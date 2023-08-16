Note: This document is a translated version for reference purposes only. Therefore, any discrepancy may occur with the Japanese original version. Please refer to the Japanese version if you find anything unclear. COLOPL, Inc. takes no responsibility for any problems of translation.
Quarterly Securities Report
(15th business term of the third quarter)
COLOPL, Inc.
(E27062)
Quarterly Securities Report
This document is an output and printout of the quarterly report submitted using the Electronic Data Processing System for Disclosure (EDINET) stipulated in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, with a table of contents and pages.
Part 1. Corporate Information
I. Company Overview
1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.
14th term Third Quarter
15th term Third Quarter
Fiscal term
Consolidated Cumulative
Consolidated Cumulative
14th period
period
period
Accounting period
October 1, 2021
October 1, 2022
October 1, 2021
to June 30, 2022
to June 30, 2023
to September 30, 2022
Net sales
(million yen)
23,079
22,483
32,541
Ordinary profit
(million yen)
4,061
2,122
5,732
Profit attributable to owners of
(million yen)
2,774
1,244
2,414
parent
Comprehensive income
(million yen)
3,173
1,421
3,179
Net assets
(million yen)
76,566
75,477
76,575
Total assets
(million yen)
82,322
80,478
83,280
Basic earnings per share
(yen)
21.65
9.70
18.84
Diluted earnings per share
(yen)
21.63
－
18.83
Equity ratio
(%)
93.0
93.8
91.9
Fiscal term
14th term Third Quarter
15th term Third Quarter
Consolidated period
Consolidated period
Accounting period
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2023
to June 30, 2022
to June 30, 2023
Net income per share
(yen)
7.57
2.43
(Notes) 1. Since the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, changes in major management indices of the submitting company are not shown.
2. Net income per share-fully diluted for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 is not shown in the above table, as there were no residual shares.
2.Business Summary
During the nine months ended June 30, 2023, there have been no significant changes in the businesses operated by the Group (the Company and its affiliated companies).
Changes in the major affiliated companies are as follows. Entertainment Business
Brilliantcrypto, Inc. was established and included in the scope of consolidation during the first quarter consolidated accounting period.
- 2 -
