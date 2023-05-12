Advanced search
    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
656.00 JPY   -0.76%
05:13aColopl : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results with Commentary（2,723KB）
PU
05:13aColopl : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Question and Answer Summary（381KB）
PU
05/10Colopl : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results（3,280KB）
PU
COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2023 Operating Results with Commentary（2,723KB）

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
Note: This document is a translated version for reference purposes only. Therefore, any discrepancy may occur with the Japanese original version. Please refer to the Japanese version if you find anything unclear. COLOPL, Inc. takes no responsibility for any problems of translation.

This is Miyamoto, President and CEO.

Thank you very much for joining us today at the briefing on the second quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

Let me begin my explanation.

1

Today, I would like to explain the following items.

2

These are the highlights of the current fiscal year. We will explain step by step.

3

First, I would like to explain the Overview of Results.

4

This is the quarterly revenue transition.

Consolidated sales for the second quarter were 8.7 billion yen and operating profit was 1.9 billion yen.

Both sales and operating profit increased compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

5

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 994 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2023 1 574 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 53,8x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 84 791 M 631 M 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 51,1%
Managers and Directors
Takashi Miyamoto General Manager-Marketing
Yoshiaki Harai Director
Naruatsu Baba Chairman & Chief Creator
Kenta Sugai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tetsuzo Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLOPL, INC.5.25%631
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.64%59 748
NETEASE, INC.22.18%55 500
NEXON CO., LTD.1.45%18 994
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.303.82%10 058
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.66.30%9 474
