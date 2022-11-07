Coloplast A/S : FY 2021/22 roadshow presentation

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including forecasts of sales and earnings performance, are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The forward-looking statements are based on Coloplast's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and based on the information available to Coloplast at this time.
Heavy fluctuations in the exchange rates of important currencies, significant changes in the healthcare sector or major changes in the world economy may impact Coloplast's possibilities of achieving the long-term objectives set as well as for fulfilling expectations and may affect the company's financial outcomes.
Solid FY 2021/22 result with organic growth of 6% and 31% EBIT margin1 despite impact from COVID-19 in China and higher input costs
REVENUE GROWTH
Reported revenue (mDKK)
Organic growth
Reported growth
+5%
+6%
+19%
+16%
5,100
6,059
19,426
22,579
Q4 20/21 Q4 21/22 FY 20/21 FY 21/22
EBIT
EBIT (DKKm)1
Reported EBIT margin1
33
32
31
30
6,355
6,910
1,650
1,814
Q4 20/21
Q4 21/22
FY 20/21
FY 21/22
1 Before special items of DKK 300m and 200m related to Mesh in FY 21/22 and FY 20/21, respectively. Special items related to the Atos Medical acquisition of DKK 171m in FY 21/22.
FY 2021/22 highlights
Organic growth of 6% (5% in Q4) and reported growth in DKK of 16%. Atos Medical contributed 6%-points to reported growth, with solid high single-digit underlying growth
Organic growth by business area: Ostomy Care 7%, Continence Care 6%, Interventional Urology 9%, Wound & Skin Care 4% (Wound Care 4%)
Chronic Care delivered a good year, with solid growth across all regions, except China, which remains impacted by COVID-19. Ostomy Care growth was driven by Europe and a strong year in the US on the back of GPO wins and sales force expansion. Growth in Continence was driven by Europe; the US also contributed, driven by a normalisation of growth in new patients in H2
Interventional Urology delivered a strong year with broad-based growth
Wound & Skin Care growth was driven by Europe and the Biatain Silicone portfolio, while China and Skin Care had negative impact on growth
Atos Medical continues to perform well in line with expectations with solid double-digit underlying growth in Laryngectomy and mid-single digit growth in Tracheostomy
EBIT before special items increased by 9%, to DKK 6,910 million, corresponding to a reported EBIT margin before special items of 31%, against 33% last year
ROIC after tax before special items of 27%, against 45% last year, impacted by the Atos Medical acquisition
Year-enddividend of DKK 15.00 per share proposed, bringing total dividend for the year to DKK 20.00 per share compared to DKK 19.00 last year
FY 2022/23 financial guidance
Organic revenue growth expected at 7-8%. Reported growth in DKK expected at 11-12% due to favourable FX movements, expected around 1%-point, and impact from the Atos medical acquisition, expected around 3%-points (4 months impact)
Reported EBIT margin expected at 28-30%, negatively impacted by increased input costs
CAPEX expected at around DKK 1.4bn. Effective tax rate expected around 21%
Strategic highlights from Strive25 - Sustainable growth leadership
Growth
Atos Medical acquisition 31 January 2022
Adding a new chronic care business segment, Voice and Respiratory Care
Expected to grow 8-10% organically, with an EBITDA margin in the mid-30s
Business performing well and integration process is on track
US Chronic Care - strong performance in Ostomy Care in 2021/22
Market share gains in the acute channel from GPO wins and sales force expansion
Key contract wins: AscenDrive, Allied Health Solutions, NYU Langone Health
Sustainability
Reducing emissions
Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2021/22 reduced by 8% compared to the base year 2018/19
Electric heating pump and equipment installed at production sites in Hungary and China
Signed the first Power Purchase Agreement, fully covering energy consumption in Denmark from 2023/24 onwards
Carbon emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Target initiative
Improving products and packaging
• 71% of production waste recycled in 2021/22, driven by recycling partnership in Hungary
Innovation
Chronic Care - Clinical Performance Programme
The pivotal studies on the new catheter platform,Luja™ are on track. Launch is expected in H2 2022/23
The new digital ostomy leakage platform,Heylo™ is in a pilot launch in DE and UK. Clinical studies are on track and launch is expected in 2023
Coloplast has decided to refocus R&D efforts and reallocate resources from the new ostomy care platform with skin protective technology to other promising platforms and ongoing projects, as a result of a recently published guidance on Medical Device Regulation, which classifies the skin protective technology as a class III device.
Interventional Urology - entering the laser category with the launch of TFL Drive
Operational efficiency
Global Operations Plan 5
Second volume site in Costa Rica opened in 2021/22, ramp up ongoing. The volume sites in Costa Rica are expected to account for ~25% of volumes by 2024/25
The Automation programme is on track to be FTE neutral by 2022/23 with net impact of ~1,000 FTEs, despite some headwind from longer component lead times
Global Business Support and IT landscape
Positive scale effect driven by further utilization of the Coloplast Business Centre and IT infrastructure
FY 2021/22 organic growth was driven by a good year in Chronic Care with solid growth across all regions, ex. China due to COVID-19
FY 2021/22 revenue by business area
FY 2021/22 revenue by geography
Business area
Ostomy Care
Continence Care
Interventional
Urology
Wound & Skin
Care
Voice & Respiratory Care
Coloplast
Group
Reported revenue FY
Organic growth
Share of organic
Geographic
DKKm
FY
growth
area
7%
44%
8,620
European
markets
7,643
6%
32%
2,424
9%
16%
Other developed
markets
2,689
4%
9%
Emerging
markets
1,203
-
-
22,579
6%
100%
Coloplast
Group
Reported revenue FY
Organic growth
Share of organic
DKKm
FY
growth
12,916
5%
50%
5,775
6%
22%
3,888
10%
28%
22,579 6% 100%
