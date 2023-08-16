Note: This document is a translated version for reference purposes only. Therefore, any discrepancy may occur with the Japanese original version. Please refer to the Japanese version if you find anything unclear. COLOPL, Inc. takes no responsibility for any problems of translation.

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(4) Changes in Number of Shares Issued and Capital, Etc

15th business term of the third quarter (From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Part 1. Corporate Information

I. Company Overview

1. Trends in Major Management Indicators, Etc.

14th term Third Quarter 15th term Third Quarter Fiscal term Consolidated Cumulative Consolidated Cumulative 14th period period period Accounting period October 1, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2022 Net sales (million yen) 23,079 22,483 32,541 Ordinary profit (million yen) 4,061 2,122 5,732 Profit attributable to owners of (million yen) 2,774 1,244 2,414 parent Comprehensive income (million yen) 3,173 1,421 3,179 Net assets (million yen) 76,566 75,477 76,575 Total assets (million yen) 82,322 80,478 83,280 Basic earnings per share (yen) 21.65 9.70 18.84 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 21.63 － 18.83 Equity ratio (%) 93.0 93.8 91.9 Fiscal term 14th term Third Quarter 15th term Third Quarter Consolidated period Consolidated period Accounting period April 1, 2022 April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Net income per share (yen) 7.57 2.43

(Notes) 1. Since the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, changes in major management indices of the submitting company are not shown.

2. Net income per share-fully diluted for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 is not shown in the above table, as there were no residual shares.

2.Business Summary

During the nine months ended June 30, 2023, there have been no significant changes in the businesses operated by the Group (the Company and its affiliated companies).

Changes in the major affiliated companies are as follows. Entertainment Business

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. was established and included in the scope of consolidation during the first quarter consolidated accounting period.

