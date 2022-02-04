COLOPL : FY2021 Annual Report（Annual Securities Report）
13th term
Annual Securities Report
(Report under Article 24, Paragraph 1
of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)
Fiscal year: October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021
COLOPL, Inc.
4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Contents
Page
Cover Page
Part 1. Corporate Information......................................................................................................................................................
5
I. Company Overview .............................................................................................................................................................
5
1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc..............................................................................................................
5
2.
Corporate History ........................................................................................................................................................
7
3.
Business Summary ......................................................................................................................................................
8
4.
Subsidiaries and Associates .........................................................................................................................................
10
5.
Employees ...................................................................................................................................................................
11
II. Business Overview .............................................................................................................................................................
12
1.
Management Policy, Management Environment and Challenges to Address ..............................................................
12
2.
Business Risks.............................................................................................................................................................
15
3.
Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows ....................................................
20
4.
Important Contracts Etc. Related to Management .......................................................................................................
25
5.
Research and Development .........................................................................................................................................
25
III. Facilities ............................................................................................................................................................................
26
1.
Overview of Capital Expenditure, Etc. ........................................................................................................................
26
2.
Major Facilities............................................................................................................................................................
26
3.
Planned Construction and Retirement of Facilities, Etc. .............................................................................................
26
IV. Information on the Reporting Company ............................................................................................................................
27
1.
Stock Information........................................................................................................................................................
27
(1) Total Number of Shares, Etc. .................................................................................................................................
27
(2)
Information on the Share Acquisition Rights, Etc..................................................................................................
28
(3)
Moving Strike Convertible Bonds, Etc. .................................................................................................................
30
(4)
Changes in Number of Shares Issued and Capital, Etc. .........................................................................................
30
(5)
Shareholders Composition .....................................................................................................................................
31
(6)
Status of Major Shareholders.................................................................................................................................
31
(7)
Information on Voting Rights.................................................................................................................................
33
2.
Information on Purchase, etc. of Treasury Shares........................................................................................................
34
3.
Dividend Policy...........................................................................................................................................................
34
4.
Corporate Governance.................................................................................................................................................
35
(1)
Overview of Corporate Governance ......................................................................................................................
35
(2)
Officers ..................................................................................................................................................................
40
(3) Audits.....................................................................................................................................................................
44
(4)
Directors' Compensation, Etc.................................................................................................................................
47
(5)
Information of Shareholdings ................................................................................................................................
49
V. Financial Information..........................................................................................................................................................
51
1.
Consolidated Financial Statements..............................................................................................................................
52
(1)
Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................
52
(2)
Other ......................................................................................................................................................................
82
2.
Financial Statements, Etc.............................................................................................................................................
83
(1)
Financial Statements ..............................................................................................................................................
83
(2)
Details of Major Assets and Liabilities ..................................................................................................................
96
(3)
Other ......................................................................................................................................................................
96
VI. Stock Information of the Reporting Company ..................................................................................................................
97
VII. Reference Information on the Reporting Company .........................................................................................................
98
1.
Information on Parent Entities of the Reporting Company .........................................................................................
98
2.
Other Reference Information.......................................................................................................................................
98
Part II. Information Concerning Guarantors of the Reporting Company.....................................................................................
99
Audit Report
100
Cover Page
Document filed:
Annual Securities Report
Applicable law:
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
Filed with:
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing date:
December 20, 2021
Fiscal year:
13th business term (From October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)
Company:
COLOPL, Inc.
Company name in English:
COLOPL, Inc.
Name and title of representative:
Takashi Miyamoto, President and Representative Director
Address of head office:
4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Phone number:
03-6721-7770
Contact person:
Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division
Contact address:
4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Phone number:
03-6721-7770
Contact person:
Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division
Place for public inspection:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1 Nihonbashikabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Part 1. Corporate Information
I. Company Overview
1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.
Consolidated management indicators, etc.
Fiscal term
9th term
10th term
11th term
12th term
13th term
End of fiscal year
September 2017 September 2018 September 2019 September 2020 September 2021
Net sales
(Million yen)
52,246
45,776
38,920
45,128
37,125
Ordinary profit
(Million yen)
12,901
6,097
1,655
11,790
7,843
Profit attributable to owners
(Million yen)
8,691
4,192
1,070
7,977
3,047
of parent
Comprehensive income
(Million yen)
9,165
3,770
937
8,461
3,148
Net assets
(Million yen)
69,293
70,625
69,433
75,779
75,751
Total assets
(Million yen)
75,744
77,244
74,740
85,833
80,814
Net assets per share
(Yen)
551.34
555.65
544.53
592.81
591.86
Basic earnings per share
(Yen)
69.32
33.08
8.40
62.45
23.82
Diluted earnings per share
(Yen)
67.80
32.70
8.35
62.22
23.77
Equity ratio
(%)
91.5
91.4
92.9
88.3
93.7
Return on equity
(%)
13.2
6.0
1.5
11.0
4.0
Price-earnings ratio
(Times)
18.73
22.27
212.26
14.38
33.80
Cash flows from operating
(Million yen)
4,957
9,421
53
15,010
(3,104)
activities
Cash flows from investing
(Million yen)
(4,545)
1,979
(2,768)
(2,640)
(10,588)
activities
Cash flows from financing
(Million yen)
(2,018)
(2,518)
(2,118)
(2,780)
(3,200)
activities
Cash and cash equivalents at
(Million yen)
51,409
60,400
55,822
65,308
49,052
end of period
Number of employees
1,248
1,283
1,368
1,565
1,449
[Average number of
(Persons)
temporary employees, which
[123]
[129]
[123]
[95]
[60]
is not included in the number
of employees]
(Note) Net sales do not include consumption tax, etc.
