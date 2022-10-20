Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results 10/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1075 Per Share Announces Share Buyback Authorization Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) ("Colony" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Financial highlights are shown below. Financial Highlights: Net income increased to $5.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $5.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating net income of $5.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share remained stable for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $5.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures)..

Provision for loan losses of $1.3 million was recorded in third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $150,000 recorded in third quarter of 2021.

Total loans were $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $133.81 million, or 9.21% from the prior quarter.

Mortgage production was $99.4 million, and mortgage sales totaled $68.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $113.7 million and $82.3 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, mortgage production was $310.3 million and mortgage sales totaled $242.0 million.

Small Business Specialty Lending (“SBSL”) closed $19.4 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans and sold $14.8 million in SBA loans in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $21.0 million and $18.2 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, loans closed were $46.1 million and loans sold were $46.6 million.

The Board of Directors authorized a $12 million stock buyback program that will be in place through the end of 2023. This equates to approximately 5% of the current shares outstanding at recent market prices. The Company also announced that on October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1075 per share, to be paid on its common stock on November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022. The Company had 17,641,123 shares of its common stock outstanding as of October 19, 2022. Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce improved operating results for the third quarter, including another quarter of well above trend loan growth that drove a significant increase in net interest income. Earnings quality has also improved during the year, with 90% of the net earnings year to date coming from the core bank versus 75% in both 2021 and 2020. This quarter was one of the most dynamic interest rate environments in which we have operated, and the negative impact of increasing rates to the investment portfolio and our cost of funds is something that we will continue to fight if rates stay here or go higher. Our investments in new lines of business, including merchant services, indirect marine and recreational vehicle lending, and our newest lending markets, continued to be a short term drag of 10bps on return on assets during the quarter. Asset quality continues to improve, and we remain comfortable with the overall risk position of the company. The Board of Directors reinforced this belief by adding a $12 million stock buyback authorization to the capital management tools we previously had available.” “Finally and similar to our comment last quarter, we do expect to show continued strong asset generation for the next three to six months. The current loan pipelines remain very strong, both in volume and quality, even as we continue to increase loan pricing. While asset quality metrics are strong and improving, we recorded higher provision expense than anticipated due to loan growth being meaningfully higher than projected.” Balance Sheet Total assets were $2.81 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $77.2 million from June 30, 2022.

Total loans, including loans held for sale, were at $1.61 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $119.2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $2.41 billion and $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, an increase of $78.2 million.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 totaled $158.4 million, an increase of $6.3 million or, 4.1%, compared to June 30, 2022 related to additional Federal Home Loan Bank advances which were offset by the reduction in federal funds purchased. Capital Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be considered as “well-capitalized.”

Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.28%, 13.04%, 15.78%, and 11.81%, respectively, at September 30, 2022. Third Quarter and September 30, 2022 Year to Date Results of Operations Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $21.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $59.5 million, compared to $47.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 is primarily attributable to increases in loan volume and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by increases in deposit rates.

Net interest margin for the quarter decreased 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2021, but increased ten basis points from the second quarter of 2022. This is primarily due to an increase in deposit rates and volume along with an increase in borrowings. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 30 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2021, but increased four points from the second quarter 2022. Two borrowings from the acquisition of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (“SouthCrest”) were called and the remaining mark of approximately $750,000 was recognized in interest expense in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income totaled $8.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 13.3%, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in service charges on deposits, mortgage fee income and SBSL loan sales, partially offset by increases in interchange fee income and service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income totaled $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million, or 7.5%, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in interchange fee income, service charges on deposits and increased insurance commissions, offset by a decrease in mortgage fee income.

Noninterest expense totaled $21.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $21.2 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest expense totaled $67.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $54.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase for the nine month period was primarily related to increases in salaries, information technology, and communications related to the acquisition of SouthCrest in August of 2021. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $5.5 million and $5.2 million at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, an increase of $307,000.

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled approximately $246,000 at September 30, 2022, and $293,000 at June 30, 2022.

Net loans charged-off were $198,000, or 0.05% of average loans for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $58,000 or 0.02% for the second quarter of 2022.

