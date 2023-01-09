Advanced search
    CBAN   US19623P1012

COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

(CBAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
12.75 USD   -0.78%
04:32pColony Bankcorp, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2022Colony Bank Donates $500,000 Through Georgia Heart Hospital Program
BU
2022COLONY BANKCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/09/2023 | 04:32pm EST
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, after the stock market closes. The Company will also hold a live conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9:00 am EST to discuss its financial results, business, and outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 and entering the access code 430149. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available until Friday, February 3, 2023, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the access code 892811. The financial results and investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 38 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Heath Fountain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy Dallis Copeland President
David A. Borrmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark H. Massee Chairman
Jonathan W. R. Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.1.26%227
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.86%404 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.89%276 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%217 050
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%163 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 591