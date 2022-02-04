Log in
COLOPL : FY2021 Annual Report（Annual Securities Report）

02/04/2022
13th term

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Annual Securities Report

(Report under Article 24, Paragraph 1

of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)

Fiscal year: October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

COLOPL, Inc.

4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(E27062)

- 2 -

Contents

Page

Cover Page

Part 1. Corporate Information......................................................................................................................................................

5

I. Company Overview .............................................................................................................................................................

5

1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc..............................................................................................................

5

2.

Corporate History ........................................................................................................................................................

7

3.

Business Summary ......................................................................................................................................................

8

4.

Subsidiaries and Associates .........................................................................................................................................

10

5.

Employees ...................................................................................................................................................................

11

II. Business Overview .............................................................................................................................................................

12

1.

Management Policy, Management Environment and Challenges to Address ..............................................................

12

2.

Business Risks.............................................................................................................................................................

15

3.

Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows ....................................................

20

4.

Important Contracts Etc. Related to Management .......................................................................................................

25

5.

Research and Development .........................................................................................................................................

25

III. Facilities ............................................................................................................................................................................

26

1.

Overview of Capital Expenditure, Etc. ........................................................................................................................

26

2.

Major Facilities............................................................................................................................................................

26

3.

Planned Construction and Retirement of Facilities, Etc. .............................................................................................

26

IV. Information on the Reporting Company ............................................................................................................................

27

1.

Stock Information........................................................................................................................................................

27

(1) Total Number of Shares, Etc. .................................................................................................................................

27

(2)

Information on the Share Acquisition Rights, Etc..................................................................................................

28

(3)

Moving Strike Convertible Bonds, Etc. .................................................................................................................

30

(4)

Changes in Number of Shares Issued and Capital, Etc. .........................................................................................

30

(5)

Shareholders Composition .....................................................................................................................................

31

(6)

Status of Major Shareholders.................................................................................................................................

31

(7)

Information on Voting Rights.................................................................................................................................

33

2.

Information on Purchase, etc. of Treasury Shares........................................................................................................

34

3.

Dividend Policy...........................................................................................................................................................

34

4.

Corporate Governance.................................................................................................................................................

35

(1)

Overview of Corporate Governance ......................................................................................................................

35

(2)

Officers ..................................................................................................................................................................

40

(3) Audits.....................................................................................................................................................................

44

(4)

Directors' Compensation, Etc.................................................................................................................................

47

(5)

Information of Shareholdings ................................................................................................................................

49

V. Financial Information..........................................................................................................................................................

51

1.

Consolidated Financial Statements..............................................................................................................................

52

(1)

Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................

52

(2)

Other ......................................................................................................................................................................

82

2.

Financial Statements, Etc.............................................................................................................................................

83

(1)

Financial Statements ..............................................................................................................................................

83

(2)

Details of Major Assets and Liabilities ..................................................................................................................

96

(3)

Other ......................................................................................................................................................................

96

VI. Stock Information of the Reporting Company ..................................................................................................................

97

VII. Reference Information on the Reporting Company .........................................................................................................

98

1.

Information on Parent Entities of the Reporting Company .........................................................................................

98

2.

Other Reference Information.......................................................................................................................................

98

Part II. Information Concerning Guarantors of the Reporting Company.....................................................................................

99

Audit Report

100

- 3 -

Cover Page

Document filed:

Annual Securities Report

Applicable law:

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Filed with:

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date:

December 20, 2021

Fiscal year:

13th business term (From October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)

Company:

COLOPL, Inc.

Company name in English:

COLOPL, Inc.

Name and title of representative:

Takashi Miyamoto, President and Representative Director

Address of head office:

4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Phone number:

03-6721-7770

Contact person:

Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division

Contact address:

4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Phone number:

03-6721-7770

Contact person:

Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division

Place for public inspection:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1 Nihonbashikabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

- 4 -

Part 1. Corporate Information

I. Company Overview

1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.

  1. Consolidated management indicators, etc.

Fiscal term

9th term

10th term

11th term

12th term

13th term

End of fiscal year

September 2017 September 2018 September 2019 September 2020 September 2021

Net sales

(Million yen)

52,246

45,776

38,920

45,128

37,125

Ordinary profit

(Million yen)

12,901

6,097

1,655

11,790

7,843

Profit attributable to owners

(Million yen)

8,691

4,192

1,070

7,977

3,047

of parent

Comprehensive income

(Million yen)

9,165

3,770

937

8,461

3,148

Net assets

(Million yen)

69,293

70,625

69,433

75,779

75,751

Total assets

(Million yen)

75,744

77,244

74,740

85,833

80,814

Net assets per share

(Yen)

551.34

555.65

544.53

592.81

591.86

Basic earnings per share

(Yen)

69.32

33.08

8.40

62.45

23.82

Diluted earnings per share

(Yen)

67.80

32.70

8.35

62.22

23.77

Equity ratio

(%)

91.5

91.4

92.9

88.3

93.7

Return on equity

(%)

13.2

6.0

1.5

11.0

4.0

Price-earnings ratio

(Times)

18.73

22.27

212.26

14.38

33.80

Cash flows from operating

(Million yen)

4,957

9,421

53

15,010

(3,104)

activities

Cash flows from investing

(Million yen)

(4,545)

1,979

(2,768)

(2,640)

(10,588)

activities

Cash flows from financing

(Million yen)

(2,018)

(2,518)

(2,118)

(2,780)

(3,200)

activities

Cash and cash equivalents at

(Million yen)

51,409

60,400

55,822

65,308

49,052

end of period

Number of employees

1,248

1,283

1,368

1,565

1,449

[Average number of

(Persons)

temporary employees, which

[123]

[129]

[123]

[95]

[60]

is not included in the number

of employees]

(Note) Net sales do not include consumption tax, etc.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