The loan loss reserve was $15.2 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $14.0 million, or 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $12.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. As noted above and in the table on page 7, overall asset quality remains strong. Stock Buyback Authorization On October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a stock buyback program, under which the Company may repurchase up to $12 million of its outstanding common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The buyback program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company. The buyback program is intended to expire at the end of 2023 but may be suspended, modified or terminated by the Company at any time and for any reason, without prior notice. Earnings call information The Company will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 21, 2022, to discuss the recent results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants). The conference call access code is 915766. A replay of the call will be available until Friday, October 28, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and enter the access code 356064. About Colony Bankcorp Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 35 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections and/or expectations of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; (iv) statements regarding growth strategy, capital management, liquidity and funding, and future profitability; (v) statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions; and (vi) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; the Company’s ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; higher inflation and its impacts; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in the stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; risks related to the Company’s recently completed acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; the risks associated with the Company’s pursuit of future acquisitions; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company’s management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures The measures entitled operating net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, tangible book value per common share, tangible equity to tangible assets, operating efficiency ratio and pre-provision net revenue are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share, total equity to total assets, efficiency ratio, and net interest income before provision for credit losses, respectively. Operating net income and operating efficiency ratio both exclude acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses include fees associated with current period acquisitions and ongoing amortization of intangibles related to prior acquisitions. Adjusted earnings per diluted share includes the adjustments to operating net income. Tangible book value per common share and tangible equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Pre-provision net revenue is calculated by adding noninterest income to net interest income before provision for credit losses, and subtracting noninterest expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of operating net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, tangible book value per common share, tangible equity to tangible assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share, total equity to total assets, efficiency ratio, and net interest income before provision for credit losses are set forth in the table below. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Operating net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 5,252 $ 3,415 $ 5,324 $ 4,160 $ 5,583 FHLB mark from called borrowings — 751 — — — Severance costs — 1,346 — — — Acquisition-related expenses 2 1 139 1,261 1,794 Writedown of bank premises — — — 90 — Income tax benefit — (272 ) (26 ) (284 ) (466 ) Operating net income $ 5,254 $ 5,241 $ 5,437 $ 5,227 $ 6,911 Weighted average diluted shares 17,645,119 17,586,276 15,877,695 13,673,998 12,344,926 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.57 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 12.81 $ 13.34 $ 14.23 $ 15.92 $ 15.88 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.12 ) (3.44 ) (3.40 ) (4.51 ) (4.46 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 9.69 $ 9.90 $ 10.83 $ 11.41 $ 11.42 Tangible equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to assets (GAAP) 8.06 % 8.60 % 9.32 % 8.09 % 8.64 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.84 ) % (2.08 ) % (2.07 ) % (2.15 ) % (2.27 ) % Tangible equity to tangible assets 6.22 % 6.52 % 7.25 % 5.93 % 6.37 % Operating efficiency ratio calculation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 73.57 % 83.75 % 76.94 % 82.15 % 77.68 % Severance costs — (4.61 ) — — — Acquisition-related expenses (0.01 ) — (2.20 ) (5.33 ) (7.30 ) Writedown of bank premises — — — (0.30 ) — Operating efficiency ratio 