Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 11/2022 - Sustainability Report 2021/22

Coloplast is a purpose-driven company: We make life easier for people living with intimate healthcare needs. In 2021/22, we continued to help more than two million users globally, but many user needs remain unmet across our business areas. We strive to build better standards of care, raise the bar with innovative products and create access for as many users as possible. We are building the consumer healthcare company of the future – enabling self-care for chronic users and supporting healthcare systems to meet, in a cost-effective way, increasing demand as the world population ages. This is a direct embodiment of the Coloplast mission and our key contribution to sustainable development.

As part of our corporate strategy, Strive25, we have made it a clear priority to grow our business in a sustainable way. We focus on improving our products and packaging and reducing our emissions while always operating responsibly. To deliver on our 2025 ambitions, we are investing up to DKK 250 million during the strategy period.

During FY 2021/22, Coloplast made progress on key ambitions, including welcoming 250,000 new patients into the Coloplast® Care programme, increasing the recycling rate of production waste to 71% (up from 58% in 2020/21) and reducing our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 8% since the base year 2018/19.

Please find our Sustainability Report 2021/22 on the link below.

Our mission

Making life easier for people

with intimate health care needs



Our values

Closeness... to better understand

Passion... to make a difference

Respect and responsibility... to guide us



Our vision

Setting the global standard

for listening and responding



Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,500 employees.

