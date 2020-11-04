COLOPL : 4Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,344KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
FY2020 4Q
Overview of Results
Status of Services
Jul2020-Sep2020
Topics
Overview of Results
year ending
Group.
■Plan to increase dividends by 8 yen to 25 yen for the fiscal September 2020.
Highlights
We achieved V-shaped recovery in FY20!
■ Full-year Sales increased for the first time in four years and Operating profit
Business
increased for the first time in five years.
Results
■ 4Q Sales and Operating profit increased quarter on quarter due to the
anniversary and entrusted development.
■ Full-year Operating profit Margin is 27.1% due to changes in cost structure.
Cost
It increased by 19.5 points in year on year.
■ Expenses were up 1.08 billion yen in quarter on quarter to 9.51 billion yen
in 4Q.
■ While QAU decreased, ARPU increased due to anniversary measures.
KPI
■ ARPU of FY14 products, including "Shironeko Project", increased due to
anniversary measures.
We redefined what we are aiming for due to further growth of the COLOPL
TOPICs
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.