73.56 % 79.14 % 74.74 % 76.52 % 70.38 % Pre-provision net revenue Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 20,865 $ 19,167 $ 19,188 $ 19,022 $ 17,868 Noninterest income 8,179 10,058 9,152 10,815 9,438 $ 29,044 $ 29,225 $ 28,340 $ 29,837 $ 27,306 Noninterest expense 21,367 24,476 21,805 24,512 21,211 Pre-provision net revenue $ 7,677 $ 4,749 $ 6,535 $ 5,325 $ 6,095 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 20,865 $ 19,167 $ 19,188 $ 19,022 $ 17,868 Provision for loan losses 1,320 1,100 50 50 150 Non-interest income 8,179 10,058 9,152 10,815 9,438 Non-interest expense 21,367 24,476 21,805 24,512 21,211 Income taxes 1,105 234 1,161 1,116 362 Net income 5,252 3,415 5,324 4,159 5,583 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Common shares outstanding 17,641,123 17,581,212 17,586,333 13,673,898 13,674,198 Weighted average basic shares 17,645,119 17,586,276 15,877,695 13,673,998 12,344,926 Weighted average diluted shares 17,645,119 17,586,276 15,877,695 13,673,998 12,344,926 Earnings per basic share $ 0.30 $ 0.19 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 Earnings per diluted share 0.30 0.19 0.34 0.30 0.45 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(b) 0.30 0.30 0.37 0.40 0.57 Cash dividends declared per share 0.1075 0.1075 0.1075 0.1025 0.1025 Common book value per share 12.81 13.34 14.23 15.92 15.88 Tangible book value per common share(b) 9.69 9.90 10.83 11.41 11.42 Pre-provision net revenue(b) $ 7,677 $ 4,749 $ 6,535 $ 5,325 $ 6,095 Performance ratios: Net interest margin (a) 3.25 % 3.15 % 3.13 % 3.16 % 3.48 % Return on average assets 0.75 0.51 0.81 0.64 1.00 Return on average total equity 8.85 5.68 8.88 7.65 11.49 Efficiency ratio 73.57 83.75 76.94 82.15 77.68 Operating efficiency ratio (b) 73.56 79.14 74.74 76.52 70.38 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 5,302 $ 4,948 $ 6,171 $ 5,449 $ 12,246 Other real estate owned 246 246 246 281 807 Repossessed assets — 47 48 49 3 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 5,548 5,241 6,465 5,779 13,056 Classified loans 17,755 19,247 18,306 19,016 30,300 Criticized loans 43,377 49,204 52,859 58,938 61,857 Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs 198 58 41 (17 ) 144 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.98 % Allowance for loan losses to total NPLs 286.34 282.19 209.35 236.92 105.15 Allowance for loan losses to total NPAs 273.65 266.42 199.83 223.40 98.63 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans 0.05 0.02 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.05 NPLs to total loans 0.33 0.34 0.46 0.41 0.93 NPAs to total assets 0.20 0.19 0.24 0.21 0.52 NPAs to total loans and foreclosed assets 0.35 0.36 0.48 0.43 1.00 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 2,777,390 2,676,612 2,679,242 2,589,908 2,272,904 Loans, net 1,509,202 1,384,795 1,333,784 1,306,796 1,218,102 Loans, held for sale 30,238 29,843 28,650 38,543 24,964 Deposits 2,366,710 2,325,756 2,341,357 2,274,910 1,975,418 Total stockholders’ equity 235,557 241,281 243,120 215,783 197,109 (a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income. (b) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income 1 $ 1,553,882 $ 18,183 4.64 % $ 1,243,066 $ 16,085 5.25 % Investment securities, taxable 809,692 4,711 2.31 % 614,404 2,668 1.76 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 2 124,038 638 2.04 % 77,255 362 1.90 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 70,455 278 1.56 % 166,064 57 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 2,558,067 23,810 3.69 % 2,100,789 19,172 3.70 % Noninterest-earning assets 219,323 172,115 Total assets $ 2,777,390 $ 2,272,904 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 1,424,171 $ 772 0.21 % $ 1,169,693 $ 319 0.11 % Other time 370,282 677 0.72 % 320,484 380 0.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,794,453 1,449 0.32 % 1,490,177 699 0.19 % Federal funds purchased 541 3 2.20 % — — — % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 96,848 555 2.27 % 42,391 171 1.64 % Other borrowings 65,741 822 4.96 % 37,289 289 3.14 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 163,130 1,380 3.36 % 79,680 460 2.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,957,583 2,829 0.57 % 1,569,857 1,159 0.30 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 572,257 $ 485,241 Other liabilities 11,993 20,697 Stockholders' equity 235,557 197,109 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 819,807 703,047 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,777,390 $ 2,272,904 Interest rate spread 3.12 % 3.40 % Net interest income $ 20,981 $ 18,013 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.48 % 1 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $33,000 and $73,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $122,000 and $104,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are also included in income and fees on loans. 2 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $83,000 and $72,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income 3 $ 1,448,661 $ 50,526 4.66 % $ 1,133,533 $ 43,890 5.18 % Investment securities, taxable 831,438 12,795 2.06 % 468,561 6,011 1.72 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 4 116,615 1,661 1.90 % 47,839 677 1.89 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 101,432 437 0.58 % 165,280 155 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 2,498,146 65,419 3.50 % 1,815,213 50,733 3.74 % Noninterest-earning assets 213,556 121,417 Total assets $ 2,711,702 $ 1,936,630 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 1,432,892 $ 1,340 0.13 % $ 978,181 $ 630 0.09 % Other time 347,383 1,334 0.51 % 278,508 1,291 0.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,780,275 2,674 0.20 % 1,256,689 1,921 0.20 % Federal funds purchased 2,820 22 1.05 % — — — % Federal Home Loan Bank advances5 65,191 1,746 3.58 % 29,197 401 1.84 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility — — — % 34,155 93 0.36 % Other borrowings 47,675 1,441 4.04 % 37,536 896 3.19 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 115,686 3,209 3.71 % 100,888 1,390 1.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,895,961 5,883 0.41 % 1,357,577 3,311 0.33 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 564,425 $ 411,307 Other liabilities 11,357 5,096 Stockholders' equity 239,959 162,650 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 815,741 579,053 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,711,702 $ 1,936,630 Interest rate spread 3.09 % 3.41 % Net interest income $ 59,536 $ 47,422 Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.49 % 3 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $95,000 and $206,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $550,000 and $375,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are also included in income and fees on loans. 4 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $216,000 and $135,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. 5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances interest expense includes $751,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and is the recognized mark on two advances that were acquired in the SouthCrest acquisition that were called early. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Segment Reporting 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Banking Division Net interest income $ 20,508 $ 18,819 $ 18,824 $ 18,316 $ 17,181 Provision for loan losses 1,320 1,100 50 50 150 Noninterest income 4,288 5,187 4,300 4,480 4,340 Noninterest expenses 17,537 19,504 17,701 19,280 16,941 Income taxes 1,047 227 900 475 434 Segment income $ 4,892 $ 3,175 $ 4,473 $ 2,991 $ 3,996 Total segment assets $ 2,738,082 $ 2,664,966 $ 2,627,450 $ 2,620,501 $ 2,499,223 Full time employees 396 396 404 400 417 Mortgage Banking Division Net interest income $ 17 $ 57 $ 71 $ 114 $ 138 Provision for loan losses — — — — — Noninterest income 2,345 2,736 2,912 3,102 3,104 Noninterest expenses 2,289 2,799 2,711 2,869 2,765 Income taxes 10 (7 ) 101 334 (290 ) Segment income $ 63 $ 1 $ 171 $ 13 $ 767 Total segment assets $ 16,905 $ 20,183 $ 19,417 $ 25,149 $ 21,184 Full time employees 61 59 62 55 53 Small Business Specialty Lending Division Net interest income $ 340 $ 291 $ 293 $ 592 $ 549 Provision for loan losses — — — — — Noninterest income 1,546 2,135 1,940 3,233 1,994 Noninterest expenses 1,541 2,173 1,393 2,363 1,505 Income taxes 48 14 160 307 218 Segment income $ 297 $ 239 $ 680 $ 1,155 $ 820 Total segment assets $ 50,925 $ 43,553 $ 39,921 $ 46,065 $ 23,291 Full time employees 29 28 28 26 24 Total Consolidated Net interest income $ 20,865 $ 19,167 $ 19,188 $ 19,022 $ 17,868 Provision for loan losses 1,320 1,100 50 50 150 Noninterest income 8,179 10,058 9,152 10,815 9,438 Noninterest expenses 21,367 24,476 21,805 24,512 21,211 Income taxes 1,105 234 1,161 1,116 362 Segment income $ 5,252 $ 3,415 $ 5,324 $ 4,159 $ 5,583 Total segment assets $ 2,805,912 $ 2,728,702 $ 2,686,788 $ 2,691,715 $ 2,543,698 Full time employees 486 483 494 481 494 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,533 $ 18,975 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold 66,507 178,257 Cash and cash equivalents 85,040 197,232 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 439,716 938,164 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 468,306 — Other investments, at cost 12,850 14,012 Loans held for sale 23,945 38,150 Loans, net of unearned income 1,586,613 1,337,977 Allowance for loan losses (15,182 ) (12,910 ) Loans, net 1,571,431 1,325,067 Premises and equipment 41,249 43,033 Other real estate 246 281 Goodwill 48,923 52,906 Other intangible assets 6,065 7,389 Bank owned life insurance 55,157 55,159 Deferred income taxes, net 30,614 3,644 Other assets 22,370 16,678 Total assets $ 2,805,912 $ 2,691,715 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 558,347 $ 552,576 Interest-bearing 1,851,315 1,822,032 