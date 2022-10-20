Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1075 Per Share
Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Financial highlights are shown below.
Financial Highlights:
Net income increased to $5.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $5.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
Operating net income of $5.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share remained stable for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $5.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures)..
Provision for loan losses of $1.3 million was recorded in third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $150,000 recorded in third quarter of 2021.
Total loans were $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $133.81 million, or 9.21% from the prior quarter.
Mortgage production was $99.4 million, and mortgage sales totaled $68.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $113.7 million and $82.3 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, mortgage production was $310.3 million and mortgage sales totaled $242.0 million.
Small Business Specialty Lending (“SBSL”) closed $19.4 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans and sold $14.8 million in SBA loans in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $21.0 million and $18.2 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, loans closed were $46.1 million and loans sold were $46.6 million.
The Board of Directors authorized a $12 million stock buyback program that will be in place through the end of 2023. This equates to approximately 5% of the current shares outstanding at recent market prices.
The Company also announced that on October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1075 per share, to be paid on its common stock on November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022. The Company had 17,641,123 shares of its common stock outstanding as of October 19, 2022.
Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce improved operating results for the third quarter, including another quarter of well above trend loan growth that drove a significant increase in net interest income. Earnings quality has also improved during the year, with 90% of the net earnings year to date coming from the core bank versus 75% in both 2021 and 2020. This quarter was one of the most dynamic interest rate environments in which we have operated, and the negative impact of increasing rates to the investment portfolio and our cost of funds is something that we will continue to fight if rates stay here or go higher. Our investments in new lines of business, including merchant services, indirect marine and recreational vehicle lending, and our newest lending markets, continued to be a short term drag of 10bps on return on assets during the quarter. Asset quality continues to improve, and we remain comfortable with the overall risk position of the company. The Board of Directors reinforced this belief by adding a $12 million stock buyback authorization to the capital management tools we previously had available.”
“Finally and similar to our comment last quarter, we do expect to show continued strong asset generation for the next three to six months. The current loan pipelines remain very strong, both in volume and quality, even as we continue to increase loan pricing. While asset quality metrics are strong and improving, we recorded higher provision expense than anticipated due to loan growth being meaningfully higher than projected.”
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.81 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $77.2 million from June 30, 2022.
Total loans, including loans held for sale, were at $1.61 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $119.2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Total deposits were $2.41 billion and $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, an increase of $78.2 million.
Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 totaled $158.4 million, an increase of $6.3 million or, 4.1%, compared to June 30, 2022 related to additional Federal Home Loan Bank advances which were offset by the reduction in federal funds purchased.
Capital
Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be considered as “well-capitalized.”
Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.28%, 13.04%, 15.78%, and 11.81%, respectively, at September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter and September 30, 2022 Year to Date Results of Operations
Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $21.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $59.5 million, compared to $47.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 is primarily attributable to increases in loan volume and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by increases in deposit rates.
Net interest margin for the quarter decreased 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2021, but increased ten basis points from the second quarter of 2022. This is primarily due to an increase in deposit rates and volume along with an increase in borrowings. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 30 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2021, but increased four points from the second quarter 2022. Two borrowings from the acquisition of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (“SouthCrest”) were called and the remaining mark of approximately $750,000 was recognized in interest expense in the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income totaled $8.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 13.3%, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in service charges on deposits, mortgage fee income and SBSL loan sales, partially offset by increases in interchange fee income and service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income totaled $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million, or 7.5%, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in interchange fee income, service charges on deposits and increased insurance commissions, offset by a decrease in mortgage fee income.
Noninterest expense totaled $21.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $21.2 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest expense totaled $67.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $54.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase for the nine month period was primarily related to increases in salaries, information technology, and communications related to the acquisition of SouthCrest in August of 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $5.5 million and $5.2 million at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, an increase of $307,000.
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled approximately $246,000 at September 30, 2022, and $293,000 at June 30, 2022.
Net loans charged-off were $198,000, or 0.05% of average loans for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $58,000 or 0.02% for the second quarter of 2022.
