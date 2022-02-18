Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 03/2022 - Share Buyback Programme

Coloplast A/S (“Coloplast” or the “Company”) is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million, as announced in the Company Announcement no. 01/2022 of 25 January 2022. The programme will commence on 21 February 2022 and will end no later than 19 August 2022.



The share buy-back programme is being launched within the authority granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 December 2019, for the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital, provided that the Company’s total holding of treasury shares does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital at any time.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share option programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.



The Company has retained Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (“Nordea”) to act as lead manager of the share buyback programme and purchase shares on behalf of Coloplast. Nordea has also agreed under the contract to make its trading decisions in relation to the shares in the Company independently of, and without influence by, the Company.



Coloplast is entitled to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time. If the Company decides to discontinue the programme, such a decision will be disclosed to the public through a company announcement. If discontinued, Nordea will no longer be entitled to purchase shares in Coloplast on behalf of the Company.



The DKK 500 million share buyback programme is subject to the following terms:

The programme will commence on 21 February 2022 and will end no later than on 19 August 2022.

The volume of trading in own shares will be limited to a maximum total market value of DKK 500 million, subject to a maximum number of shares of 18 million.

The maximum number of shares to be purchased in the Company in one single trading day may not be greater than 25% of the average daily trading volume of shares in the Company on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out during the preceding 20 trading days.

During the life of the share buyback programme, trades will be executed in compliance with the rules on price set out in the Safe Harbour Regulations, i.e. not at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent trade and (ii) the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

Details of transactions executed under the share buyback programme will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the Safe Harbour Regulation and will be publicly disclosed on the company’s website at least once every seventh trading day.

Prior to the launch of the share buyback programme Coloplast A/S holds 3,180,116 treasury shares, equal to 1.47% of the company’s share capital. ﻿







This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and ENT & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.

