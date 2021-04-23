Colony Bankcorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBAN

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) and SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is fair to Colony Bankcorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, SouthCrest shareholders have the right to elect to receive cash or Colony Bankcorp stock subject to certain procedures such that approximately 72.5% of SouthCrest shares will be converted to Colony Bankcorp stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Colony Bankcorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Colony Bankcorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Colony Bankcorp shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Colony Bankcorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

