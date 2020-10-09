COLOPL : (Progress of Matters to be Disclosed)Notice of business succession to our subsidiaries by company split(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)（182KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

September 16, 2020

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668)

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

(Progress of Matters to be Disclosed) Notice of business succession to our subsidiaries by company split

(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

COLOPL, Inc. (the "Company") announced the basic policy of the Company Split in the " Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)." on July 22. At the Board of Directors meeting held today, on November 1, 2020, we decided to make a company split ("Absorption- type Company Split") in which we will succeed to our the goods planning and sales-related business ("the Business") as a splitting company and MAGES. Inc. ("MAGES."), our wholly owned subsidiary, as a succeeding company, and we have concluded an Absorption-type Company Split agreement as follows.

Since this Absorption-type Company Split is a Simple Absorption-type Company Split with our wholly-owned subsidiary, the disclosure items and details have been omitted in part.

Notes

１． Purpose

Based on the management philosophy "Entertainment in Real Life" ,we are focusing on "proposing new ways of playing" and "creating Intellectual Property ("IP")" in order to continue to create new entertainment around the world, and we are developing our business centered on mobile services. MAGES., which was newly added to our group in April 2020, is a comprehensive entertainment company engaged in a wide range of businesses including games, music, and events. Its strength lies in the creation of new entertainment and original IP.

Recently, with the aim of maximizing the value of the IP held by the Group and optimizing our business, we have decided to transfer this business to MAGES. using the corporate split method.

２． Outline of the company split

(1) Schedule

Board of directors meeting to approve September 16, 2020 split contract Contract day September 16, 2020 Effective date November 1, 2020 (planned)

(NOTE) The Absorption-type Company Split is a simplified split prescribed in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the 1