COLOPL, Inc.    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/02
892 JPY   -1.44%
01:40aCOLOPL : 4Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,344KB）
PU
10/14COLOPL : ［Interactive version] COLOPL ANNUAL REPORT 2019（17,290KB）
PU
10/12COLOPL : Annual report 2019（10,923kb）
PU
COLOPL : 4Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,344KB）

11/04/2020 | 01:40am EST

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

2

FY2020 4Q

01

Overview of Results

02

Status of Services

Jul2020-Sep2020

03

Topics

Views and forecasts contained in this document are based on COLOPL's assessment as of the time this document was created, and do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information.

Please be advised that the actual results or outcome may significantly differ from the views and forecasts expressed herein due to changes in various factors. Data for 2Q ended September 30, 2012 and earlier consist of figures managed internally by COLOPL.

3

Overview of Results

year ending
Group.
Plan to increase dividends by 8 yen to 25 yen for the fiscal September 2020.

Highlights

4

We achieved V-shaped recovery in FY20!

Full-year Sales increased for the first time in four years and Operating profit

Business

increased for the first time in five years.

Results

4Q Sales and Operating profit increased quarter on quarter due to the

anniversary and entrusted development.

Full-year Operating profit Margin is 27.1% due to changes in cost structure.

Cost

It increased by 19.5 points in year on year.

Expenses were up 1.08 billion yen in quarter on quarter to 9.51 billion yen

in 4Q.

While QAU decreased, ARPU increased due to anniversary measures.

KPI

ARPU of FY14 products, including "Shironeko Project", increased due to

anniversary measures.

  • We redefined what we are aiming for due to further growth of the COLOPL

TOPICs

QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:39:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 45 204 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2020 8 862 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 114 B 1 091 M 1 085 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 368
Free-Float 49,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 030,00 JPY
Last Close Price 892,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naruatsu Baba President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Yoshiaki Harai Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate
Kenta Sugai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jun Hasebe Director, Chief Strategy Officer & GM-Incubation
Shinsuke Ishiwatari Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLOPL, INC.-23.10%1 091
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.28.34%59 046
NETEASE, INC.,40.08%58 274
NEXON CO., LTD.100.00%24 505
NCSOFT CORPORATION44.55%14 125
ZYNGA INC.55.39%9 969
