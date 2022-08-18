COLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022)（208KB）
Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Quarterly Securities Report
(14th business term of the third quarter)
COLOPL, Inc.
Quarterly Securities Report
This document is an output and printout of the quarterly report submitted using the Electronic Data Processing System for Disclosure (EDINET) stipulated in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, with a table of contents and pages.
Part 1. Corporate Information
I. Company Overview
1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.
13th term Third Quarter
14th term Third Quarter
Fiscal term
Consolidated Cumulative
Consolidated Cumulative
13th period
period
period
Accounting period
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2021
October 1, 2020
to June 30, 2021
to June 30, 2022
to September 30, 2021
Net sales
(¥ million)
27,420
23,079
37,125
Ordinary profit
(¥ million)
6,834
4,061
7,843
Profit attributable to owners of
(¥ million)
2,553
2,774
3,047
parent
Comprehensive income
(¥ million)
2,547
3,173
3,148
Net assets
(¥ million)
75,151
76,566
75,751
Total assets
(¥ million)
83,798
82,322
80,814
Basic earnings per share
(¥)
19.96
21.65
23.82
Diluted earnings per share
(¥)
19.91
21.63
23.77
Equity ratio
(%)
89.7
93.0
93.7
Fiscal term
13th term Third Quarter
14th term Third Quarter
Consolidated period
Consolidated period
Accounting period
April 1, 2021
April 1, 2022
to June 30, 2021
to June 30, 2022
Net income (loss) per share
(¥)
(11.38)
7.57
(Notes) 1. Since the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, changes in major management indices of the submitting company are not shown.
2. The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, and the key management indicators, etc. for the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year are those after the application of the said accounting standard, etc. For details, please refer to"Ⅳ. Financial Information 1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Notes (Change in accounting policy) (Application of accounting standard for revenue recognition)".
2.Business Summary
During the third quarter of the current fiscal year, there have been no significant changes in the businesses operated by the Group (the Company and its affiliated companies). In addition, changes in major subsidiaries and affiliates are as follows. Investment Development Business
In the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, COLOPL NEXT No. 8 Fund Investment Partnership was formed and included in the scope of consolidation.
