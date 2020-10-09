COLOPL : (Progress of Matters to be Disclosed)Notice of business succession to our subsidiaries by company split(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)（182KB）

Log in
10/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

September 16, 2020

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668)

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

(Progress of Matters to be Disclosed) Notice of business succession to our subsidiaries by company split

(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

COLOPL, Inc. (the "Company") announced the basic policy of the Company Split in the " Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)." on July 22. At the Board of Directors meeting held today, on November 1, 2020, we decided to make a company split ("Absorption- type Company Split") in which we will succeed to our the goods planning and sales-related business ("the Business") as a splitting company and MAGES. Inc. ("MAGES."), our wholly owned subsidiary, as a succeeding company, and we have concluded an Absorption-type Company Split agreement as follows.

Since this Absorption-type Company Split is a Simple Absorption-type Company Split with our wholly-owned subsidiary, the disclosure items and details have been omitted in part.

Notes

１． Purpose

Based on the management philosophy "Entertainment in Real Life" ,we are focusing on "proposing new ways of playing" and "creating Intellectual Property ("IP")" in order to continue to create new entertainment around the world, and we are developing our business centered on mobile services. MAGES., which was newly added to our group in April 2020, is a comprehensive entertainment company engaged in a wide range of businesses including games, music, and events. Its strength lies in the creation of new entertainment and original IP.

Recently, with the aim of maximizing the value of the IP held by the Group and optimizing our business, we have decided to transfer this business to MAGES. using the corporate split method.

２． Outline of the company split

(1) Schedule

Board of directors meeting to approve

September 16, 2020

split contract

Contract day

September 16, 2020

Effective date

November 1, 2020 (planned)

(NOTE) The Absorption-type Company Split is a simplified split prescribed in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the 1

Companies Act for the Company and a short-form split prescribed in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for the wholly owned subsidiary. Neither of the two companies will therefore hold a general shareholders'meeting for approval of the Absorption-type Split agreement.

(2) Method of Company Split

The Company Split will be carried out in the form of Simple Absorption-type Company Split, in which COLOPL, Inc. is the splitting company and MAGES. Inc. is the succeeding company.

  1. Details of Allotment Pertaining to the Absorption-type Company Split Not applicable.
  2. Treatment of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights upon the Absorption-type Company Split
    Not applicable.
  3. Capital increased or decreased by this Absorption-type Company Split

There is no change in common stock.

(6) Rights and Obligations to be Succeeded by the Succeeding Company

Through this Absorption-type Company Split, MAGES. shall succeed to the assets, liabilities, employment contracts, and other rights and obligations that belong to the business to be succeeded to as set forth in the Absorption-type Company Split agreement.

(7) Prospects of paying debt obligations

The Company has determined that there are no issues with regard to the prospect of satisfying the obligations of MAGES., which are due after the effective date of the absorption-type company split.

2

3. Overview of the company involved in the absorption-type company split

Splitting company

Suceeding company

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of March 31, 2020)

(1)

Name

COLOPL, Inc.

MAGES. Inc.

(2)

Address

4-20-3Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

3-13-16Mita-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Job Title/Name of

Naruatu Baba, President and

Chiyomaru Shikura, President and

Representative

Representative Director

Representative Director

(4)

Business Activities

Mobile services business

Planning of game software, music

production, and program production

(5)

Paid-in Capital

6,536 million yen

295 million yen

(6)

Date of Incorporation

October 1, 2008

July 7, 2006

(7)

Number of shares

129,576,036 shares

260 shares

outstanding

(8)

Fiscal year end

September 30

March 31

Naruatu Baba

48.34%

CHIYOMARU STUDIO, Inc.

100%

Japan Trustee Service

(NOTE)

Bank, Ltd. (Trust

6.78%

Major shareholders and

Account)

(9)

THE BANK OF NEW

percentage of shares

5.90%

YORK MELLON 140051

THE BANK OF NEW

2.27%

YORK 133612

KDDI Corporation

2.00%

(10) Financial position and operating results

Fiscal year end

Fiscal year ended September 2019

Fiscal year ended March 2020

(Consolidated)

(Non-consolidated)

Net assets

69,433 million yen

543 million yen

Total assets

74,740 million yen

1,882 million yen

Net assets per share

544.53 yen

2,089,169.58 yen

Net sales

38,920 million yen

4,235 million yen

Operating income

2,952 million yen

589 million yen

Ordinary income

1,655 million yen

600 million yen

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,070 million yen

774 million yen

Net income per share

8.40 yen

2,976,913.45 yen

(NOTE) We acquired all the shares of MAGES. from CHIYOMARU STUDIO, Inc. on April 3, 2020.

4. Outline of the splitting business

(1) Details of the splitting business

Goods planning and sales-related business

(2) Results of Operations of Businesses to be Split (Fiscal Year Ended September 2019)

Net sales

369 million yen

3

(3) Items and amounts of assets and liabilities to be split (as of September 30, 2019)

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Current assets

207 million yen

Current liabilities

55 million yen

Fixed assets

16 million yen

Long-term liabilities

-

Total

224 million yen

Total

55 million yen

5. Situation after the Company Split

(1) Status of the splitting Company

There have been no changes to our name, location, position and name of the representative, content of business, capital stock, or fiscal year-end following the absorption-type company split.

(2) Status of the Succeeding Company (Scheduled for November 1, 2020)

Name

MAGES. Inc.

Address

3-13-16Mita-ku, Tokyo

Job Title/Name of Representative

Chiyomaru Shikura, President and Representative Director

Kengo Honjyo, Representative Director and Vice President

Business Activities

Planning of game software, music production, program production,

and goods planning and sales-related business

Paid-in Capital

295 million yen

Date of Incorporation

July 7, 2006

Number of issued shares

260 shares

Fiscal year end

September 30 (Note)

Major shareholders and percentage of

COLOPL, Inc. 100%

shares

(NOTE) On June 25, 2020, MAGES. changed its fiscal year-end from March 31 to September 30.

6. Future Outlook

The Absorption-type Company Split is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated results of operations of

the Group.

End.

4

