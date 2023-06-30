ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Vision

To explore and create opportunities, remain at the forefront of innovation and meet the expectations of stakeholders at every stage, every year, while remaining humble in perception and true to our values.

Mission

To take Colony to new heights with an eye on the future; for the business, for our employees and for our stakeholders.

Business Ethics

and Practices

Our Core business is to produce and supply of Textile Products to local and international

our top priority, we follow the under mentioned business practices for the achievement of the desired results of customer satisfaction.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

We believe in individual respect and growth. Our employment and HR policies develop individuals without race, religion, gender or any discrimination factor. We provide equal opportunities to all the employees under a team based working environment. We provide all the possible support to all our employees to enhance their knowledge and vision keeping in view of their own limitations.

SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY COMMITMENTS

ethical, in supporting all the deserving individuals of the society. We feel it is our responsibility to play our role in the development of the society and do maximum within our own limitations for the community at large.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Our risk management policies are geared to enhance share holders worth, improve credit worthiness and minimize credit risk while diversifying income, along with suppliers and

institutions as we take them as our business partners.

TRANSPARENT FINANCIAL POLICIES

. We are

following all the applicable laws and best accounting practices while preparing t statements for the stakeholders.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

We as a responsible corporate citizen strongly adhere to the Corporate Governance principles and comply with the regulatory obligations enforced by regulatory agencies for improving corporate performance. We believe in up rightness of performance and expect it to be a fundamental responsibility of our employees to act in the best interest of the company without compromising on the rules and regulations enforced by the regulators.

MARKETING AND INDUSTRY PRACTICES

All our marketing polices are customer focused. We believe in One Window Solution and customer satisfaction. Our marketing policy is only based on these two parameters and to

making a close liaison with markets, customers and their needs.

Contents

Company Information

5

Notice of Annual General Meeting

7

Chairman's Review

12

Directors' Report to the Members

13

Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies

20

(Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

Independent Auditors' Review Report

22

Independent Auditors' Report

23

Statement of Financial Position

28

Statement of Profit or Loss

30

Statement of Comprehensive Income

31

Statement of Cash Flows

32

Statement of Changes in Equity

33

Notes to the Financial Statements

34

Consolidated Independent Auditors' Report

68

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

72

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

74

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

75

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

76

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

77

Consolidated Notes to the Financial Statements

78

Pattern of Shareholding Report

110

Financial Highlights

115

124

Form of Proxy

125

