Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Colony Capital, Inc.    CLNY

COLONY CAPITAL, INC.

(CLNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colony Capital, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

04/12/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Public Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.clny.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting May 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET, through May 13, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13718365. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $52 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including $30 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries. For more information on Colony Capital visit www.clny.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its digital transformation and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Colony Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Capital is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Capital does not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COLONY CAPITAL, INC.
09:13aCOLONY CAPITAL, INC.  : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
04/07COLONY CAPITAL, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination ..
AQ
04/05COLONY CAPITAL  : to Terminate Management Agreement With Colony Credit Real Esta..
MT
04/01COLONY CAPITAL  : 2021 Proxy
PU
04/01COLONY CAPITAL  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/01COLONY CAPITAL  : 2021 Proxy Card
PU
03/30COLONY CAPITAL  : Names Nancy Curtin Board Chair, Says Thomas Barrack Jr. Ending..
MT
03/30COLONY CAPITAL  : Announces Series of Corporate Governance Changes
BU
03/26INSIDER TRENDS : Colony Capital Insider Receives Stock Award Sells Portion for T..
MT
03/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Colony Capital Gets Shares Award Sells Portion for T..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 378 M - -
Net income 2021 -424 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,72x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 3 266 M 3 266 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart COLONY CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Colony Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLONY CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,31 $
Last Close Price 6,72 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc C. Ganzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Mark M. Hedstrom Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLONY CAPITAL, INC.39.71%3 266
GECINA-5.19%10 483
MIRVAC GROUP-6.44%7 411
GPT GROUP5.33%6 962
ICADE1.35%5 606
SAFEHOLD INC.-4.86%3 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