0.1000 0.3075 0.3000 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,344,926 9,498,783 10,447,496 9,498,783 Diluted 12,344,926 9,498,783 10,447,496 9,498,783 12



Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Assets $ 2,512,581 $ 1,755,518 $ 1,799,047 $ 1,763,974 $ 1,759,446 Loans, net 1,296,983 1,009,747 1,050,082 1,047,376 1,090,586 Deposits 2,195,122 1,542,214 1,525,884 1,445,027 1,416,401 Total equity 217,130 146,894 143,487 144,488 140,346 Net income 5,583 3,997 4,919 4,900 3,099 Earnings per basic share $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.33



Key Performance Ratios:



Return on average assets 1.00 % 0.91 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 0.70 % Return on average total equity 11.49 % 11.14 % 13.71 % 13.73 % 8.80 % Total equity to total assets 8.64 % 8.37 % 7.98 % 8.19 % 7.98 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 6.37 % 7.38 % 7.01 % 7.21 % 7.00 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.68 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.34 %

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loan Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Core $ 931,793 $ 905,850 $ 888,800 $ 873,426 $ 871,416 PPP 16,999 58,769 102,633 101,147 133,756 Purchased 361,068 57,999 71,342 84,930 96,434 Total $ 1,309,860 $ 1,022,618 $ 1,062,775 $ 1,059,503 $ 1,101,606

13

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loans by Location Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Atlanta $ 278,473 $ 436 $ 492 $ 562 $ 7,025 Augusta 28,064 30,521 23,982 20,432 22,931 Middle Georgia 100,804 73,458 73,543 68,838 60,275 Northwest Georgia 24,334 2,703 1,698 - - Coastal Georgia 233,648 236,985 235,094 230,184 224,604 South Central Georgia 352,057 361,821 371,227 372,947 391,702 Southwest Georgia 99,385 95,870 97,575 104,132 101,247 West Georgia 160,663 148,271 148,457 154,819 152,159 Small Business Specialty Lending 8,850 14,923 7,906 4,537 9,281 Paycheck Protection Program 16,999 55,425 102,633 101,147 133,756 Purchase Accounting (1,025) (565) (668) (876) (1,262) Other 7,608 2,770 836 2,781 5,948 Total $ 1,309,860 $ 1,022,618 $ 1,062,775 $ 1,059,503 $ 1,107,666

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly PPP Fees Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter PPP loan fee income $ 1,556 $ 1,581 $ 1,212 $ 1,324 $ 508 Unearned income on PPP loans 1,019 2,573 3,077 2,072 3,396 14 Attachments Original document