The loan loss reserve was $15.2 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $14.0 million, or 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $12.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.
As noted above and in the table on page 7, overall asset quality remains strong.
Stock Buyback Authorization
On October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a stock buyback program, under which the Company may repurchase up to $12 million of its outstanding common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The buyback program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company. The buyback program is intended to expire at the end of 2023 but may be suspended, modified or terminated by the Company at any time and for any reason, without prior notice.
Earnings call information
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled operating net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, tangible book value per common share, tangible equity to tangible assets, operating efficiency ratio and pre-provision net revenue are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share, total equity to total assets, efficiency ratio, and net interest income before provision for credit losses, respectively. Operating net income and operating efficiency ratio both exclude acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses include fees associated with current period acquisitions and ongoing amortization of intangibles related to prior acquisitions. Adjusted earnings per diluted share includes the adjustments to operating net income. Tangible book value per common share and tangible equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Pre-provision net revenue is calculated by adding noninterest income to net interest income before provision for credit losses, and subtracting noninterest expense.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.
These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of operating net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, tangible book value per common share, tangible equity to tangible assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share, total equity to total assets, efficiency ratio, and net interest income before provision for credit losses are set forth in the table below.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Operating net income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,252
$
3,415
$
5,324
$
4,160
$
5,583
FHLB mark from called borrowings
—
751
—
—
—
Severance costs
—
1,346
—
—
—
Acquisition-related expenses
2
1
139
1,261
1,794
Writedown of bank premises
—
—
—
90
—
Income tax benefit
—
(272
)
(26
)
(284
)
(466
)
Operating net income
$
5,254
$
5,241
$
5,437
$
5,227
$
6,911
Weighted average diluted shares
17,645,119
17,586,276
15,877,695
13,673,998
12,344,926
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.37
$
0.40
$
0.57
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
12.81
$
13.34
$
14.23
$
15.92
$
15.88
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(3.12
)
(3.44
)
(3.40
)
(4.51
)
(4.46
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
9.69
$
9.90
$
10.83
$
11.41
$
11.42
Tangible equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to assets (GAAP)
8.06
%
8.60
%
9.32
%
8.09
%
8.64
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(1.84
) %
(2.08
) %
(2.07
) %
(2.15
) %
(2.27
) %
Tangible equity to tangible assets
6.22
%
6.52
%
7.25
%
5.93
%
6.37
%
Operating efficiency ratio calculation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
73.57
%
83.75
%
76.94
%
82.15
%
77.68
%
Severance costs
—
(4.61
)
—
—
—
Acquisition-related expenses
(0.01
)
—
(2.20
)
(5.33
)
(7.30
)
Writedown of bank premises
—
—
—
(0.30
)
—
Operating efficiency ratio
73.56
%
79.14
%
74.74
%
76.52
%
70.38
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$
20,865
$
19,167
$
19,188
$
19,022
$
17,868
Noninterest income
8,179
10,058
9,152
10,815
9,438
$
29,044
$
29,225
$
28,340
$
29,837
$
27,306
Noninterest expense
21,367
24,476
21,805
24,512
21,211
Pre-provision net revenue
$
7,677
$
4,749
$
6,535
$
5,325
$
6,095
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$
20,865
$
19,167
$
19,188
$
19,022
$
17,868
Provision for loan losses
1,320
1,100
50
50
150
Non-interest income
8,179
10,058
9,152
10,815
9,438
Non-interest expense
