COLOPL : Report 2021 (Integrated Report)

Believing it necessary to clarify our vision and have it understood and embodied on a Group-wide basis, we established our Philosophy about a year ago, made up of our Mission, Vision, and Principles.
We will continue to deliver content that delivers unprecedented new experiences and "The First" content to make everyday life more fun and wonderful.
MissionVision
Delivering "New Experiences" with
Making everyday more enjoyable
the latest technology and creative ideas
and wonderful through entertainment
What if we can make someone's ordinary tomorrow more
We have been continuously delivering "New Experiences"
exciting and thrilling by providing our entertainment.
using the latest technologies and creative ideas.
What if our entertainment can create an opportunity for
The world's first location-based game Colony Life
someone to step forward.
utilizing GPS, the first full-scaled quiz based RPG
Since the day we were founded in a tiny apartment, this
Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz for smart devices,
has been our motto and it kept us moving forward.
and full-scaled action RPG Shironeko Project
We will create a world full of hope and vitality by making
which can be played with a single finger are some examples.
ordinary life wonderful with our entertainment.
We will continue to pursue "New Experience" with the latest
technology and our creative ideas to make
people's daily lives more enjoyable and wonderful.
Principles
We will continue to try achieving
We will create new entertainment
Many difficulties come with the
innovation using the latest
and new values with our creative
creation of new experiences. We will
technologies and creative ideas
ideas. We will pursue customer's
face those difficulties properly and
without fearing failure and making
value and will not easily
overcome them by believing in
necessary changes.
compromise to achieve it.
oneself and the team.
02 Contents
Contents
Editorial Policy
This Integrated report has been edited to incorporate non- financial information such as CSR activities in addition to management policies, strategies and medium-to-long-term value creation in order to inform shareholders, investors and other stakeholders about the management and general corporate activities of the COLOPL Group.
Period Covered
Fiscal year ended September 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) References to times before and after this period are made as necessary.
Organizations Covered
This report generally covers COLOPL, Inc. and Group companies (companies in which COLOPL, Inc. owns more than 50% of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2021), which are collectively described as the COLOPL Group.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Descriptions and statements concerning estimates and forecasts in this report are judgments and assumptions based on the information currently available to COLOPL. Due to the uncertainties inherent in these judgments and assumptions, as well as changes in business management and internal or external conditions, actual results may substantially differ from predictions, and COLOPL does not guarantee the certainty of any details regarding these future predictions.
Note
This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
About COLOPL
The COLOPL Philosophy
Our Growth History
05 The COLOPL Group's Value Creation Process
Features that Make COLOPL Unique
COLOPL's Competitive Advantages
Medium-tolong-term growth image
Management
Message from the New Chairman
Message from the New President
Message from the CFO & CHRO
Business
19 COLOPL's Business
Special Feature 1
20 Entertainment Business: Interview with Directors
Special Feature 2
24 Investment and Development Business: Interview with the CEO of COLOPL NEXT, Inc.
27 ESG (Environment, Social, Governance)
28 Environment
29 Social
34 Corporate Governance
11-yearFinancial and Non-financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheet
47 Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
/ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
COLOPL Group
Corporate Data / Stock Information
50 Social Media List
03 Our Growth History COLOPL Report 2021
In pursuit of new forms of entertainment, COLOPL has blazed a trail forward through change and challenge.
To date, COLOPL has been among the first to respond to platform changes and paved the way through its own changes and challenges.
Looking ahead, COLOPL will pursue entertainment that goes beyond what the world desires.
PHONE
Game personally
2003.5 developed by Chairman Mr. Naruatsu Baba
Establishment of a location-based game platform
2008.10 Established
COLOPL, Inc.
Change of direction to
smartphone-specifc game
SMART
development
PHONE
Listed on the
2012.12
Mothers section of
the Tokyo Stock
Exchange
Company-Wide News
2008.10
Established COLOPL, Inc.
2011.3
Established ″Outing Research Lab″ as a research center to study and analyze the movement of people
2013.3
Social Game Info Inc. joined the Group
2013.7
Overclock Co., Ltd. was established
2014.12
Indigo Game Studios, Inc. joined the Group
2015.2
COLOPL NEXT, Inc. was established, engaging in the investment business
2015.6
RealStyle Co., Ltd. joined the Group
2015.9
Pyramid, Inc. joined the Group
News About Services
2003.5
Chairman Mr. Naruatsu Baba independently launched Colony Life
2010.11
Launched the world's first location-based game platform, ″COLOPL+ (currently COLOPL)″
2011.9
Developed the smartphone game brand Kuma the Bear
2013.3
Released
Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz
2014.6
Marketing research smartphone app, Smart Answer, was launched
04 Our Growth History
Rapid expansion of
the smartphone game business
Listed on the
2014.4 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Taking on the challenges of VR and other
NEW new platforms
PLATFORM
Construction of a strong business foundation through formation of the Group
Company-Wide News
2015.11
360Channel, Inc. was established, engaging in business related to 360-degree video
2015.11
Kuma's Musical Band, Inc. was established
2016.1
Established the second ″COLOPL
VR Fund″, specializing in supporting
VR companies in Japan and overseas
2016.5
EIGHTING Co., Ltd. joined the Group
2017.1
Established the fourth ″COLOPL VR Fund 2″, specializing in supporting VR companies in Japan and overseas
2018.5
Hired first para athlete
2020.4
MAGES. inc. joined the Group
2020.5
Part of CoreEdge Inc.'s business was transferred to COLOPL
2020.10
Our Philosophy, made up of our Mission, Vision, and Principles,
was established
2021.3
The business segment was changed into the Entertainment Business and the Investment and Development Business
2021.12
System changed to strengthen the ability to develop new games Mr. Naruatsu Baba was appointed Chairman of the Board Chief Creator and Mr. Takashi Miyamoto was appointed President and CEO
COLOPL Report 2021
News About Services
2014.7
Released Shironeko Project
2014.8
Began distribution of COLOPL's first Oculus Rift VR app Kuma's Festival Marksman!
2016.7
Released Shironeko Tennis
2018.1
Released Alice Gear Aegis
2021.7
YOU GENERATION was officially launched
2021.11
TALES OF LUMINARIA, jointly developed with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., began distribution