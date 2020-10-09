COLOPL : (Progress of Matters to be Disclosed)Notice of business succession to our subsidiaries by company split(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)（182KB）
10/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
September 16, 2020
Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.
Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO
(Securities Code: 3668)
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)
(Progress of Matters to be Disclosed) Notice of business succession to our subsidiaries by company split
(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)
COLOPL, Inc. (the "Company") announced the basic policy of the Company Split in the " Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)." on July 22. At the Board of Directors meeting held today, on November 1, 2020, we decided to make a company split ("Absorption- type Company Split") in which we will succeed to our the goods planning and sales-related business ("the Business") as a splitting company and MAGES. Inc. ("MAGES."), our wholly owned subsidiary, as a succeeding company, and we have concluded an Absorption-type Company Split agreement as follows.
Since this Absorption-type Company Split is a Simple Absorption-type Company Split with our wholly-owned subsidiary, the disclosure items and details have been omitted in part.
Notes
１． Purpose
Based on the management philosophy "Entertainment in Real Life" ,we are focusing on "proposing new ways of playing" and "creating Intellectual Property ("IP")" in order to continue to create new entertainment around the world, and we are developing our business centered on mobile services. MAGES., which was newly added to our group in April 2020, is a comprehensive entertainment company engaged in a wide range of businesses including games, music, and events. Its strength lies in the creation of new entertainment and original IP.
Recently, with the aim of maximizing the value of the IP held by the Group and optimizing our business, we have decided to transfer this business to MAGES. using the corporate split method.
２． Outline of the company split
(1) Schedule
Board of directors meeting to approve
September 16, 2020
split contract
Contract day
September 16, 2020
Effective date
November 1, 2020 (planned)
(NOTE) The Absorption-type Company Split is a simplified split prescribed in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the 1
Companies Act for the Company and a short-form split prescribed in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for the wholly owned subsidiary. Neither of the two companies will therefore hold a general shareholders'meeting for approval of the Absorption-type Split agreement.
(2) Method of Company Split
The Company Split will be carried out in the form of Simple Absorption-type Company Split, in which COLOPL, Inc. is the splitting company and MAGES. Inc. is the succeeding company.
Details of Allotment Pertaining to the Absorption-type Company Split Not applicable.
Treatment of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Absorption-type Company Split
Not applicable.
Capital increased or decreased by this Absorption-type Company Split
There is no change in common stock.
(6) Rights and Obligations to be Succeeded by the Succeeding Company
Through this Absorption-type Company Split, MAGES. shall succeed to the assets, liabilities, employment contracts, and other rights and obligations that belong to the business to be succeeded to as set forth in the Absorption-type Company Split agreement.
(7) Prospects of paying debt obligations
The Company has determined that there are no issues with regard to the prospect of satisfying the obligations of MAGES., which are due after the effective date of the absorption-type company split.
3. Overview of the company involved in the absorption-type company split
Splitting company
Suceeding company
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of March 31, 2020)
(1)
Name
COLOPL, Inc.
MAGES. Inc.
(2)
Address
4-20-3Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
3-13-16Mita-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Job Title/Name of
Naruatu Baba, President and
Chiyomaru Shikura, President and
Representative
Representative Director
Representative Director
(4)
Business Activities
Mobile services business
Planning of game software, music
production, and program production
(5)
Paid-in Capital
6,536 million yen
295 million yen
(6)
Date of Incorporation
October 1, 2008
July 7, 2006
(7)
Number of shares
129,576,036 shares
260 shares
outstanding
(8)
Fiscal year end
September 30
March 31
Naruatu Baba
48.34%
CHIYOMARU STUDIO, Inc.
100%
Japan Trustee Service
(NOTE)
Bank, Ltd. (Trust
6.78%
Major shareholders and
Account)
(9)
THE BANK OF NEW
percentage of shares
5.90%
YORK MELLON 140051
THE BANK OF NEW
2.27%
YORK 133612
KDDI Corporation
2.00%
(10) Financial position and operating results
Fiscal year end
Fiscal year ended September 2019
Fiscal year ended March 2020
(Consolidated)
(Non-consolidated)
Net assets
69,433 million yen
543 million yen
Total assets
74,740 million yen
1,882 million yen
Net assets per share
544.53 yen
2,089,169.58 yen
Net sales
38,920 million yen
4,235 million yen
Operating income
2,952 million yen
▲589 million yen
Ordinary income
1,655 million yen
▲600 million yen
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,070 million yen
▲774 million yen
Net income per share
8.40 yen
▲2,976,913.45 yen
(NOTE) We acquired all the shares of MAGES. from CHIYOMARU STUDIO, Inc. on April 3, 2020.
4. Outline of the splitting business
(1) Details of the splitting business
Goods planning and sales-related business
(2) Results of Operations of Businesses to be Split (Fiscal Year Ended September 2019)
Net sales
369 million yen
(3) Items and amounts of assets and liabilities to be split (as of September 30, 2019)
Assets
Liabilities
Item
Book value
Item
Book value
Current assets
207 million yen
Current liabilities
55 million yen
Fixed assets
16 million yen
Long-term liabilities
-
Total
224 million yen
Total
55 million yen
5. Situation after the Company Split
(1) Status of the splitting Company
There have been no changes to our name, location, position and name of the representative, content of business, capital stock, or fiscal year-end following the absorption-type company split.
(2) Status of the Succeeding Company (Scheduled for November 1, 2020)
Name
MAGES. Inc.
Address
3-13-16Mita-ku, Tokyo
Job Title/Name of Representative
Chiyomaru Shikura, President and Representative Director
Kengo Honjyo, Representative Director and Vice President
Business Activities
Planning of game software, music production, program production,
and goods planning and sales-related business
Paid-in Capital
295 million yen
Date of Incorporation
July 7, 2006
Number of issued shares
260 shares
Fiscal year end
September 30 (Note)
Major shareholders and percentage of
COLOPL, Inc. 100%
shares
(NOTE) On June 25, 2020, MAGES. changed its fiscal year-end from March 31 to September 30.
6. Future Outlook
The Absorption-type Company Split is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated results of operations of
the Group.
End.
