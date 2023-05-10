COLOPL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 (under Japanese GAAP)（369KB）

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 (from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023) Due to the fact that the business environment surrounding our group is subject to rapid changes in the short term, it is difficult to calculate appropriate and reasonable figures for the outlook of our group's business performance, and therefore we do not disclose our business forecast.

1. Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

(1) Analysis of consolidated business results

With the Group's mission, "'Entertainment in Real Life': Making everyday more enjoyable and wonderful through entertainment", the Group has been working to enrich people's everyday lives through entertainment. In the six-months ended March 31, 2023, the Entertainment business has been keeping in mind the need to enhance engagement with users in conjunction with existing titles, while also focusing on developing new titles. The investment and development business has been investing mainly in IT-related and entertainment companies in Japan and overseas.

As a result, consolidated results for the six-month ended March 31, 2023 were net sales of 15,897 million yen (up 1.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating profit of 1,944 million yen (down 10.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit of 1,607 million yen (down 40.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year),and profit attributable to owners of the parent of 932 million yen (down 48.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Operating results by segment are as follows.

a. Entertainment Business

The Entertainment Business is responsible primarily for the development and operation of games for smartphones.

In games for smartphones that account for a major portion of sales, new titles "NEKO GOLF -AnimeGOLF-" and "Volzerk: Monsters and Lands Unknown" were released. As for existing titles, "DRAGON QUEST WALK (planning and production: SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD., Development: COLOPL, Inc.)" performed very well and contributed to the Group's consolidated financial results. In original IP titles, the Group has been operating services to increase user engagement, such as holding collaboration events with popular IP for "Shironeko Project" and "Alice Gear Aegis".

As a result, consolidated net sales and operating profit for the six months ended March 31, 2023 stood at 15,434 million yen (up 0.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year) and 2,150 million yen (up 9.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), respectively.

b. Investment and Development Business

The Group conducts the Investment and Development Business with a focus on investments in IT-related and entertainment companies in particular.

The Group's funds generated income from the sale of operational investment securities for the six-months ended March 31, 2023. In addition, impairment losses were recorded on a portion of operational investment securities held.

As a result, consolidated net sales and operating loss for the six months ended March 31, 2023 stood at 462 million yen (up 45.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year) and 207 million yen (operating profit of 195 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), respectively.

Analysis of consolidated financial position

Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net assets

(Assets)

Current assets as of March 31, 2023 were 74,069 million yen (down 3,848 million yen from September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits and operational investment securities.

Non-current assets were 6,444 million yen (up 1,081 million yen from September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to an increase in investments and other assets.

As a result, total assets were 80,513 million yen (down 2,767 million yen from September 30, 2022).

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities as of March 31, 2023 were 4,931 million yen (down 762 million yen from September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to a decrease in income taxes payable.

In addition, non-current liabilities were 899 million yen (down 111 million yen from September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to a decrease in other non-current liabilities.

As a result, total liabilities were 5,830 million yen (down 874 million yen from September 30, 2022).

(Net assets)

Net assets as of March 31, 2023 were 74,683 million yen (down 1,892 million yen from September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to a decrease in retained earnings resulting from the payment of dividends.

