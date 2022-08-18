COLOPL : Quarterly Securities Report (The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022)（208KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Quarterly Securities Report (14th business term of the third quarter) COLOPL, Inc. (E27062)

Quarterly Securities Report

Contents Page Cover Page .................................................................................................................................................................................. 1 Part 1. Corporate Information...................................................................................................................................................... 2 I. Company Overview ............................................................................................................................................................. 2 1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.............................................................................................................. 2 2. Business Summary ...................................................................................................................................................... 2 II. Business Overview ............................................................................................................................................................. 3 1. Business Risks ............................................................................................................................................................. 3 2. Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows .................................................... 3 3. Important Contracts Etc. Related to Management ....................................................................................................... 4 Ⅲ. Information on the Reporting Company ............................................................................................................................ 5 1. Stock Information ........................................................................................................................................................ 5 (1) Total Number of Shares, Etc. ................................................................................................................................. 5 1) Total Number of Shares....................................................................................................................................... 5 2) Number of Shares Issued..................................................................................................................................... 5 (2) Information on the Share Acquisition Rights, Etc. ................................................................................................. 5 1) Stock Options ...................................................................................................................................................... 5 2) Other Share Acquisition Plans, Etc...................................................................................................................... 5 (3) Moving Strike Convertible Bonds, Etc. ................................................................................................................. 5 (4) Changes in Number of Shares Issued and Capital, Etc. ......................................................................................... 5 (5) Status of Major Shareholders ................................................................................................................................. 5 (6) Information on Voting Rights................................................................................................................................. 6 1) Number of Shares Issued..................................................................................................................................... 6 2) Treasury Shares, Etc. ........................................................................................................................................... 6 2. Officers ......................................................................................................................................................................... 6 Ⅳ. Financial Information ........................................................................................................................................................ 7 1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................... 8 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................................................. 8 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income ....................................................................................................... 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................. 10 Notes ......................................................................................................................................................................... 11 Segment Information ................................................................................................................................................ 13 2. Other ............................................................................................................................................................................. 15 Part 2. Information Concerning Guarantors of the Reporting Company ..................................................................................... 16

Cover Page Document filed: Quarterly Securities Report Applicable law: Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act Filed with: Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau Filing date: August 5, 2022 Quarterly Accounting Period: 14th business term of the third quarter (From April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) Company: Kabushiki Kaisha COLOPL Company name in English: COLOPL, Inc. Name and title of representative: Takashi Miyamoto, President and Representative Director Address of head office: 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Phone number: 03-6721-7770 Contact person: Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division Contact address: 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Phone number: 03-6721-7770 Contact person: Yoshiaki Harai, Executive Director and Head of the Corporate Division Place for public inspection: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (2-1 Nihonbashikabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) - 1 -