21,367
24,476
21,805
24,512
21,211
Income taxes
1,105
234
1,161
1,116
362
Net income
5,252
3,415
5,324
4,159
5,583
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Common shares outstanding
17,641,123
17,581,212
17,586,333
13,673,898
13,674,198
Weighted average basic shares
17,645,119
17,586,276
15,877,695
13,673,998
12,344,926
Weighted average diluted shares
17,645,119
17,586,276
15,877,695
13,673,998
12,344,926
Earnings per basic share
$
0.30
$
0.19
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.45
Earnings per diluted share
0.30
0.19
0.34
0.30
0.45
Adjusted earnings per diluted share(b)
0.30
0.30
0.37
0.40
0.57
Cash dividends declared per share
0.1075
0.1075
0.1075
0.1025
0.1025
Common book value per share
12.81
13.34
14.23
15.92
15.88
Tangible book value per common share(b)
9.69
9.90
10.83
11.41
11.42
Pre-provision net revenue(b)
$
7,677
$
4,749
$
6,535
$
5,325
$
6,095
Performance ratios:
Net interest margin (a)
3.25
%
3.15
%
3.13
%
3.16
%
3.48
%
Return on average assets
0.75
0.51
0.81
0.64
1.00
Return on average total equity
8.85
5.68
8.88
7.65
11.49
Efficiency ratio
73.57
83.75
76.94
82.15
77.68
Operating efficiency ratio (b)
73.56
79.14
74.74
76.52
70.38
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans (NPLs)
$
5,302
$
4,948
$
6,171
$
5,449
$
12,246
Other real estate owned
246
246
246
281
807
Repossessed assets
—
47
48
49
3
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
5,548
5,241
6,465
5,779
13,056
Classified loans
17,755
19,247
18,306
19,016
30,300
Criticized loans
43,377
49,204
52,859
58,938
61,857
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs
198
58
41
(17
)
144
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.95
%
0.96
%
0.98
%
Allowance for loan losses to total NPLs
286.34
282.19
209.35
236.92
105.15
Allowance for loan losses to total NPAs
273.65
266.42
199.83
223.40
98.63
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans
0.05
0.02
0.01
(0.01
)
0.05
NPLs to total loans
0.33
0.34
0.46
0.41
0.93
NPAs to total assets
0.20
0.19
0.24
0.21
0.52
NPAs to total loans and foreclosed assets
0.35
0.36
0.48
0.43
1.00
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
2,777,390
2,676,612
2,679,242
2,589,908
2,272,904
Loans, net
1,509,202
1,384,795
1,333,784
1,306,796
1,218,102
Loans, held for sale
30,238
29,843
28,650
38,543
24,964
Deposits
2,366,710
2,325,756
2,341,357
2,274,910
1,975,418
Total stockholders’ equity
235,557
241,281
243,120
215,783
197,109
(a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income.
(b) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income 1
$
1,553,882
$
18,183
4.64
%
$
1,243,066
$
16,085
5.25
%
Investment securities, taxable
809,692
4,711
2.31
%
614,404
2,668
1.76
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt 2
124,038
638
2.04
%
77,255
362
1.90
%
Deposits in banks and short term investments
70,455
278
1.56
%
166,064
57
0.14
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,558,067
23,810
3.69
%
2,100,789
19,172
3.70
%
Noninterest-earning assets
219,323
172,115
Total assets
$
2,777,390
$
2,272,904
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-earning demand and savings
$
1,424,171
$
772
0.21
%
$
1,169,693
$
319
0.11
%
Other time
370,282
677
0.72
%
320,484
380
0.48
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,794,453
1,449
0.32
%
1,490,177
699
0.19
%
Federal funds purchased
541
3
2.20
%
—
—
—
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
96,848
555
2.27
%
42,391
171
1.64
%
Other borrowings
65,741
822
4.96
%
37,289
289
3.14
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
163,130
1,380
3.36
%
79,680
460
2.34
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,957,583
2,829
0.57
%
1,569,857
1,159
0.30
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
572,257
$
485,241
Other liabilities
11,993
20,697
Stockholders' equity
235,557
197,109
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity
819,807
703,047
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,777,390
$
2,272,904
Interest rate spread
3.12
%
3.40
%
Net interest income
$
20,981
$
18,013
Net interest margin
3.25
%
3.48
%
1 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $33,000 and $73,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $122,000 and $104,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are also included in income and fees on loans.
