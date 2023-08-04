Note: This document is a translated version for reference purposes only. Therefore, any discrepancy may occur with the Japanese original version. Please refer to the Japanese version if you find anything unclear. COLOPL, Inc. takes no responsibility for any problems of translation.

Q&A for 3Q FY2023 Operating Results Briefing

This financial results meeting was held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Below is a summary of the question and answer session.

Q：Your quarterly performance has been up and down. Could you tell us if the third quarter is a difficult period for COLOPL group to improve its performance?

A：Smartphone games tend to have earnings skewed by anniversary events and seasonal factors. The fourth quarter includes anniversary events such as "Shironeko Project" and "DRAGON QUEST WALK," and the third quarter is a period of preparation for these events. The situation may change if a major hit title is produced, but at present, we think that ups and downs will occur depending on anniversary events and seasonal factors.

Q：We feel that conditions in the smartphone game market were not good in the third quarter. We would like to ask you how you view market conditions.

A：The overall feeling in the market is that the market has remained mostly flat, and existing popular titles and titles from overseas developers are dominating the market share, making it difficult for new titles to hit the market. Even under these market conditions, we will continue to take on the challenge of creating new titles that will surprise users in our own way and by utilising technology.

Q：What is the scale of development and revenue assumptions for blockchain game?

A：Although they are being developed on roughly the same scale as smartphone games, the development period is shorter and costs are lower than for smartphone games. The simplicity of the game model has led to greater efficiency, and we have been able to proceed to a closed beta within approximately one year of development. Regarding revenue, we expect IEO and pickaxe sales in the initial stage, and secondary distribution fee of NFT gemstones to be the main source of revenue in the mid-to-long-term. We believe that the "Proof of Gaming" allows NFT gemstones to have sustainable value, making the model sustainable.

Ｑ：With regard to the investment and development business, I would like to ask about the timing