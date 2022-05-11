Log in
    COLO B   DK0060448595

COLOPLAST A/S

(COLO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/11 10:59:45 am EDT
859.60 DKK   +1.56%
12:55pAnnouncement no. 06/2022 - Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme
GL
05/09Announcement no. 05/2022 - Coloplast announces the establishment of its Euro Medium Term Note programme
GL
05/09Announcement no. 05/2022 - Coloplast announces the establishment of its Euro Medium Term Note programme
GL
Announcement no. 06/2022 - Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme

05/11/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

Coloplast has today raised EUR 2.2 billion in debt financing through the issuance by Coloplast Finance B.V., a newly formed subsidiary of Coloplast, ("Coloplast Finance") of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 2.2 billion (the "Notes") under the Coloplast Euro Medium Term Note programme (the "EMTN Programme"). The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Coloplast.

The key details of the Notes are:

Tranche amount: EUR 650 million

  • Maturity date: 19 May 2024
  • Coupon: 3-month Euribor + 75bp
  • Price: 100.203%
  • Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Tranche amount: EUR 850 million

  • Maturity date: 19 May 2027
  • Coupon: 2.250%
  • Price: 99.473%
  • Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Tranche amount: EUR 700 million

  • Maturity date: 19 May 2030
  • Coupon: 2.750%
  • Price: 99.950%
  • Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

  
The net proceeds to Coloplast Finance from the issuance of the Notes will be made available to Coloplast and applied to the refinancing in full of the term loan facility borrowed by Coloplast to finance its acquisition of Atos Medical which closed on 31 January 2022.

The Base Prospectus in respect of the EMTN Programme approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) is available on Coloplast's website at Bond Investors (coloplast.com). The Final Terms of the Notes will be available on the website in connection with the settlement of the issuance.

Our mission
Making life easier for people
with intimate health care needs

Our values
Closeness... to better understand
Passion... to make a difference
Respect and responsibility... to guide us

Our vision
Setting the global standard
for listening and responding

For further information, please contact



 

Investors and analysts
Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

 

Aleksandra Dimovska
Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

  		Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

  		Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

 

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-05.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Coloplast A/S                                                                                               Investor Relations                                                                          Comp. reg. (CVR).                                                                    
Holtedam 1                                                                                                  Tel. +45 4911 1800                                                                      69749917
DK-3050 Humlebaek                                                                                 Fax +45 4911 1555                                                                                                                                                                        
Denmark                                                                                                      www.coloplast.com

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 22 057 M 3 125 M 3 125 M
Net income 2022 4 920 M 697 M 697 M
Net Debt 2022 17 629 M 2 497 M 2 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 180 B 25 485 M 25 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
EV / Sales 2023 7,95x
Nbr of Employees 14 286
Free-Float 57,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 846,40 DKK
Average target price 1 059,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
