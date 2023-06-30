In the Name of Almighty Allah The Most Beneficient

To take Colony to new heights with an eye on the future; for the business, for our employees and for our stakeholders.

To explore and create opportunities, remain at the forefront of innovation and meet the expectations of stakeholders at every stage, every year, while remaining humble in perception and true to our values.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Business Ethics

and Practices

Our Core business is to produce and supply of Textile Products to local and international

our top priority, we follow the under mentioned business practices for the achievement of the desired results of customer satisfaction.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

We believe in individual respect and growth. Our employment and HR policies develop individuals without race, religion, gender or any discrimination factor. We provide equal opportunities to all the employees under a team based working environment. We provide all the possible support to all our employees to enhance their knowledge and vision keeping in view of their own limitations.

SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY COMMITMENTS

ethical, in supporting all the deserving individuals of the society. We feel it is our responsibility to play our role in the development of the society and do maximum within our own limitations for the community at large.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Our risk management policies are geared to enhance share holders worth, improve credit worthiness and minimize credit risk while diversifying income, along with suppliers and

institutions as we take them as our business partners.

TRANSPARENT FINANCIAL POLICIES

. We are

following all the applicable laws and best accounting practices while preparing t statements for the stakeholders.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

We as a responsible corporate citizen strongly adhere to the Corporate Governance principles and comply with the regulatory obligations enforced by regulatory agencies for improving corporate performance. We believe in up rightness of performance and expect it to be a fundamental responsibility of our employees to act in the best interest of the company without compromising on the rules and regulations enforced by the regulators.

MARKETING AND INDUSTRY PRACTICES

All our marketing polices are customer focused. We believe in One Window Solution and customer satisfaction. Our marketing policy is only based on these two parameters and to

making a close liaison with markets, customers and their needs.

COLONY TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED