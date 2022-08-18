Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. COLOPL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:20 2022-08-19 am EDT
703.00 JPY   -1.13%
12:44aCOLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022)
PU
08/18COLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022)（208KB）
PU
08/04COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2022 Question and Answer Summary（211KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022)（208KB）

08/18/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Quarterly Securities Report

(14th business term of the third quarter)

COLOPL, Inc.

(E27062)

Quarterly Securities Report

This document is an output and printout of the quarterly report submitted using the Electronic Data Processing System for Disclosure (EDINET) stipulated in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, with a table of contents and pages.

Contents

Page

Cover Page ..................................................................................................................................................................................

1

Part 1. Corporate Information......................................................................................................................................................

2

I. Company Overview .............................................................................................................................................................

2

1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc..............................................................................................................

2

2. Business Summary ......................................................................................................................................................

2

II. Business Overview .............................................................................................................................................................

3

1. Business Risks .............................................................................................................................................................

3

2. Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows ....................................................

3

3. Important Contracts Etc. Related to Management .......................................................................................................

4

Ⅲ. Information on the Reporting Company ............................................................................................................................

5

1. Stock Information ........................................................................................................................................................

5

(1) Total Number of Shares, Etc. .................................................................................................................................

5

1) Total Number of Shares.......................................................................................................................................

5

2) Number of Shares Issued.....................................................................................................................................

5

(2) Information on the Share Acquisition Rights, Etc. .................................................................................................

5

1) Stock Options ......................................................................................................................................................

5

2) Other Share Acquisition Plans, Etc......................................................................................................................

5

(3) Moving Strike Convertible Bonds, Etc. .................................................................................................................

5

(4) Changes in Number of Shares Issued and Capital, Etc. .........................................................................................

5

(5) Status of Major Shareholders .................................................................................................................................

5

(6) Information on Voting Rights.................................................................................................................................

6

1) Number of Shares Issued.....................................................................................................................................

6

2) Treasury Shares, Etc. ...........................................................................................................................................

6

2. Officers .........................................................................................................................................................................

6

Ⅳ. Financial Information ........................................................................................................................................................

7

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................................................................................

8

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................................

8

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income .......................................................................................................

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .............................................................................

10

Notes .........................................................................................................................................................................

11

Segment Information ................................................................................................................................................

13

2. Other .............................................................................................................................................................................

15

Part 2. Information Concerning Guarantors of the Reporting Company .....................................................................................

16

Cover Page

Document filed:

Quarterly Securities Report

Applicable law:

Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Filed with:

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date:

August 5, 2022

Quarterly Accounting Period:

14th business term of the third quarter (From April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Company:

Kabushiki Kaisha COLOPL

Company name in English:

COLOPL, Inc.

Name and title of representative:

Takashi Miyamoto, President and Representative Director

Address of head office:

9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Phone number:

03-6721-7770

Contact person:

Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division

Contact address:

9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Phone number:

03-6721-7770

Contact person:

Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division

Place for public inspection:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1 Nihonbashikabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

- 1 -

Part 1. Corporate Information

I. Company Overview

1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.

13th term Third Quarter

14th term Third Quarter

Fiscal term

Consolidated Cumulative

Consolidated Cumulative

13th period

period

period

Accounting period

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2020

to June 30, 2021

to June 30, 2022

to September 30, 2021

Net sales

(¥ million)

27,420

23,079

37,125

Ordinary profit

(¥ million)

6,834

4,061

7,843

Profit attributable to owners of

(¥ million)

2,553

2,774

3,047

parent

Comprehensive income

(¥ million)

2,547

3,173

3,148

Net assets

(¥ million)

75,151

76,566

75,751

Total assets

(¥ million)

83,798

82,322

80,814

Basic earnings per share

(¥)

19.96

21.65

23.82

Diluted earnings per share

(¥)

19.91

21.63

23.77

Equity ratio

(%)

89.7

93.0

93.7

Fiscal term

13th term Third Quarter

14th term Third Quarter

Consolidated period

Consolidated period

Accounting period

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2022

to June 30, 2021

to June 30, 2022

Net income (loss) per share

(¥)

(11.38)

7.57

(Notes) 1. Since the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, changes in major management indices of the submitting company are not shown.

2. The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, and the key management indicators, etc. for the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year are those after the application of the said accounting standard, etc. For details, please refer to"Ⅳ. Financial Information 1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Notes (Change in accounting policy) (Application of accounting standard for revenue recognition)".

2.Business Summary

During the third quarter of the current fiscal year, there have been no significant changes in the businesses operated by the Group (the Company and its affiliated companies). In addition, changes in major subsidiaries and affiliates are as follows. Investment Development Business

In the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, COLOPL NEXT No. 8 Fund Investment Partnership was formed and included in the scope of consolidation.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLOPL, INC.
12:44aCOLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Septembe..
PU
08/18COLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Septembe..
PU
08/04COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2022 Question and Answer Summary（211KB）
PU
08/04COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2022 Operating Results with Commentary（1,688KB）
PU
08/03COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2022 Operating Results
PU
08/03COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2022 Operating Results（3,222KB）
PU
08/03COLOPL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 (under Jap..
PU
08/03COLOPL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 (under Jap..
PU
05/20COLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Septemb..
PU
03/30COLOPL : Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 175 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 2 889 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 91 154 M 675 M 675 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart COLOPL, INC.
Duration : Period :
COLOPL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLOPL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 711,00 JPY
Average target price 820,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Miyamoto General Manager-Marketing
Yoshiaki Harai Director
Naruatsu Baba Chairman & Chief Creator
Kenta Sugai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tetsuzo Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLOPL, INC.10.20%675
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.20.91%62 999
NETEASE, INC.-15.40%56 804
NEXON CO., LTD.30.44%18 980
KRAFTON, INC.-43.91%9 462
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-27.68%6 574