2 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $83,000 and $72,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income 3
$
1,448,661
$
50,526
4.66
%
$
1,133,533
$
43,890
5.18
%
Investment securities, taxable
831,438
12,795
2.06
%
468,561
6,011
1.72
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt 4
116,615
1,661
1.90
%
47,839
677
1.89
%
Deposits in banks and short term investments
101,432
437
0.58
%
165,280
155
0.13
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,498,146
65,419
3.50
%
1,815,213
50,733
3.74
%
Noninterest-earning assets
213,556
121,417
Total assets
$
2,711,702
$
1,936,630
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-earning demand and savings
$
1,432,892
$
1,340
0.13
%
$
978,181
$
630
0.09
%
Other time
347,383
1,334
0.51
%
278,508
1,291
0.62
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,780,275
2,674
0.20
%
1,256,689
1,921
0.20
%
Federal funds purchased
2,820
22
1.05
%
—
—
—
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances5
65,191
1,746
3.58
%
29,197
401
1.84
%
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
—
—
—
%
34,155
93
0.36
%
Other borrowings
47,675
1,441
4.04
%
37,536
896
3.19
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
115,686
3,209
3.71
%
100,888
1,390
1.84
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,895,961
5,883
0.41
%
1,357,577
3,311
0.33
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
564,425
$
411,307
Other liabilities
11,357
5,096
Stockholders' equity
239,959
162,650
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity
815,741
579,053
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,711,702
$
1,936,630
Interest rate spread
3.09
%
3.41
%
Net interest income
$
59,536
$
47,422
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.49
%
3 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $95,000 and $206,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $550,000 and $375,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are also included in income and fees on loans.
4 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $216,000 and $135,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities.
5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances interest expense includes $751,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and is the recognized mark on two advances that were acquired in the SouthCrest acquisition that were called early.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Segment Reporting
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Banking Division
Net interest income
$
20,508
$
18,819
$
18,824
$
18,316
$
17,181
Provision for loan losses
1,320
1,100
50
50
150
Noninterest income
4,288
5,187
4,300
4,480
4,340
Noninterest expenses
17,537
19,504
17,701
19,280
16,941
Income taxes
1,047
227
900
475
434
Segment income
$
4,892
$
3,175
$
4,473
$
2,991
$
3,996
Total segment assets
$
2,738,082
$
2,664,966
$
2,627,450
$
2,620,501
$
2,499,223
Full time employees
396
396
404
400
417
Mortgage Banking Division
Net interest income
$
17
$
57
$
71
$
114
$
138
Provision for loan losses
—
—
—
—
—
Noninterest income
2,345
2,736
2,912
3,102
3,104
Noninterest expenses
2,289
2,799
2,711
2,869
2,765
Income taxes
10
(7
)
101
334
(290
)
Segment income
$
63
$
1
$
171
$
13
$
767
Total segment assets
$
16,905
$
20,183
$
19,417
$
25,149
$
21,184
Full time employees
61
59
62
55
53
Small Business Specialty Lending Division
Net interest income
$
340
$
291
$
293
$
592
$
549
Provision for loan losses
—
—
—
—
—
Noninterest income
1,546
2,135
1,940
3,233
1,994
Noninterest expenses
1,541
2,173
1,393
2,363
1,505
Income taxes
48
14
160
307
218
Segment income
$
297
$
239
$
680
$
1,155
$
820
Total segment assets
$
50,925
$
43,553
$
39,921
$
46,065
$
23,291
Full time employees
29
28
28
26
24
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$
20,865
$
19,167
$
19,188
$
19,022
$
17,868
Provision for loan losses
1,320
1,100
50
50
150
Noninterest income
8,179
10,058
9,152
10,815
9,438
Noninterest expenses
21,367
24,476
21,805
24,512
21,211
Income taxes
1,105
234
1,161
1,116
362
Segment income
$
5,252
$
3,415
$
5,324
$
4,159
$
5,583
Total segment assets
$
2,805,912
$
2,728,702
$
2,686,788
$
2,691,715
$
2,543,698
Full time employees
486
483
494
481
494
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
18,533
$
18,975
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold
66,507
178,257
Cash and cash equivalents