Total deposits 2,409,662 2,374,608 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,000 51,656 Other borrowed money 63,364 36,792 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,819 10,952 Total liabilities $ 2,579,845 $ 2,474,008 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $1 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 17,641,123 and 13,673,898 issued and outstanding, respectively $ 17,641 $ 13,674 Paid in capital 167,608 111,021 Retained earnings 107,918 99,189 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (67,100 ) (6,177 ) Total stockholders’ equity 226,067 217,707 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,805,912 $ 2,691,715 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 18,150 16,013 $ 50,431 43,684 Investment securities 5,266 2,954 14,240 6,546 Deposits in banks and short term investments 278 58 437 154 Total interest income 23,694 19,025 65,108 50,384 Interest expense: Deposits 1,449 698 2,674 1,921 Federal funds purchased 3 — 22 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 555 170 1,746 401 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility — — — 93 Other borrowings 822 289 1,441 802 Total interest expense 2,829 1,157 5,883 3,217 Net interest income 20,865 17,868 59,225 47,167 Provision for loan losses 1,320 150 2,470 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,545 17,718 56,755 46,517 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,104 1,792 5,823 4,278 Mortgage fee income 1,708 3,107 7,356 10,107 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,215 1,813 4,805 4,548 (Loss)/Gain on sale of securities (96 ) — (72 ) 137 Interchange fees 2,179 1,745 6,338 4,941 BOLI income 312 280 977 710 Other 757 701 2,157 754 Total noninterest income 8,179 9,438 27,384 25,475 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,154 11,826 40,498 31,907 Occupancy and equipment 1,645 1,599 4,872 4,169 Acquisition related 2 1,994 142 3,031 Information technology expenses 2,491 2,045 7,394 5,493 Professional fees 881 804 2,773 1,975 Advertising and public relations 876 674 2,406 1,817 Communications 471 310 1,325 837 Other 2,847 1,959 8,238 4,884 Total noninterest expense 21,367 21,211 67,648 54,113 Income before income taxes 6,357 5,945 16,491 17,879 Income taxes 1,105 362 2,500 3,379 Net income $ 5,252 $ 5,583 $ 13,991 $ 14,500 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.82 $ 1.39 Diluted 0.30 0.45 0.82 1.39 Dividends declared per share 0.1075 0.1025 0.3225 0.3075 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,645,119 12,344,926 17,042,838 10,447,496 Diluted 17,645,119 12,344,926 17,042,838 10,447,496 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Comparison 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Assets $ 2,805,912 $ 2,728,702 $ 2,686,788 $ 2,691,715 $ 2,512,581 Loans, net 1,571,431 1,438,842 1,341,113 1,325,067 1,296,983 Deposits 2,409,662 2,331,511 2,350,786 2,374,608 2,195,122 Total equity 226,067 234,595 250,277 217,707 217,130 Net income 5,252 3,415 5,324 4,160 5,583 Earnings per basic share $ 0.30 $ 0.19 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 Key Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.51 % 0.81 % 0.64 % 1.00 % Return on average total equity 8.85 % 5.68 % 8.88 % 7.65 % 11.49 % Total equity to total assets 8.06 % 8.60 % 9.32 % 8.09 % 8.64 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 6.22 % 6.52 % 7.25 % 5.93 % 6.37 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.15 % 3.13 % 3.16 % 3.48 % (a) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loan Comparison 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Core $ 1,372,159 $ 1,217,498 $ 1,093,126 $ 990,063 $ 931,793 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) 98 128 387 8,486 16,999 Purchased 214,356 235,179 260,519 339,428 361,068 Total $ 1,586,613 $ 1,452,805 $ 1,354,032 $ 1,337,977 $ 1,309,860 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loans by Location Comparison 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Atlanta $ 342,944 $ 287,460 $ 246,629 $ 281,040 $ 278,473 Augusta 47,532 36,545 38,462 36,268 28,064 Birmingham 7,291 2,255 — — — Middle Georgia 168,725 146,159 117,336 117,788 100,804 Northwest Georgia 45,482 38,520 38,430 27,167 24,334 Coastal Georgia 266,626 259,248 237,621 235,799 233,648 South Central Georgia 354,746 348,273 345,421 336,849 352,057 Southwest Georgia 125,309 127,783 118,263 105,937 99,385 West Georgia 191,371 181,791 168,071 161,678 160,663 Small Business Specialty Lending 35,169 23,411 39,934 23,101 8,850 Paycheck Protection Program 98 128 387 8,486 16,999 Purchase Accounting (492 ) (614 ) (697 ) (948 ) (1,025 ) Other 1,812 1,846 4,175 4,812 7,608 Total $ 1,586,613 $ 1,452,805 $ 1,354,032 $ 1,337,977 $ 1,309,860 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly PPP Fees Comparison 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

PPP loan fee income $ — $ 6 $ 505 $ 502 $ 1,556 Unearned income on PPP loans 6 6 12 517 1,019

