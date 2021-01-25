Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date

Log in
COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC.

01/25/2021 | 04:08pm EST
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (“Colony Credit Real Estate” or the “Company”) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.clncredit.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting February 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, through March 3, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use conference ID code 13714793. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. Colony Credit Real Estate is externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global digital real estate and investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clncredit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 401 M - -
Net income 2020 -301 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,59x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 1 079 M 1 079 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 8,39 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Mazzei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark M. Hedstrom Chairman
Andrew E. Witt Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank V. Saracino Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine D. Rice Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC.11.87%1 079
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.07%11 689
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.3.46%8 800
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.14%5 557
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-1.51%4 070
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.22%3 980
