Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. COLOPL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
640.00 JPY   +0.47%
02:07aColopl : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results（3,280KB）
PU
02:07aColopl : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 (under Japanese GAAP)（369KB）
PU
02/21Colopl : Quarterly Securities Report (The First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023)（388KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results（3,280KB）

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Views and forecasts contained in this document are based on COLOPL's assessment as of the time this document was created, and do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please be advised that the actual results or outcome may significantly differ from the views and forecasts expressed herein due to changes in various factors.

*There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. *Sales of "DRAGON QUEST WALK" and "Tales of Luminaria" are recorded on a net basis (revenue sharing).

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COLOPL, INC.
02:07aColopl : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results（3,280KB）
PU
02:07aColopl : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 (under Jap..
PU
02/21Colopl : Quarterly Securities Report (The First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Septembe..
PU
02/10Colopl : 1Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results with Commentary（2,936KB）
PU
02/10Colopl : 1Q FY Sep.2023 Question and Answer Summary（362KB）
PU
02/08Colopl : 1Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results（3,824KB）
PU
02/08Colopl : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (unde..
PU
01/31Colopl : Corporate Governance Report（577KB）
PU
01/20Colopl Completes Issuance of Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
2022Tokyo Shares Continue Gains Following Central Bank's Reassurance Over Monetary Policies
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 30 994 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2023 1 574 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,9x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 81 712 M 605 M 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart COLOPL, INC.
Duration : Period :
COLOPL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLOPL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 637,00 JPY
Average target price 710,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Miyamoto General Manager-Marketing
Yoshiaki Harai Director
Naruatsu Baba Chairman & Chief Creator
Kenta Sugai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tetsuzo Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLOPL, INC.1.43%605
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-1.36%59 391
NETEASE, INC.25.49%57 001
NEXON CO., LTD.1.79%19 022
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.323.32%11 177
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.72.32%10 670
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer