    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
  Report
COLOPL : Report 2021 (Integrated Report)

03/10/2022 | 10:44am EST
COLOPL, Inc. Integrated report 2021

COLOPL Report 2021

01 The COLOPL Philosophy

COLOPL Report 2021

The COLOPL Philosophy

COLOPL About

Believing it necessary to clarify our vision and have it understood and embodied on a Group-wide basis, we established our Philosophy about a year ago, made up of our Mission, Vision, and Principles.

We will continue to deliver content that delivers unprecedented new experiences and "The First" content to make everyday life more fun and wonderful.

MissionVision

Delivering "New Experiences" with

Making everyday more enjoyable

the latest technology and creative ideas

and wonderful through entertainment

What if we can make someone's ordinary tomorrow more

We have been continuously delivering "New Experiences"

exciting and thrilling by providing our entertainment.

using the latest technologies and creative ideas.

What if our entertainment can create an opportunity for

The world's first location-based game Colony Life

someone to step forward.

utilizing GPS, the first full-scaled quiz based RPG

Since the day we were founded in a tiny apartment, this

Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz for smart devices,

has been our motto and it kept us moving forward.

and full-scaled action RPG Shironeko Project

We will create a world full of hope and vitality by making

which can be played with a single finger are some examples.

ordinary life wonderful with our entertainment.

We will continue to pursue "New Experience" with the latest

technology and our creative ideas to make

people's daily lives more enjoyable and wonderful.

Principles

We will continue to try achieving

We will create new entertainment

Many difficulties come with the

innovation using the latest

and new values with our creative

creation of new experiences. We will

technologies and creative ideas

ideas. We will pursue customer's

face those difficulties properly and

without fearing failure and making

value and will not easily

overcome them by believing in

necessary changes.

compromise to achieve it.

oneself and the team.

Business Management

ESG

Finance

Outline

02 Contents

Contents

Editorial Policy

This Integrated report has been edited to incorporate non- financial information such as CSR activities in addition to management policies, strategies and medium-to-long-term value creation in order to inform shareholders, investors and other stakeholders about the management and general corporate activities of the COLOPL Group.

Period Covered

Fiscal year ended September 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) References to times before and after this period are made as necessary.

Organizations Covered

This report generally covers COLOPL, Inc. and Group companies (companies in which COLOPL, Inc. owns more than 50% of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2021), which are collectively described as the COLOPL Group.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Descriptions and statements concerning estimates and forecasts in this report are judgments and assumptions based on the information currently available to COLOPL. Due to the uncertainties inherent in these judgments and assumptions, as well as changes in business management and internal or external conditions, actual results may substantially differ from predictions, and COLOPL does not guarantee the certainty of any details regarding these future predictions.

Note

This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

About COLOPL

  1. The COLOPL Philosophy
  1. Our Growth History

05 The COLOPL Group's Value Creation Process

  1. Features that Make COLOPL Unique
  1. COLOPL's Competitive Advantages
  1. Medium-tolong-term growth image

Management

  1. Message from the New Chairman
  2. Message from the New President
  1. Message from the CFO & CHRO

Business

19 COLOPL's Business

Special Feature 1

20 Entertainment Business: Interview with Directors

Special Feature 2

24 Investment and Development Business: Interview with the CEO of COLOPL NEXT, Inc.

COLOPL Report 2021

ESG

27 ESG (Environment, Social, Governance)

28 Environment

29 Social

34 Corporate Governance

Finance

  1. 11-yearFinancial and Non-financial Summary
  1. Consolidated Balance Sheet

47 Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

/ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Outline

  1. COLOPL Group
  2. Corporate Data / Stock Information

50 Social Media List

Business Management COLOPL About

ESG

Finance

Outline

03 Our Growth History COLOPL Report 2021

In pursuit of new forms of entertainment, COLOPL has blazed a trail forward through change and challenge.

To date, COLOPL has been among the first to respond to platform changes and paved the way through its own changes and challenges.

Looking ahead, COLOPL will pursue entertainment that goes beyond what the world desires.

Management COLOPL About

FEATURE

PHONE

Game personally

2003.5 developed by Chairman Mr. Naruatsu Baba

Establishment of a location-based game platform

2008.10 Established

COLOPL, Inc.

Change of direction to

smartphone-specifc game

SMART

development

PHONE

Listed on the

2012.12

Mothers section of

the Tokyo Stock

Exchange

Company-Wide News

2008.10

Established COLOPL, Inc.

2011.3

Established ″Outing Research Lab″ as a research center to study and analyze the movement of people

2013.3

Social Game Info Inc. joined the Group

2013.7

Overclock Co., Ltd. was established

2014.12

Indigo Game Studios, Inc. joined the Group

2015.2

COLOPL NEXT, Inc. was established, engaging in the investment business

2015.6

RealStyle Co., Ltd. joined the Group

2015.9

Pyramid, Inc. joined the Group

News About Services

2003.5

Chairman Mr. Naruatsu Baba independently launched Colony Life

2010.11

Launched the world's first location-based game platform, ″COLOPL+ (currently COLOPL)″

2011.9

Developed the smartphone game brand Kuma the Bear

2013.3

Released

Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz

2014.6

Marketing research smartphone app, Smart Answer, was launched

Business

ESG

Finance

Outline

04 Our Growth History

Rapid expansion of

the smartphone game business

Listed on the

2014.4 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Taking on the challenges of VR and other

NEW new platforms

PLATFORM

Construction of a strong business foundation through formation of the Group

Company-Wide News

2015.11

360Channel, Inc. was established, engaging in business related to 360-degree video

2015.11

Kuma's Musical Band, Inc. was established

2016.1

Established the second ″COLOPL

VR Fund″, specializing in supporting

VR companies in Japan and overseas

2016.5

EIGHTING Co., Ltd. joined the Group

2017.1

Established the fourth ″COLOPL VR Fund 2″, specializing in supporting VR companies in Japan and overseas

2018.5

Hired first para athlete

2020.4

MAGES. inc. joined the Group

2020.5

Part of CoreEdge Inc.'s business was transferred to COLOPL

2020.10

Our Philosophy, made up of our Mission, Vision, and Principles,

was established

2021.3

The business segment was changed into the Entertainment Business and the Investment and Development Business

2021.12

System changed to strengthen the ability to develop new games Mr. Naruatsu Baba was appointed Chairman of the Board Chief Creator and Mr. Takashi Miyamoto was appointed President and CEO

COLOPL Report 2021

News About Services

2014.7

Released Shironeko Project

2014.8

Began distribution of COLOPL's first Oculus Rift VR app Kuma's Festival Marksman!

2016.7

Released Shironeko Tennis

2018.1

Released Alice Gear Aegis

2021.7

YOU GENERATION was officially launched

2021.11

TALES OF LUMINARIA, jointly developed with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., began distribution

Distributed by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Check COLOPL's history here

Business Management COLOPL About

ESG

Finance

Outline

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
