    COLO B   DK0060448595

COLOPLAST A/S

(COLO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/09 05:32:52 am EDT
870.60 DKK   -3.20%
Announcement no. 05/2022 - Coloplast announces the establishment of its Euro Medium Term Note programme

05/09/2022 | 04:47am EDT
NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

Coloplast has today established a Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "EMTN Programme").

The EMTN Programme provides a framework for issuances of senior unsecured notes up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 3.5 billion by Coloplast and a newly formed subsidiary, Coloplast Finance B.V. ("Coloplast Finance"). Any notes issued by Coloplast Finance will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Coloplast.

The Base Prospectus in respect of the EMTN Programme has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) and is available on Coloplast's website at Bond Investors (coloplast.com). Application will be made for any notes issued under the EMTN Programme to be admitted to trading and official listing on the regulated market of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com


This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound & Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.


The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-05.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.00%1 961