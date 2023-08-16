Note: This document is a translated version for reference purposes only. Therefore, any discrepancy may occur with the Japanese original version. Please refer to the Japanese version if you find anything unclear. COLOPL, Inc. takes no responsibility for any problems of translation.

Quarterly Securities Report

(15th business term of the third quarter)

COLOPL, Inc.

(E27062)

Quarterly Securities Report

This document is an output and printout of the quarterly report submitted using the Electronic Data Processing System for Disclosure (EDINET) stipulated in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, with a table of contents and pages.

Part 1. Corporate Information

I. Company Overview

1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.

14th term Third Quarter

15th term Third Quarter

Fiscal term

Consolidated Cumulative

Consolidated Cumulative

14th period

period

period

Accounting period

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2022

October 1, 2021

to June 30, 2022

to June 30, 2023

to September 30, 2022

Net sales

(million yen)

23,079

22,483

32,541

Ordinary profit

(million yen)

4,061

2,122

5,732

Profit attributable to owners of

(million yen)

2,774

1,244

2,414

parent

Comprehensive income

(million yen)

3,173

1,421

3,179

Net assets

(million yen)

76,566

75,477

76,575

Total assets

(million yen)

82,322

80,478

83,280

Basic earnings per share

(yen)

21.65

9.70

18.84

Diluted earnings per share

(yen)

21.63

18.83

Equity ratio

(%)

93.0

93.8

91.9

Fiscal term

14th term Third Quarter

15th term Third Quarter

Consolidated period

Consolidated period

Accounting period

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2023

to June 30, 2022

to June 30, 2023

Net income per share

(yen)

7.57

2.43

(Notes) 1. Since the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, changes in major management indices of the submitting company are not shown.

2. Net income per share-fully diluted for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 is not shown in the above table, as there were no residual shares.

2.Business Summary

During the nine months ended June 30, 2023, there have been no significant changes in the businesses operated by the Group (the Company and its affiliated companies).

Changes in the major affiliated companies are as follows. Entertainment Business

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. was established and included in the scope of consolidation during the first quarter consolidated accounting period.