85,040
197,232
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
439,716
938,164
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
468,306
—
Other investments, at cost
12,850
14,012
Loans held for sale
23,945
38,150
Loans, net of unearned income
1,586,613
1,337,977
Allowance for loan losses
(15,182
)
(12,910
)
Loans, net
1,571,431
1,325,067
Premises and equipment
41,249
43,033
Other real estate
246
281
Goodwill
48,923
52,906
Other intangible assets
6,065
7,389
Bank owned life insurance
55,157
55,159
Deferred income taxes, net
30,614
3,644
Other assets
22,370
16,678
Total assets
$
2,805,912
$
2,691,715
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
558,347
$
552,576
Interest-bearing
1,851,315
1,822,032
Total deposits
2,409,662
2,374,608
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
95,000
51,656
Other borrowed money
63,364
36,792
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
11,819
10,952
Total liabilities
$
2,579,845
$
2,474,008
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, $1 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 17,641,123 and 13,673,898 issued and outstanding, respectively
$
17,641
$
13,674
Paid in capital
167,608
111,021
Retained earnings
107,918
99,189
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(67,100
)
(6,177
)
Total stockholders’ equity
226,067
217,707
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,805,912
$
2,691,715
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
18,150
16,013
$
50,431
43,684
Investment securities
5,266
2,954
14,240
6,546
Deposits in banks and short term investments
278
58
437
154
Total interest income
23,694
19,025
65,108
50,384
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,449
698
2,674
1,921
Federal funds purchased
3
—
22
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
555
170
1,746
401
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
—
—
—
93
Other borrowings
822
289
1,441
802
Total interest expense
2,829
1,157
5,883
3,217
Net interest income
20,865
17,868
59,225
47,167
Provision for loan losses
1,320
150
2,470
650
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
19,545
17,718
56,755
46,517
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
2,104
1,792
5,823
4,278
Mortgage fee income
1,708
3,107
7,356
10,107
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,215
1,813
4,805
4,548
(Loss)/Gain on sale of securities
(96
)
—
(72
)
137
Interchange fees
2,179
1,745
6,338
4,941
BOLI income
312
280
977
710
Other
757
701
2,157
754
Total noninterest income
8,179
9,438
27,384
25,475
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,154
11,826
40,498
31,907
Occupancy and equipment
1,645
1,599
4,872
4,169
Acquisition related
2
1,994
142
3,031
Information technology expenses
2,491
2,045
7,394
5,493
Professional fees
881
804
2,773
1,975
Advertising and public relations
876
674
2,406
1,817
Communications
471
310
1,325
837
Other
2,847
1,959
8,238
4,884
Total noninterest expense
21,367
21,211
67,648
54,113
Income before income taxes
6,357
5,945
16,491
17,879
Income taxes
1,105
362
2,500
3,379
Net income
$
5,252
$
5,583
$
13,991
$
14,500
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.45
$
0.82
$
1.39
Diluted
0.30
0.45
0.82
1.39
Dividends declared per share
0.1075
0.1025
0.3225
0.3075
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,645,119
12,344,926
17,042,838
10,447,496
Diluted
17,645,119
12,344,926
17,042,838
10,447,496
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Comparison
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Third
Quarter
Second
Quarter
First
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Assets
$
2,805,912
$
2,728,702
$
2,686,788
$
2,691,715
$
2,512,581
Loans, net
1,571,431
1,438,842
1,341,113
1,325,067
1,296,983
Deposits
2,409,662
2,331,511
2,350,786
2,374,608
2,195,122
Total equity
226,067
234,595
250,277
217,707
217,130
Net income
5,252
3,415
5,324
4,160
5,583
Earnings per basic share
$
0.30
$
0.19
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.45
Key Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.75
%
0.51
%
0.81
%
0.64
%
1.00
%
Return on average total equity
8.85
%
5.68
%
8.88
%
7.65
%
11.49
%
Total equity to total assets
8.06
%
8.60
%
9.32
%
8.09
%
8.64
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)
6.22
%
6.52
%
7.25
%
5.93
%
6.37
%
Net interest margin
3.25
%
3.15
%
3.13
%
3.16
%
3.48
%
(a) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.