Announcement no. 06/2022 - Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme

Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme



Coloplast has today raised EUR 2.2 billion in debt financing through the issuance by Coloplast Finance B.V., a newly formed subsidiary of Coloplast, ("Coloplast Finance") of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 2.2 billion (the "Notes") under the Coloplast Euro Medium Term Note programme (the "EMTN Programme"). The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Coloplast.

The key details of the Notes are:

Tranche amount: EUR 650 million

Maturity date: 19 May 2024

Coupon: 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Price: 100.203%

Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Tranche amount: EUR 850 million

Maturity date: 19 May 2027

Coupon: 2.250%

Price: 99.473%

Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Tranche amount: EUR 700 million

Maturity date: 19 May 2030

Coupon: 2.750%

Price: 99.950%

Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen



The net proceeds to Coloplast Finance from the issuance of the Notes will be made available to Coloplast and applied to the refinancing in full of the term loan facility borrowed by Coloplast to finance its acquisition of Atos Medical which closed on 31 January 2022.

The Base Prospectus in respect of the EMTN Programme approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) is available on Coloplast's website at Bond Investors (coloplast.com) . The Final Terms of the Notes will be available on the website in connection with the settlement of the issuance.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.

