    CBAN

COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

(CBAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colony Bankcorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBAN

04/23/2021 | 11:17am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) and SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is fair to Colony Bankcorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, SouthCrest shareholders have the right to elect to receive cash or Colony Bankcorp stock subject to certain procedures such that approximately 72.5% of SouthCrest shares will be converted to Colony Bankcorp stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Colony Bankcorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Colony Bankcorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Colony Bankcorp shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Colony Bankcorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 84,8 M - -
Net income 2021 12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 14,99 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Heath Fountain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracie Youngblood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark H. Massee Chairman
Kimberly C. Dockery Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan W. R. Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.2.32%142
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.70%204 863
